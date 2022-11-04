ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

5d ago

My wife and I moved here many many years ago from miami.. Both of us In the media industry. Both of us very successful, humble, worked with many who's who and lived in even crappy L.A unfortunately at one time due to what we do. We chose texas 15 years ago for the great economy, awesome people and being both republican. We are ready to pack up and move our production company. Crime is through the roof. People have became less dependable and the quality of life has just turned to crap. Throw in the fact your either going to get shot by some punk on the highway or robbed in a parking lot. Sweet Texas has so much great to offer to be torn apart by thugs and democrats.

txtulipann2
2d ago

love justice, but in this case it crawled to see this vagabond put in prison, terrorizing children, abusing dogs, stealing from tax payers, supposing now a slight breath of relief, please throw away the key !

Dexter
2d ago

He's definitely a menace to society and the more appropriate sentence for him and society would have been life in prison without ever being allowed to have a chance at parole....period

cw39.com

Man shoots girlfriend’s ex outside apartment in southeast Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are investigating a shooting involving a woman, her current boyfriend and ex-boyfriend at an apartment in southeast Houston. Around 11 p.m. Tuesday night at the Casa Grande Apartments, located on 8800 Gulf Freeway, a woman and her boyfriend were inside an apartment when her ex-boyfriend showed up with a shotgun at the door, police said.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Men attempt to steal snake at gunpoint in southeast Houston, police say

Houston police are seeking two men accused of trying to steal a snake during an attempted armed robbery in southeast Houston. The complainant told police that she arranged to meet with a woman who said she was interested in purchasing her snake. They agreed to meet Sunday, Oct. 2 in a parking lot at an apartment complex in the 9400 block of Clearwood.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Suspect accused of stalking also wanted on six open warrants

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is off the streets after being accused of harassing a store employee, and he was wanted in other cases as well. According to Harris County Precinct 1 Constable Mark Herman’s office, it started at a Kroger store in the 13000 block of Louetta Road.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Stepson shot, killed by stepfather after argument in north Houston

HOUSTON - Authorities say an argument about a dog escalated into a deadly shooting Saturday night between a stepfather and his stepson in north Houston. It happened a little after 10:45 p.m. when officers with the Houston Police Department were called to the 600 block of Gale St. At the scene, investigators found an unidentified man with a gunshot wound to the chest.
HOUSTON, TX
