MINNESOTA (FOX 9) – Minnesota Auditor Julie Blaha has been re-elected, with Republican Challenger Ryan Wilson conceding the race on Wednesday. “I want to thank everyone that supported my candidacy for state auditor. We put up a strong campaign, but came up just short of our goal. I am proud of the hard work that our team put in over the last nine months. Minnesota is a wonderful place with great people, and it was an honor for me to travel the state meeting Minnesotans, hearing their stories and sharing mine,” Wilson said in a statement.

