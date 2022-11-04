ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 1

Related
nbc15.com

Ahead of second term, Evers reviews cabinet, tours Madison school

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Marking the first public appearance since his election victory speech, Gov. Tony Evers (D - WI) toured a school in Madison and called public education a priority for the next 4 years. He met with students and staff at Georgia O’ Keeffe Middle School Wednesday afternoon....
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

Exact Sciences laying off 350 employees, including 250 in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — Exact Sciences is laying off hundreds of employees — roughly 5% of its workforce — citing “the impact of inflation, market volatility, and prioritization of the programs that will have the greatest impact on improving cancer care.”. In a statement, the company said...
MADISON, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

Local Election Results for Tuesday, November 8th, 2022

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Here are the latest election results for the 2022 Mid-Term for Wausau, Stevens Point, and other areas of Central Wisconsin:. All results are unofficial until later canvassed. Races called by major outlets such as the Associated Press will be indicated as such. Last update: 12:45...
WAUSAU, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Life coach works with Wisconsin youth to keep them off the streets

MILWAUKEE — Shannon King has been working to help at-risk youth get their life back on track through her organization since 2018. “I work with at-risk teens, many who have an excessive criminal background in Wisconsin. My goal, finding them jobs within 45 days and keeping them off the streets,” said King, CEO of Peace of Heart LLC.
MILWAUKEE, WI
nbc15.com

Kalvin Barrett projected winner of Dane Co. Sheriff’s race

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers is projected to win reelection for governor in Wisconsin, the Associated Press reports. Results continue to roll in two hours after polls close. Months filled with campaign stops, debates, and non-stop political ads have led to today. WEC notes voters show eager participation in absentee voting.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

WEC: All unofficial votes reported by Wisconsin counties

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - All Wisconsin counties have reported 100% of their unofficial results, which the Wisconsin Elections Commission said Wednesday will make way for the next step of the election process. WEC Administrator Meagan Wolfe said local elections officials can begin next steps in verifying the vote totals. “While...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Evers makes final campaign stop in Madison, Michels near Green Bay

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The night before the elections, the fight for governorship is not over. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, the incumbent, joined dozens of supporters from the Teamsters union late Monday alongside other top Democrats running for office. “Wisconsin is in a good place going forward,” Evers said. “Our...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX 21 Online

Minnesota Statewide General Election Results

Here are the results so far of the Minnesota General Election- key candidates. DFL: Tim Walz and Peggy Flanagan- 1,025,917 (54%) Republican: Scott Jensen and Matt Birk- 803,446 (43%) Legal Marijuana Now: James McCaskel and David Sandbeck- 21,920 (1%) Independence Alliance: Hugh McTavish and Mike Winter- 13,386 (1%) Socialist Workers:...
MINNESOTA STATE
nbc15.com

Tony Evers projected winner of Wisconsin gubernatorial race

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Democratic Gov. Tony Evers is projected to win reelection for governor in Wisconsin, the Associated Press reports. Republican candidate Tim Michels conceded early Wednesday morning, around 12:20 a.m., with more than 90% of the expected vote counted. Evers held a 3-point lead. “It wasn’t our night...
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

2022 Wisconsin Fall Election Results

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Here you will find access to the 2022 Wisconsin Fall Election results!. First, you can check our election tracker for all of the biggest statewide and local races. These will be updated in real-time as ballots are counted and submitted. These will also be part of our WEAU 13 News broadcasts. Click here to see the Fall Election results!
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Wisconsin voters will weigh in on marijuana, guns on Election Day

WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- While tight races for U.S. Senate and governor are drawing the most attention, there are other ways that voters can make their voice heard on Tuesday's ballot. No less than eight Wisconsin cities and counties have marijuana referendum legalization questions put before their voters, including:. Appleton.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

ELECTION LIVESTREAM & LIVE BLOG

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Election Day has arrived. Months filled with campaign stops, debates, and non-stop political ads have led to today. On Tuesday, voters – at least those who did not go early – headed to polling places across Wisconsin to pick the candidates who will lead the state for the next four years and a senator whose vote could be critical in the coming years.
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy