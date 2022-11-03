NEW YORK -- Coming off an historic season, Edwin Díaz has struck an equally historic deal to remain with the Mets. Díaz and the Mets have agreed to terms on a five-year, $102 million contract that is the richest in history for a reliever, a source with knowledge of the deal told MLB.com. The contract, which is pending a physical, includes an opt-out after the 2025 season, a $20 million team option for 2028 and a full no-trade clause. It surpasses Aroldis Chapman's just-completed five-year, $86 million pact with the Yankees as the largest for a reliever.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO