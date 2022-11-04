Eagles Are Biggest Road Favorites In TNF History

© Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Eagles are looking to remain the only undefeated team in the NFL with a win tonight against the Houston Texans.

According to Caesars Sportsbook, the Eagles aren't only favored tonight to do just that, they're also the largest road favorite in the history of Thursday Night Football.

"The Eagles (-14) are the biggest road favorites in Thursday Night Football history," Caesars Sportsbook tweeted just before kickoff tonight.

Unlike college football where spreads are much wider, very rarely is one NFL team favored by more than 10 points. It's almost unheard of to be favored by two touchdowns, let alone on the road.

In fact, you'd have to go back to Week 5 of this NFL season to find a comparable spread to tonight's matchup between the Eagles and Texans.

That week, the Bills were 14-point favorites against the Steelers, but the game was played in Buffalo.

While Buffalo won 38-3 and covered the spread by a wide margin that week, the Eagles are currently tied 7-7 with the Texans through one quarter of football tonight.