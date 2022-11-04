ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Big Daddy $$$
5d ago

Well this is a no-brainer to solve. the people who cashed the checks there on Camera or it’s in their account. They need a valid ID to open up an account there pictures on that paperwork they copy when opening the account. And on the camera in the bank.

Christina Hall
5d ago

I notice that mailman never pick up on time that blue mailbox. Shame on mailman ! Skip hours or day after ! That’s why stole mail!

CBS Boston

Police: Mass. man charged after driving 107 mph with child in car

BOW, N.H. - New Hampshire State Police say they clocked a driver from Massachusetts going 107 mph with a child in the backseat on Interstate 93.A trooper reported a white car sped past him on the highway in the town of Bow on Saturday. The trooper initiated a traffic stop, and noted there was a woman in the passenger seat and a boy in the back.Jonathan Hosmer, a 36-year-old from Andover, was arrested. He's being charged with reckless operation and endangering the welfare of a child.Police said Hosmer was released on personal recognizance and will appear in Concord District Court at a later date. 
BOW, NH
whdh.com

Man fleeing police crashes SUV into woman’s car in Taunton, fatally injuring her

TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman was killed in a car crash Monday as a man sped away from police. State police officers said around 2 p.m. they were trying to stop a car in Middleborough being driven by Hector Bannister-Sanchez, whom they are investigating, they said. The 34-year-old Medford man sped away, fleeing the attempt at a stop.
TAUNTON, MA
whdh.com

Woman charged in connection with deadly Harwich stabbing

HARWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman was arrested on criminal charges Monday after a man died from stab wounds he suffered earlier in the day, Cape & Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe and Harwich Police Chief David Guillemette said. Officers responding to a reported stabbing in Harwich around 9:15...
HARWICH, MA
WCVB

Milton, Massachusetts, man accused of crashing into State Police cruiser while OUI

RANDOLPH, Mass. — A Milton, Massachusetts, man is facing several charges after he is accused of crashing into a Massachusetts State trooper while under the influence. State police said a 35-year-old Massachusetts State Trooper was in his cruiser, stopped in the breakdown lane on Interstate 93 north in Randolph at 7:18 p.m. Sunday, when his 2017 Ford Explorer cruiser was struck from behind.
MILTON, MA
NECN

Woman Charged in Fatal Stabbing on Cape Cod

A man was stabbed to death Monday morning on Cape Cod, authorities say. Shortly after 9 a.m., police in Harwich, Massachusetts, received a 911 call for a stabbing at a property on Route 28, the Cape & Islands District Attorney's Office said. When they arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from serious injuries. He was taken to Cape Cod Hospital, where they said he later died.
HARWICH, MA
capecod.com

Wareham Police Seek Suspect in Smoke Shop Robbery

WAREHAM – Wareham Police are asking for your help identifying this male. He is a person of interested in an armed robbery that occurred at the New England Smoke Shop. If you know this male or can identify someone with similar clothing please contact Detective Desilva @ 508-295-1204. Cape...
WAREHAM, MA
whdh.com

Raynham man dies of gunshot wound in Taunton homicide, police say

TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Taunton said they were investigating a homicide Sunday after an early morning shooting. It was 1:38 a.m. when officials said officers responded to a 911 call for a man who was bleeding and in need of an ambulance. When responders arrived to the corner...
TAUNTON, MA
TheDailyBeast

Massachusetts Woman Accused of Killing Her Grandma

A Massachusetts woman has been charged with murdering her grandmother, police said. Kelsie Cote, 26, also faces charges of assault with intent to murder and destruction of evidence in connection with the murder of her 74-year-old grandmother, Doris Cote. Doris was found dead in her home Tuesday by a relative. Kelsie is set to be arraigned Monday.Read it at MassLive
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
whdh.com

State trooper recovering after crash in Randolph

RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts State Police trooper is expected to recover after a crash involved their cruiser in Randolph on Sunday. State Police said the trooper was conscious and alert after the crash occurred on Route 93 north, between Routes 28 and 24. What led up to the...
RANDOLPH, MA
whdh.com

Shooting in Brockton sends one person to the hospital

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a shooting in Brockton Saturday evening. Brockton Police said there was a shooting on North Montello Street, and the victim was found at Enterprise Street. The victim was hit in the ankle, transported to a hospital, and is expected to be OK. Officials...
BROCKTON, MA
WWLP

$5M identified in Massachusetts SNAP fraud audit

BOSTON (WWLP) – A new report from the auditor looked at fraud in the Commonwealth. In this past fiscal year, the state saw a significant increase in fraud when looking at public assistance programs. In the auditor’s latest report, the Bureau of Special Investigations found more than $13.5 million worth of fraud in the fiscal […]
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

