ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Behind Enemy Lines: Michigan vs. Nebraska preview

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The undefeated Michigan football team welcomes a struggling Nebraska side to the Big House for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff on Saturday afternoon. The Michigan Insider’s Alejandro Zúñiga breaks down the Nebraska Cornhuskers with Brian Christopherson of Husker247. The two discuss the end of Scott Frost’s tenure, evaluate Nebraska’s shaky quarterback situation, and evaluate how the ‘Huskers have responded since their dreadful defensive start to the season. Finally, Christopherson predicts how this weekend’s game between Michigan and Nebraska will play out.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Big Ten power rankings for Week 11: Michigan overtakes Ohio State for No. 1 spot after latest domination

Welcome to Week 11 of the college football season, where the Michigan Wolverines are now at the top of the Big Ten power rankings after a dominant win over Rutgers. It didn't look pretty early, but Michigan showed its championship pedigree and Ohio State struggled on the road against Northwestern. Whether or not this is a temporary ranking for both teams remains to be seen. But right now, Michigan can dance on the top of the mountain.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

247Sports

58K+
Followers
393K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy