My wife and I moved here many many years ago from miami.. Both of us In the media industry. Both of us very successful, humble, worked with many who's who and lived in even crappy L.A unfortunately at one time due to what we do. We chose texas 15 years ago for the great economy, awesome people and being both republican. We are ready to pack up and move our production company. Crime is through the roof. People have became less dependable and the quality of life has just turned to crap. Throw in the fact your either going to get shot by some punk on the highway or robbed in a parking lot. Sweet Texas has so much great to offer to be torn apart by thugs and democrats.
love justice, but in this case it crawled to see this vagabond put in prison, terrorizing children, abusing dogs, stealing from tax payers, supposing now a slight breath of relief, please throw away the key !
He's definitely a menace to society and the more appropriate sentence for him and society would have been life in prison without ever being allowed to have a chance at parole....period
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Voters had Problems Voting in Houston - Election Results Could Have Been DifferentTom HandyHouston, TX
Beto O’Rourke May Have Broken a Federal Law During His Campaign For Texas GovernorTom HandyTexas State
The nurse who assisted Takeoff after he was shot revealed several interesting facts about his deathCheryl E PrestonHouston, TX
Beto O'Rourke crisscrosses Texas on election day before concluding his campaign for Governor in his hometown of El PasoEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Democracy First Says Democrat Congressional Candidate for Texas Jon HaireMae A.Texas State
Comments / 46