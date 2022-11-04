Huntington, West Virginia man in custody for kidnapping, threatening to kill victim

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A man is in custody for allegedly knocking someone unconscious, kidnapping them and threatening to kill them if they tried to escape.

A criminal complaint says that Robin Midkiff, 47 of Huntington, allegedly struck someone in the head and knocked them unconscious at the Speedway on 16th Street in Huntington on Wednesday at around 7 p.m.

It says the victim woke up in a building on Adams Avenue with their left wrist tied up. The complaint says that Midkiff allegedly told the victim that he would kill them if they tried to escape.

Around two hours later, law enforcement found the victim by tracing their cell phone. When police called out to ask if there was anyone in the building, Midkiff threatened to kill the victim, according to the complaint.

Police found Midkiff pinning the victim’s arm between a wall.

Midkiff is being held at the Western Regional Jail without bond, according to the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation website.

