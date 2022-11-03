Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular Downtown Establishment Forced to CloseGreyson FGilbert, AZ
FBI Called to Campaign Office of Top Republican CandidateNews Breaking LIVEPhoenix, AZ
Upcoming Family Event in Mesa: Ninja Warrior CourseSuzy Jacobson CherryMesa, AZ
Two Police Officers on leave after Graphic Brutalization of Complying Suspect during arrestBLOCK WORK MEDIAPhoenix, AZ
Fast Growing Chicken Sandwich Chain Coming to TownGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Related
MLB
Out of this World! Astros finish off Phils for Series title
HOUSTON -- The sound had been brewing and building in the throats of orange-clad Astros fans for years. Five years ago, they had watched their beloved ballclub win a World Series from afar. Then they had seen that title turn from outright triumph to contentious talking point, and they had watched two other teams claim and celebrate Series crowns of their own right here in Minute Maid Park.
MLB
Baseball world celebrates Dusty's historic WS title
After winning his first World Series title as a manager in a 4-1 victory over the Phillies at Minute Maid Park on Saturday night, Astros skipper Dusty Baker was overjoyed. When right fielder Kyle Tucker caught the last out, Baker's coaching and support staff jumped all over him in the dugout as he held on to the railing to avoid toppling over.
MLB
Bregman, Maldonado weather injuries to take WS title
HOUSTON – Astros third baseman Alex Bregman faces an eight-week recovery after breaking his left index finger while sliding into second base in the eighth inning of Houston’s Game 6 World Series victory over the Phillies on Saturday night. • Shop for Astros World Series champs gear. Bregman...
MLB
Longtime fan snags Alvarez HR ball: 'This is staying with me'
HOUSTON -- It was about 9:45 a.m. on Saturday when Jim Rice got a call from his boss, who could no longer make it to Minute Maid Park for Game 6 of the World Series. That phone call forever cemented Rice in the history of his favorite team. Rice, the...
MLB
Lights-out Astros 'pen posts historically low postseason ERA
The Astros’ bullpen was the best in baseball during the regular season. In the postseason, en route to winning a World Series title with a 4-1 victory over the Phillies on Saturday, calling Houston’s relievers dominant seems like a gross understatement. Among 94 teams that saw their bullpens...
MLB
Yordan's bat, Dusty's toothpicks among WS artifacts sent to Hall of Fame
The Astros and Phillies added a 118th chapter to the long and rich history of the World Series with Houston's six-game victory, which was capped off with a 4-1 win over Philadelphia at Minute Maid Park on Saturday night. As has become customary following the conclusion of each year's Fall Classic, certain artifacts from the Series are headed to the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y.
MLB
Astros' World Series parade a packed affair in Houston
HOUSTON -- An estimated crowd of nearly 2 million raucous fans lined a 1.7-mile stretch of Smith Street on Monday afternoon for the championship parade to celebrate Astros, who won their second World Series title in five seasons with a Game 6 victory over the Phillies on Saturday. “It was...
MLB
Cubs' Mervis named Fall Stars Game MVP
MESA, Ariz. – The legend of Matt “Mash” Mervis just continues to grow. Less than 24 hours removed from putting on a show during the Arizona Fall League Home Run Derby, the Cubs’ No. 21 prospect earned 2022 Fall Stars Game MVP honors after swatting an opposite-field two-run roundtripper to back the National League squad in its 9-3 victory over the American League at Sloan Park on Sunday afternoon.
MLB
Source: Mets, Edwin Díaz agree to 5-year, $102M deal
NEW YORK -- Coming off an historic season, Edwin Díaz has struck an equally historic deal to remain with the Mets. Díaz and the Mets have agreed to terms on a five-year, $102 million contract that is the richest in history for a reliever, a source with knowledge of the deal told MLB.com. The contract, which is pending a physical, includes an opt-out after the 2025 season, a $20 million team option for 2028 and a full no-trade clause. It surpasses Aroldis Chapman's just-completed five-year, $86 million pact with the Yankees as the largest for a reliever.
MLB
Wheeler dominant before early hook adds to Phils' what-ifs
HOUSTON -- In order for the Phillies to save their season at Minute Maid Park on Saturday night, they needed their ace, Zack Wheeler, at his very best in the biggest start of his life. It’s just that nobody -- perhaps not even Wheeler himself -- seemed to know what to expect after the right-hander showed significantly diminished velocity in Game 2 while dealing with self-professed arm fatigue.
MLB
Braves acquire OF Hilliard in trade with Rockies
ATLANTA -- The Braves began fortifying their outfield depth on Sunday, when they acquired Sam Hilliard from the Rockies in exchange for right-handed pitcher Dylan Spain. Hilliard hit a career-high 14 homers with a .757 OPS in 238 plate appearances for the Rockies in 2021. But the 28-year-old outfielder tallied just two homers while producing a .544 OPS and 28.5 percent strikeout rate over 200 plate appearances this past season.
MLB
Super shortstop Peña makes history as World Series MVP
HOUSTON -- The crowd knew it long before the game was over and before the votes had been cast. Each time Jeremy Peña stepped to the plate during Game 6 of the World Series on Saturday night at Minute Maid Park, the chants rung out. “MVP! MVP! MVP!”. They...
MLB
‘An easy yes’: Yankees pick up Severino’s club option for '23
NEW YORK -- Picking up Luis Severino’s $15 million option for 2023 was “an easy yes,” according to Yankees general manager Brian Cashman, a decision that the club made official on Monday. “He’s been a really impactful pitcher, so the answer to that would be an easy...
MLB
White Sox pick up Anderson's option, decline Harrison's
CHICAGO -- Tim Anderson will return for an eighth season as White Sox shortstop as Chicago announced on Monday it had exercised his $12.5 million club option for 2023. The White Sox also declined the $5.5 million club option for 2023 on infielder Josh Harrison, with a $1.5 million buyout.
MLB
The lowdown on FA LHP Tyler Anderson
In 2022, it all finally came together for Tyler Anderson. After six years bouncing around in the pitching wilderness, Anderson signed a one-year, $8 million contract with the Dodgers last offseason in the hopes of turning his career around. That deal ended up being one of the best signings in...
MLB
9 astonishing facts about Dusty's World Series ring
Dusty Baker is a World Series-winning manager. The storied skipper first reached the Fall Classic in 2002 with the Giants, losing in seven games to the Angels. Nineteen years later, he returned with the Astros in 2021, but Atlanta took down Houston. Finally, in ‘22, he won it all.
MLB
Sandy a finalist for NL Cy Young after dominant ‘22
MIAMI -- Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara is one step closer to making franchise history. Alcantara was named a finalist for the 2022 National League Cy Young Award alongside Braves lefty Max Fried and Dodgers southpaw Julio Urías on Monday night . The winner, as voted on by the Baseball Writers' Association of America before the postseason began, will be announced at 6 p.m. ET on Nov. 16.
MLB
How can Blue Jays go from good to great?
TORONTO -- The moment the World Series ends, the clock begins to tick on the MLB offseason. The Blue Jays don’t have a long shopping list. But as this organization looks to make the jump from good to great, each move will be important. Money matters, too, as this young core grows more expensive alongside the major contracts added in recent years.
MLB
The most clutch postseason performances
Players spend six months working their way through hot and cold streaks hoping to finish the year with solid all-around numbers. But it's just a few weeks in October that can cement a player's legacy in the eyes of both fans and the history books. Some postseason heroes were already...
MLB
Here are the 2022 finalists for MVP, Cy Young, ROY and MOY
The finalists for MLB's four major end-of-season awards -- Rookie of the Year, Manager of the Year, Cy Young Award and Most Valuable Player -- were revealed on Monday night. The 2022 award winners for each league will be announced next week, starting at 6 p.m. ET on MLB Network each day:
Comments / 0