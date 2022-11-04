ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

'Love Is Blind' Star Nancy on Andrew's Eye Drop Tears and the One Question She Asked All Her Dates (Exclusive)

By Rachel McRady‍
ETOnline.com
 6 days ago
ETOnline.com

'90 Day Fiancé' Recap: Angela Tells Michael She's Divorcing Him and Catches Him Messaging Another Woman

Angela and Michael's confrontation in Nigeria keeps getting worse. After the two got into a physical altercation and then made up, the two got into yet another intense argument after Michael admitted to lying to Angela about his intention to shut down his social media accounts. On Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Angela said she was divorcing Michael and also exposed his messages to another woman that insinuates they're more than just friends.
ETOnline.com

'Love Is Blind' Star Cole Opens Up About Zanab's Altar Speech: 'I Really Just Felt Duped' (Exclusive)

Spoiler alert: If you haven't see the wedding finale and reunion special of Love Is Blind season 3, proceed with caution. In one of the most shocking altar moments from the finale episode of Love Is Blind season 3, Zanab Jaffrey turned down her fiancé, Cole Barnett. But Zanab didn't just reject him, she called him out after their whirlwind romance was filled with red flags.
HollywoodLife

Aaron Carter: Coroner Releases 1st Official Report On His Death & Insider Reveals More Details On Timeline (Exclusive)

New details about Aaron Carter‘s tragic death came out in the first official coroner’s report released Monday, November 7. The 34-year-old pop star was pronounced dead on Saturday, November 5 at 11:14 AM in the 42500 block of Valley Vista Drive in Lancaster, California, according to the report. An official cause of death was not immediately determined.
LANCASTER, CA
ETOnline.com

'90 Day Fiancé': Usman Flirts With His 18-Year-Old Potential Wife (Exclusive)

Despite Usman saying he was touched by Kim's recent proposal to him and accepting it, in this exclusive clip from Sunday's new episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Usman is clearly interested in a potential wife that his mother introduces him to. In the clip, Usman's mother introduces him to a woman named Fareedet and Usman likes what he sees despite his romance with Kim.
RadarOnline

'She Locked The Front Door:' Aaron Carter's House Sitter Accused Of Refusing To Let Medically-Trained Couple Inside After He Was Found Unresponsive

Aaron Carter's house sitter is being accused of refusing to let a medically-trained couple inside of his home, RadarOnline.com has learned, fueling speculation that he could have been saved if tended to in those final moments. Neighbors Anthony and Amanda Chavel rushed over to Carter's residence after they heard a 911 call on a police scanner, bringing a defibrillator in tow.They had hopes of resuscitating the former child star, but a woman, who police described as a house sitter, would not let them inside, despite their emotional pleas. She also allegedly only opened the door a crack when police were...
ETOnline.com

Aaron Carter's Friend Shares Personal Details Surrounding His Death (Exclusive)

Aaron Carter's friend is speaking out in the wake of his death. ET's Kevin Frazier spoke with Gary Madatyan, Carter's friend of more than a decade, and he opened up about what he saw when he arrived at the late singer's home on Saturday following Carter's death. ET has reached out to Carter's manager for comment.
ETOnline.com

Rebel Wilson Welcomes First Child Via Surrogate: Sweet Pic and Details

Surprise! Rebel Wilson shocked fans on Monday when she announced the birth of her first child via surrogate. The 42-year-old Australian actress, who has been candid about her fertility struggles in the past, shared the sweet first pic of her newborn daughter, Royce Lillian, to Instagram with the little cutie covering her own face with her hand and rocking some unicorn socks and a pale pink onesie.
ETOnline.com

Why Selena Gomez's Mom Mandy Won't Watch Her Daughter's Documentary

Selena Gomez's documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, dropped on Apple TV+ Friday, and while her mom, Mandy Teefey, is featured in the film, she says she won't be watching it anytime soon. While appearing on the On Purpose With Jay Shetty podcast, Teefey shared the reason she won't be tuning in.
ETOnline.com

How to Watch Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4: Performers, Models, and More

We're in the middle of a Rihanna renaissance, and we couldn't be more more excited for the singer, businesswoman, and mother's return to the public eye. Shortly after releasing her first new song in six years for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Rihanna is bringing back her Savage X Fenty lingerie fashion show for the fourth year in a row.
ETOnline.com

Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper Spotted Arm in Arm in New York City

More than three years after their split, Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk are figuratively -- and literally -- still linked. The exes were photographed out walking in New York City on Tuesday with the Oscar nominee holding the leash for his two dogs. At one point, the two were snapped with their arms around each other during their outing.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

