NDSU’s Luepke and Mauch Invited to the Reese’s Senior Bowl
FARGO– NDSU football stars, Hunter Luepke and Cody Mauch received invited to the Reese’s Senior Bowl yesterday following the bison’s football practice. The Bison power run offense a 4th in the FCS in rushing yard per game with 263. While it is a team effort arguably the two biggest anchors to the ground game are Cody Mauch and Hunter Luepke. Luepke is averaging 6.3 yards per carry this season and has rushed for nine touchdowns and caught four more. Helping to create running lanes in front of him is Mauch. A second team Associated Press All-American last year, Mauch is a two-time All-Missouri Valley Football Conference honoree. He has earned two MVFC Offensive Lineman of the Week awards this season.
Shanley Football Aims For First 11AA State Championship
FARGO– This season, the deacons finished with the regular season with the highest win percentage in 11AA with a 9-2 record. Coming into the playoffs as the 3 seed, the deacons lit up Minot in the round one with a statement 42-14 victory. Last weekend they faced what was statistically the best defense left in the tournament in Mandan but were able to battle back against the braves for a 38-27 victory. The Deacons have won four state championships in program history but a win Friday over Bismarck century would be their first ever 11AA state title. Meanwhile the Patriots have a chance to win their third state championship in just four years. The Deacons are hard at work preparing for one more opportunity to leave it all on the field with a chance to make program history.
Vuciri Hakim takes home play of the week
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR)-Shanley vs Minot in, QB 1 for the Deacons Mike Rostberg hits Vuciri Hakim on the screen, he finds some green and he’s out of there for six!
Moorhead seeks to reimagine Romkey Park
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – The City of Moorhead is ready to make changes to Romkey Park. A public meeting was held to see what the community wants to see. The park’s pool is the only all ages outdoor pool in the city. It was built in 1958 and has exceeded it’s 25 to 40 year life expectancy.
Portland, ND man dies in crash
TRAILL COUNTY, N.D. (KVRR) – A Portland, North Dakota man is dead after a crash in Traill County. The Highway Patrol says a pickup was heading east on 3rd Street Northeast seven miles southwest of Portland around 2:50 PM Tuesday. Another pickup pulling a trailer was going south on 145th Avenue Northeast. The first pickup struck the second as it drove through an intersection that doesn’t have a stop sign.
UPDATE: Portland, ND man killed in crash identified
TRAILL COUNTY, N.D. (KVRR) — A Portland, North Dakota man killed in a crash in Traill County Tuesday afternoon is identified as 54-year-old Ryan Domier. Highway Patrol says Domier’s pickup hit another pickup as it drove through an intersection that doesn’t have a stop sign. Domier died...
Syphilis cases rising across North Dakota
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A rise in syphilis cases stretches across North Dakota. According to the state’s Department of Health around 100 cases have been reported. It’s about 10 or more cases compared to 2021 and nearly a quarter of cases are in Cass County. Experts say...
Long Lines and Wait Times At Polling Locations in FM Metro As Polls Closed
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — It’s election night and people encountered long lines as they showed up to vote after work. This is the line at the Hartl Ag Building on the Red River Valley Fairgrounds in West Fargo. One person counted as many as 150 people in line...
Workers make their final preparations for Election Day
NORTH DAKOTA & MINNESOTA (KVRR) – Workers are setting up voting and ballot scanning machines and tables for people voting with paper ballots. Many people have already voted. The Clay County Auditor’s Office says nearly 5,100 people have voted early or by absentee ballot. That’s around the same amount for past midterms. Cass County officials say 14,000 people have voted early and 8,000 voted absentee.
MATBUS Offering Free Rides To The Polls On Election Day
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — If you need a ride to a polling place in Fargo, Moorhead, West Fargo or Dilworth on Tuesday, you can rely on MATBUS. Riders who board the bus and tell the driver they are going to or from a polling location will get a free ride.
LIVE: Election Analysis with Dr. Barbara Headrick
When you want to make sense of politics in the Upper Midwest, there’s one person you call — MSUM’s Dr. Barbara Headrick. She’s been following and breaking down the local, regional and political races for politics watcher for years. And now, she’s doing it for us....
Legendary Singer Judy Collins Coming to Fargo Theatre
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — She has been entertaining audiences for over 50 years and this February you can see Judy Collins in person in Fargo. Collins will bring her “Winter Stories + Hits” tour to Fargo Theatre on Sunday, February 12. She’ll be joined by Jonas Fjeld...
Krabbenhoft wins Clay County Commission District 1 seat
CLAY COUNTY, Minn. (KVRR) — Paul Krabbenhoft wins the Clay County Commission District 1 seat. He beat opponent Jenna Kahly. Krabbenhoft received 1,870 votes and Kahly took in 1,738 votes.
House Catches Fire In Rural Warren, Minnesota
POLK CO., Minn. (KVRR) — A house is lost in a fire in rural Warren, Minnesota. Polk County Sheriff’s office got the call to the property just before 7 a.m. Deputies arrived on scene to find the single-story house fully engulfed in flames. They say the homeowner was...
Worker Arrives To Smoke Inside N. Fargo Burger King, Fire Found on Roof
FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) — Firefighters put out a small fire on the roof of Burger King, across from the Fargodome. A worker called 911 shortly after 5 am saying there was smoke inside the building when they showed up for their shift. Crews couldn’t find anything burning inside so...
Incumbents Rule City Elections in Moorhead, Sales Tax Vote Headed for a Win
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — Two city council races were called around 10pm Tuesday. In Ward 1, Ryan Nelson defeated challenger Siham Amedy by a vote of 1,903-1,226. Council Member Shelly Dahlquist didn’t run for reelection. In Ward 2, Heather Nesemeier keeps her seat on the council be defeating...
Shooter In Taxi Driver Killing in Moorhead Sentenced to Prison
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — The man who admitted killing a taxi driver in Moorhead is sentenced to 12 1/2 years in prison. 19-year-old Willie Sparkman Jr. pleaded guilty in September in Clay County District Court to the second-degree murder of 24 year old Abdullahi Mohamed Abdullahi. Court documents show...
