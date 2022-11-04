ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Big Powerball tickets sold in North Dakota, Minnesota

NORTH DAKOTA, MINNESOTA (KVRR) — It may not be the lucky ticket sold in California worth the record $2.04 billion but there are other big Powerball winners in North Dakota and Minnesota. A $50,000 ticket was sold Minot and a $100,000 Powerball with Power Play ticket was sold in...
Powerball Jackpot Hits Record For Monday Night’s Drawing

FARGO, ND. (KVRR/AP) — A record Powerball jackpot grew to an even larger $1.9 billion after no one won the lottery drawing on Saturday night. The next chance for someone to get lucky will be Monday night. Winners of lottery jackpots usually prefer a lump sum of cash, which...
One Ticket Wins $2.04 Billion Powerball Jackpot in California

LOS ANGELES (AP/KVRR) – Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Southern California has won a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot. The winning numbers drawn Tuesday morning at the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee were: white balls 10, 33, 41, 47 and 56, and the red Powerball was 10.
DFL wins full control of MN Legislature for first time in decade

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) – For the first time in a decade, and only the second time in a century, the Minnesota Democratic–Farmer–Labor (DFL) party will have full control of the Minnesota Legislature following Tuesday’s election. Despite predictions of a potential “red wave” nationally and...
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison reelected

MINNEAPOLIS (AP/KVRR) – Democratic Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has defeated Republican newcomer Jim Schultz to win a second term in a race that turned largely on crime and abortion. Ellison led the prosecution team that got former police Officer Derek Chauvin convicted of murdering George Floyd. Schultz is...
Democratic Trifecta In Minnesota After Tuesday’s Election

ST. PAUL (KVRR) — Minnesota Democrats will have full control of the state legislature following Tuesday’s election. It’s the first time in a decade and second time in a century. Republican Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller conceded this morning that his party had lost its majority to...
Confusion with ND voter ID requirements at the polls

WAHPETON, N.D. (KVRR) – John Saurer of Wahpeton was not allowed to vote with a valid North Carolina driver’s license and a utility bill with his North Dakota address on it on Election Day. He was given a provisional ballot. Saurer’s vote will count if he provides a...
DFL MN Auditor Julie Blaha wins re-election

MINNESOTA (FOX 9) – Minnesota Auditor Julie Blaha has been re-elected, with Republican Challenger Ryan Wilson conceding the race on Wednesday. “I want to thank everyone that supported my candidacy for state auditor. We put up a strong campaign, but came up just short of our goal. I am proud of the hard work that our team put in over the last nine months. Minnesota is a wonderful place with great people, and it was an honor for me to travel the state meeting Minnesotans, hearing their stories and sharing mine,” Wilson said in a statement.
