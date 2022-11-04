Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
DFW Homes Damaged During Major Fall StormLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Texas Places Emergency Resources on Standby as Severe Weather Set To Arrive on FridayLarry LeaseTexas State
Severe Storms with Hail Possible on FridayLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
MacKenzie Scott Donated $16 Million to Grand Prairie ISDLarry LeaseGrand Prairie, TX
H-E-B continues to expand in Texas. Where would you like them to open next?Ash JurbergTexas State
argyletx.com
PACE Meeting - Restaurant on FM 407
Notice is hereby given of the PACE (Program for Argyle Community Engagement) Public Input Meeting for a restaurant development located west of the Well Community Church on the northside of FM 407, beginning at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at Argyle Town Hall, located at 308 Denton Street, Argyle, Texas.
The Property Brothers to host meet & greet at Nebraska Furniture Mart in The Colony on Nov. 16
HGTV darlings and nationally famous home improvement twins The Property Brothers will be at Nebraska Furniture Mart in The Colony next week.
dallasexpress.com
30k Pounds of Smoked Meat at BBQ Fest
30,000 pounds of smoked meat was cooked at BBQ Fest at AT&T Stadium in Arlington over the weekend, showcasing some of the best BBQ from fellow Texans and other states. “This is our first year out here at the Miller LiteHouse at AT&T stadium. We’ve got 12 world-class pitmasters from all over the country, six local folks from all around Texas, and six other teams from all around the country throughout the weekend,” said Brady Archer, director of guest experience and event programming, speaking to The Dallas Express.
Major supermarket chain opens another new location in Texas
A major supermarket chain just opened another new location in Texas, and local shoppers couldn't be happier. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, November 2, 2022, the popular Texas-based grocery store chain H-E-B opened another new grocery store in Plano, Texas.
dmagazine.com
These Are Dallas-Fort Worth’s Top Wealth Managers for 2022
We asked every wealth management firm and team in the Dallas-Fort Worth chapter of the Financial Planning Association, Chartered Financial Analyst Institute, and the Investments and Wealth Institute to tell us about their practices. The final list was selected based on these criteria: top firms or teams must have total assets under management for individual clients of at least $100 million; average assets under management per client of at least $1 million; a 95 percent client-retention rate over the last two years; and no current disciplinary actions. Additionally, all firms (or teams, should the team apply as an entity separate from its parent company) must have been in existence for at least five years as of the application deadline (June 6, 2022). They must also hold themselves out as fiduciaries for their clients and provide them with a written disclosure. A panel of esteemed local wealth managers reviewed the final list. All numbers are current as of the application deadline. Out of the 54 that applied, 40 firms and teams were selected.
This Northlake Modern Farmhouse on Nine Acres Has Plenty of ‘Wow’ Factor
Don’t we all want a home with that unique ‘Wow’ factor?. A home doesn’t always have to be a mansion or cost millions of dollars or have gold-plated toilet seats (although that would be cool). Homes that are unique, interesting, or have that certain je ne sais quoi are the ones that we seem drawn to the most.
Allen’s New Food Hall The Hub Is Now Open
Last Thursday, November 3, a new open-air food hall opened in Allen. The Hub’s new location is three times bigger than the company’s inaugural location at 30A near Seaside and Rosemary Beach in Florida and, unlike Florida’s venue, Allen’s is more food-centered – just like Collin County foodies would want it.
peoplenewspapers.com
Meet Preston Hollow’s Best New Restaurant
Tex-Mex has returned to Preston Hollow in a big way with restaurateur Jon Alexis’ Escondido, which officially opens Monday, Nov. 14. I got a sneak peek at the experience and can say, with confidence, this place is going to be a huge hit. Located at 5950 Royal Lane in...
Dallas Observer
Taziki’s Returns With a New Look and Big Expansion Plans
Taziki’s Mediterranean Café is back after revamping its two North Texas locations in Plano and Southlake. The 20-year-old restaurant celebrated the reopenings with a ribbon-cutting ceremony complete with menu specials, customer gift bags and a live DJ. “Our mission in redesigning these locations is to create a more...
Dallas-Fort Worth local $1 million richer after Texas Lottery scratch ticket win
But a DFW resident is celebrating a serious win for their bank account.
Holly Jolly! Look Inside The Largest Christmas Decoration Store In Texas
Let me get this out of the way: Bah-Humbug. I know there's a lot of you that want to skip IMMEDIATELY to cranking up "All I Want For Christmas Is You" by Mariah Carey at ignorant levels as soon as Halloween ends but there's a bunch of us who rather get through turkey day done first. But alas, this article isn't for the rest of us, this is for the Holly Jollies ready to get Christmas started.
KTEN.com
7 Tips On How to Build a Custom Home With No Regrets
Originally Posted On: https://coutohomes.com/7-tips-on-how-to-build-a-custom-home-with-no-regrets/. Building your own custom home in the Fort Worth area can come with a lot of fun perks. You get to decide the floor plan, pick out the paint colors, and enjoy that new home smell. But it also comes with its challenges—nailing all the myriad of decisions so you won’t have regrets later. We hope this blog educates you on some of the most common pitfalls to avoid when designing your home.
DFW book republished after being suppressed for years for showing the history of race relations in Dallas
The Accommodation: The Politics of Race in an American City was written in 1986 by Jim Schute; however, because of its contents, has faced suppression until recently being republished by Deep Vellum Publishing.
Dallas-area couple survives dramatic encounter with suspected tornado
TEXAS, USA — Strong storms brought suspected tornados to north Texas Friday night, including to the tiny Dallas-area town of Miller Grove. An older couple in that community was inside a maroon truck heading out to eat dinner when the twister hit. They are safe and uninjured, despite the dramatic visuals left in the aftermath of their encounter with the weather.
Lucky Texan Claims Major Powerball Prize As Historic Jackpot Rolls
Two lucky Texas residents claimed lottery prizes this week.
havingfuninthetexassun.com
10 Amazing Holiday Events in North Texas
We started playing Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer and Jingle Bells, so you know the holidays can’t be more than 3-4 months away! There are so many things to do and see in the few short weeks of December, and it’s never too early to start planning for the events you just can’t miss!
These are the best Chinese restaurants in Dallas for take out
DALLAS (KDAF) — Have you ever wondered what the best take out food of all time is? It’s an easy answer, and it’s Chinese food. Saturday, November 5 is National Chinese Take Out Day! “During National Chinese Take-Out Day, people hold various events that allow them to celebrate this day to the fullest. For example, some go to a Chinese restaurant to order their favorite dishes, while others enjoy their Chinese cuisines home-cooked,” NationalToday said.
fortworthreport.org
These artists are shedding light on Tarrant County underground dance scene
Tarrant County, particularly Fort Worth, is better known for classical music than for underground dance music, but local DJs are trying to change that. Meet some of the artists working to expand the dance music scene. Kowboy. Skyler Salinas, known as Kowboy, was raised around house music. His mom went...
landonhomes.com
Now is the Time to Switch from Renting to Building a Home
Are you are renter who dreams of owning your own place in a Frisco TX new home community? If you’re ready to stop paying rent and start investing in a home of your own, now is a great time to do it. The price of lumber is lower now than it has been for the past two years. That can help bring the home you want into an affordable range.
