kvrr.com
Big Powerball tickets sold in North Dakota, Minnesota
NORTH DAKOTA, MINNESOTA (KVRR) — It may not be the lucky ticket sold in California worth the record $2.04 billion but there are other big Powerball winners in North Dakota and Minnesota. A $50,000 ticket was sold Minot and a $100,000 Powerball with Power Play ticket was sold in...
kvrr.com
Powerball Jackpot Hits Record For Monday Night’s Drawing
FARGO, ND. (KVRR/AP) — A record Powerball jackpot grew to an even larger $1.9 billion after no one won the lottery drawing on Saturday night. The next chance for someone to get lucky will be Monday night. Winners of lottery jackpots usually prefer a lump sum of cash, which...
kvrr.com
One Ticket Wins $2.04 Billion Powerball Jackpot in California
LOS ANGELES (AP/KVRR) – Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Southern California has won a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot. The winning numbers drawn Tuesday morning at the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee were: white balls 10, 33, 41, 47 and 56, and the red Powerball was 10.
kvrr.com
20th Governor’s Deer Hunting Opener Gets Season Underway in Minnesota
THREE RIVERS PARK DISTRICT, Minn. (KVRR) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz helped kickoff the deer hunting season Saturday at the 20th annual Governor’s Deer Hunting Opener. He was joined by wildlife supervisor Steven Hogg at Three Rivers Park District, which serves the suburban areas of the Twin Cities.
kvrr.com
DFL wins full control of MN Legislature for first time in decade
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) – For the first time in a decade, and only the second time in a century, the Minnesota Democratic–Farmer–Labor (DFL) party will have full control of the Minnesota Legislature following Tuesday’s election. Despite predictions of a potential “red wave” nationally and...
kvrr.com
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison reelected
MINNEAPOLIS (AP/KVRR) – Democratic Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has defeated Republican newcomer Jim Schultz to win a second term in a race that turned largely on crime and abortion. Ellison led the prosecution team that got former police Officer Derek Chauvin convicted of murdering George Floyd. Schultz is...
kvrr.com
Democratic Trifecta In Minnesota After Tuesday’s Election
ST. PAUL (KVRR) — Minnesota Democrats will have full control of the state legislature following Tuesday’s election. It’s the first time in a decade and second time in a century. Republican Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller conceded this morning that his party had lost its majority to...
kvrr.com
Confusion with ND voter ID requirements at the polls
WAHPETON, N.D. (KVRR) – John Saurer of Wahpeton was not allowed to vote with a valid North Carolina driver’s license and a utility bill with his North Dakota address on it on Election Day. He was given a provisional ballot. Saurer’s vote will count if he provides a...
kvrr.com
DFL MN Auditor Julie Blaha wins re-election
MINNESOTA (FOX 9) – Minnesota Auditor Julie Blaha has been re-elected, with Republican Challenger Ryan Wilson conceding the race on Wednesday. “I want to thank everyone that supported my candidacy for state auditor. We put up a strong campaign, but came up just short of our goal. I am proud of the hard work that our team put in over the last nine months. Minnesota is a wonderful place with great people, and it was an honor for me to travel the state meeting Minnesotans, hearing their stories and sharing mine,” Wilson said in a statement.
