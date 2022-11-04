Read full article on original website
nbc15.com
Ahead of second term, Evers reviews cabinet, tours Madison school
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Marking the first public appearance since his election victory speech, Gov. Tony Evers (D - WI) toured a school in Madison and called public education a priority for the next 4 years. He met with students and staff at Georgia O’ Keeffe Middle School Wednesday afternoon....
dailybadgerbulletin.com
City of Racine votes in favor of both overturning Wisconsin’s abortion ban and legalizing marijuana
RACINE — Two non-binding referendums on the ballots for voters in the City of Racine, one for the legalization of marijuana and the other for overturning the state’s anti-abortion law, have passed. “Should marijuana be legalized for adult use, taxed, and regulated like alcohol?” received 16,229 “Yes” votes...
fox47.com
Exact Sciences laying off 350 employees, including 250 in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. — Exact Sciences is laying off hundreds of employees — roughly 5% of its workforce — citing “the impact of inflation, market volatility, and prioritization of the programs that will have the greatest impact on improving cancer care.”. In a statement, the company said...
nbc15.com
U.S. DOJ to monitor polls in 2 Wisconsin cities during multi-state effort
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The U.S. Department of Justice will be monitoring compliance with federal voting rights in two Wisconsin cities as part of a multi-state effort on Election Day. The agency revealed Monday that it would be monitoring 24 states on Nov. 8 and/or early voting during midterm elections....
Wisconsin man charged in fed court with threatening Evers
An affidavit unsealed Monday charges Michael A. Yaker, of Village of Windsor, Wis., with sending emails threatening Evers on Oct. 27.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Brandtjen defeats Brown for re-election to the Wisconsin State Assembly’s 22nd district
MENOMONEE FALLS — State Rep. Janel Brandtjen, R-Menomonee Falls, defeated Matt Brown, D-Menomonee Falls, in the race for the Wisconsin State Assembly’s 22nd district, winning 64.5% of the vote. Brandtjen won 22,277 votes over Brown’s 12,207. District 22 covers northeastern Waukesha County and south central and western...
95.5 FM WIFC
Local Election Results for Tuesday, November 8th, 2022
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Here are the latest election results for the 2022 Mid-Term for Wausau, Stevens Point, and other areas of Central Wisconsin:. All results are unofficial until later canvassed. Races called by major outlets such as the Associated Press will be indicated as such. Last update: 12:45...
spectrumnews1.com
Life coach works with Wisconsin youth to keep them off the streets
MILWAUKEE — Shannon King has been working to help at-risk youth get their life back on track through her organization since 2018. “I work with at-risk teens, many who have an excessive criminal background in Wisconsin. My goal, finding them jobs within 45 days and keeping them off the streets,” said King, CEO of Peace of Heart LLC.
nbc15.com
Kalvin Barrett projected winner of Dane Co. Sheriff’s race
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers is projected to win reelection for governor in Wisconsin, the Associated Press reports. Results continue to roll in two hours after polls close. Months filled with campaign stops, debates, and non-stop political ads have led to today. WEC notes voters show eager participation in absentee voting.
DOJ monitoring polls in 2 Wisconsin cities for election violations
The cities of Milwaukee and Racine are among 64 jurisdictions where the U.S. Department of Justice will be monitoring for federal voting rights laws compliance during the 2022 election on Tuesday.
nbc15.com
WEC: All unofficial votes reported by Wisconsin counties
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - All Wisconsin counties have reported 100% of their unofficial results, which the Wisconsin Elections Commission said Wednesday will make way for the next step of the election process. WEC Administrator Meagan Wolfe said local elections officials can begin next steps in verifying the vote totals. “While...
Some of Wisconsin's biggest cities OK marijuana legalization referendums
There is major support for the legalization of marijuana in several local cities, according to election results.
nbc15.com
Evers makes final campaign stop in Madison, Michels near Green Bay
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The night before the elections, the fight for governorship is not over. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, the incumbent, joined dozens of supporters from the Teamsters union late Monday alongside other top Democrats running for office. “Wisconsin is in a good place going forward,” Evers said. “Our...
RSV cases continue surging through Wisconsin
Cases of respiratory syncytial virus, or 'RSV' continue surging through Wisconsin. The viral disease impacts breathing of infants 18 months or younger.
FOX 21 Online
Minnesota Statewide General Election Results
Here are the results so far of the Minnesota General Election- key candidates. DFL: Tim Walz and Peggy Flanagan- 1,025,917 (54%) Republican: Scott Jensen and Matt Birk- 803,446 (43%) Legal Marijuana Now: James McCaskel and David Sandbeck- 21,920 (1%) Independence Alliance: Hugh McTavish and Mike Winter- 13,386 (1%) Socialist Workers:...
Bryan Steil wins race for Wisconsin’s 1st Congressional District
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Rep. Bryan Steil is headed back to Washington, D.C., to represent Wisconsin’s 1st Congressional District. The Associated Press called the race in Steil’s favor just before 11:30 p.m. Steil won with 55% over Democratic challenger Ann Roe at 44% and Charles Barman at 0.8% as of 11:30 p.m. “I am grateful for the continued support of the...
nbc15.com
Tony Evers projected winner of Wisconsin gubernatorial race
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Democratic Gov. Tony Evers is projected to win reelection for governor in Wisconsin, the Associated Press reports. Republican candidate Tim Michels conceded early Wednesday morning, around 12:20 a.m., with more than 90% of the expected vote counted. Evers held a 3-point lead. “It wasn’t our night...
WEAU-TV 13
2022 Wisconsin Fall Election Results
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Here you will find access to the 2022 Wisconsin Fall Election results!. First, you can check our election tracker for all of the biggest statewide and local races. These will be updated in real-time as ballots are counted and submitted. These will also be part of our WEAU 13 News broadcasts. Click here to see the Fall Election results!
CBS 58
Wisconsin voters will weigh in on marijuana, guns on Election Day
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- While tight races for U.S. Senate and governor are drawing the most attention, there are other ways that voters can make their voice heard on Tuesday's ballot. No less than eight Wisconsin cities and counties have marijuana referendum legalization questions put before their voters, including:. Appleton.
nbc15.com
ELECTION LIVESTREAM & LIVE BLOG
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Election Day has arrived. Months filled with campaign stops, debates, and non-stop political ads have led to today. On Tuesday, voters – at least those who did not go early – headed to polling places across Wisconsin to pick the candidates who will lead the state for the next four years and a senator whose vote could be critical in the coming years.
