South Carolina State

Weaver holds lead in SC education superintendent’s race

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - With more than half of precincts reporting, the Republican candidate is maintaining a lead over her Democratic challenger to lead South Carolina schools for the next four years. Ellen Weaver had an 8-point lead over Lisa Ellis with 53% of the vote as of 10:40 p.m.,...
Fresh Produce Boxes Available to Students, Staff at Four Colleges

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Students and staff at four local college campuses now have access to boxes of fresh produce for just $5 as part of a new program to address food insecurity. FoodShare South Carolina is new program by the University of South Carolina School of Medicine. It launched Wednesday at the University of South Carolina, Allen University, and Columbia College. Foodshare will soon be coming to Benedict College as well.
Joe Cunningham thanked supporters in Charleston

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Late this evening Joe Cunningham spoke to supporters at the American Theatre in Charleston. Cunningham thanked the voters and his family. He also said that even though he and Governor McMaster have their differences he knows they are both fighting for a better South Carolina.
ELECTION DAY: Polls open at 7 a.m. across South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Voters across South Carolina will head to the polls Tuesday morning with statewide races for governor, state school superintendent and a U.S. Senate seat up for grabs. This year’s midterm elections will also put every seat in the U.S. House of Representatives on the ballot. This...
LINK: Election results in Georgia, South Carolina

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tuesday, Nov. 8 is Election Day across the United States. WTOC is focusing on results in our 20 counties in Georgia and South Carolina. Please click here to view election results. The WTOC team will be updating numbers as they become available after polls close at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
Will schools be closed on Election Day?

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Schools across the Lowcountry will be closed on Election Day. Several schools within each district will serve as a polling location for voters on Tuesday, November 8. South Carolina’s ‘Code of Laws,’ states that “this day (election day) shall not be considered as one of the regular days for the year […]
Gov. McMaster wins reelection in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster won a historic reelection bid Tuesday as he facedvoters one last time in his four-decade political career and they gave him a chance to be the longest-serving governor the state has ever had. (Video above: Recap of the governor's race) McMaster,...
Election Day ballot features hotly contested gubernatorial race

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The key race on today’s ballot is the hotly contested gubernatorial race featuring current Governor Henry McMaster and Democratic challenger Joe Cunningham. McMaster is fighting to lead the state to its fullest potential with traditional conservative values, while Cunningham is fighting for more freedoms in...
Full Results | Henry McMaster wins SC governor's race

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Voters in South Carolina have made their pick of who they want to be the next governor of South Carolina between incumbent Gov. Henry McMaster and challengers Joe Cunningham and Morgan Reeves. We have the latest South Carolina governor election results posted here and we’ll be updating those throughout the evening.
No, taking photos or videos in SC polling places is not allowed

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina election officials say voters cannot take photos or videos with cell phones or cameras inside state polling places. It’s a new rule, officially adopted by the State Election Commission Board in October, that caught at least one voter by surprise Tuesday. A voter said the polling staffers at Moultrie Middle School in Mount Pleasant told him cell phones were not allowed in the building.
Candidates in South Carolina’s 1st Congressional District make final appeals to voters

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Both Representative Nancy Mace and Dr. Annie Andrews are giving a final message to voters. One representative says she’s interested in being the independent voice who works hard to represent and put the Lowcountry first while the other says she’s interested in solving problems and bringing honesty and integrity back to the seat.
