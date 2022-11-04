'Love Is Blind' Star Nancy on Andrew's Eye Drop Tears and the One Question She Asked All Her Dates (Exclusive)

Read full article on original website
'90 Day Fiancé' Recap: Angela Tells Michael She's Divorcing Him and Catches Him Messaging Another Woman
Angela and Michael's confrontation in Nigeria keeps getting worse. After the two got into a physical altercation and then made up, the two got into yet another intense argument after Michael admitted to lying to Angela about his intention to shut down his social media accounts. On Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Angela said she was divorcing Michael and also exposed his messages to another woman that insinuates they're more than just friends.
'David & Annie: After the 90 Days' Season 2 First Look: Annie May Be Pregnant (Exclusive)
David & Annie: After the 90 Days is back for a second season, and it looks like 90 Day Fiancé fan favorites David Toborowsky and Annie Suwan may be expanding their family. In this exclusive look at season 2 of the hit 90 Day Fiancé spinoff, David and Annie appear to be hit with a surprise pregnancy.
'Love Is Blind' Star Cole Opens Up About Zanab's Altar Speech: 'I Really Just Felt Duped' (Exclusive)
Spoiler alert: If you haven't see the wedding finale and reunion special of Love Is Blind season 3, proceed with caution. In one of the most shocking altar moments from the finale episode of Love Is Blind season 3, Zanab Jaffrey turned down her fiancé, Cole Barnett. But Zanab didn't just reject him, she called him out after their whirlwind romance was filled with red flags.
'Bachelor in Paradise': Jacob Reveals How Jill's Lyft Comment Landed Him a Couch -- and a Job (Exclusive)
Jacob Rapini is finally getting a couch -- and it's all thanks to Jill Chin. ET's Denny Directo spoke to the Bachelor in Paradise star following the season 8 reunion taping, and he revealed how Jill's exit insult resulted in him landing a couch and a job. It all started...
'Masked Singer' Sneak Peek: Robin Thicke Gets Roasted for His Ken Jeong-Like Wild Guesses (Exclusive)
With Ken Jeong out sick for the upcoming episode of The Masked Singer, someone's got to pick up the slack when it comes to outrageous and totally out-of-left-field guesses. In this exclusive sneak peek from Wednesday's new episode, Robin Thicke proves he has what it takes to take on the mantle.
See what Anderson Cooper found in his mom's things after her death
Anderson Cooper discusses how grieving his mother spurred the idea for the new CNN podcast "All There Is with Anderson Cooper."
Aaron Carter: Coroner Releases 1st Official Report On His Death & Insider Reveals More Details On Timeline (Exclusive)
New details about Aaron Carter‘s tragic death came out in the first official coroner’s report released Monday, November 7. The 34-year-old pop star was pronounced dead on Saturday, November 5 at 11:14 AM in the 42500 block of Valley Vista Drive in Lancaster, California, according to the report. An official cause of death was not immediately determined.
'90 Day Fiancé': Usman Flirts With His 18-Year-Old Potential Wife (Exclusive)
Despite Usman saying he was touched by Kim's recent proposal to him and accepting it, in this exclusive clip from Sunday's new episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Usman is clearly interested in a potential wife that his mother introduces him to. In the clip, Usman's mother introduces him to a woman named Fareedet and Usman likes what he sees despite his romance with Kim.
My cousin’s son’s baby name will definitely get him bullied – and it’s also a dig at their other kids
A MAN took to Reddit to air his grievances about the name his cousin’s baby was just given. A Reddit user who goes by the handle @tulaero23 made a post about a bizarre baby name and claims it will lead to bullying and leaving the other siblings feeling inadequate.
'She Locked The Front Door:' Aaron Carter's House Sitter Accused Of Refusing To Let Medically-Trained Couple Inside After He Was Found Unresponsive
Aaron Carter's house sitter is being accused of refusing to let a medically-trained couple inside of his home, RadarOnline.com has learned, fueling speculation that he could have been saved if tended to in those final moments. Neighbors Anthony and Amanda Chavel rushed over to Carter's residence after they heard a 911 call on a police scanner, bringing a defibrillator in tow.They had hopes of resuscitating the former child star, but a woman, who police described as a house sitter, would not let them inside, despite their emotional pleas. She also allegedly only opened the door a crack when police were...
Aaron Carter's Friend Shares Personal Details Surrounding His Death (Exclusive)
Aaron Carter's friend is speaking out in the wake of his death. ET's Kevin Frazier spoke with Gary Madatyan, Carter's friend of more than a decade, and he opened up about what he saw when he arrived at the late singer's home on Saturday following Carter's death. ET has reached out to Carter's manager for comment.
Rebel Wilson Welcomes First Child Via Surrogate: Sweet Pic and Details
Surprise! Rebel Wilson shocked fans on Monday when she announced the birth of her first child via surrogate. The 42-year-old Australian actress, who has been candid about her fertility struggles in the past, shared the sweet first pic of her newborn daughter, Royce Lillian, to Instagram with the little cutie covering her own face with her hand and rocking some unicorn socks and a pale pink onesie.
Rihanna Shares Her Favorite Part of Motherhood So Far: 'He's a Happy Baby' (Exclusive)
Rihanna has a lot on her plate, including headlining the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime show, making her solo musical comeback after six years and releasing the controversial fourth volume of the Savage X Fenty Show. But according to the singer, nothing tops her first priority -- being a mom. The...
Sylvester Stallone Says Marriage Troubles With Wife Jennifer Flavin Are Part of Family's Reality Show
Sylvester Stallone doesn’t mind putting his family business in the forefront. Following his split, and reconciliation, with wife Jennifer Flavin, the 76-year-old actor admits that the world will see the entire thing play out on his family’s upcoming reality TV show. "Of course it’s part of the show,"...
Why Selena Gomez's Mom Mandy Won't Watch Her Daughter's Documentary
Selena Gomez's documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, dropped on Apple TV+ Friday, and while her mom, Mandy Teefey, is featured in the film, she says she won't be watching it anytime soon. While appearing on the On Purpose With Jay Shetty podcast, Teefey shared the reason she won't be tuning in.
How to Watch Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4: Performers, Models, and More
We're in the middle of a Rihanna renaissance, and we couldn't be more more excited for the singer, businesswoman, and mother's return to the public eye. Shortly after releasing her first new song in six years for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Rihanna is bringing back her Savage X Fenty lingerie fashion show for the fourth year in a row.
'Dancing With the Stars' Judge Carrie Ann Inaba Remembers 'Bright Light' Aaron Carter (Exclusive)
The Dancing With the Stars family is taking the time to remember season 9 contestant Aaron Carter. The singer, who placed fifth on the dancing competition back in 2009, died over the weekend. He was 34. "I saw the news, and I was shocked," DWTS judge Carrie Ann Inaba tells...
Will Ferrell Shares Why He Chose 'Spirited' as first Christmas Movie Since 'Elf's Success (Exclusive)
Another Christmas classic under his belt! Will Ferrell left his mark on holiday cinema in 2003 with the beloved classic Elf, and now he's getting in the festive spirit again for his new movie, Spirited. Ferrell walked the carpet at the New York City premiere of Spirited at Alice Tully...
Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper Spotted Arm in Arm in New York City
More than three years after their split, Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk are figuratively -- and literally -- still linked. The exes were photographed out walking in New York City on Tuesday with the Oscar nominee holding the leash for his two dogs. At one point, the two were snapped with their arms around each other during their outing.
Kim Kardashian Walks Same Carpet as Kanye West's Ex Julia Fox at CFDA Fashion Awards
Kim Kardashian was surrounded by a slew of familiar faces at the CFDA Fashion Awards on Monday. The 42-year-old reality star was honored at the event with the inaugural Innovator Award for her work with her shapewear company, SKIMS. The mother of four looked stunning in a strapless black PVC...
