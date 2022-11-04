ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Beach, FL

WSVN-TV

Teen shot in Southwest Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A teenager was shot in a Southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood. Just before 7:30 p.m., police and fire rescue responded to a shooting in the area of Southwest 113th Place and 192nd Street, Tuesday. The male teen was reportedly shot in the leg. No word on his...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Hurricane Nicole: Hollywood Beach Broadwalk floods, water reaches businesses

HOLLYWOOD BEACH, Fla. – As Hurricane Nicole approached Florida on Wednesday, Shternie Lipszyc walked through the flooded Hollywood Beach Broadwalk. High tides and stormy weather prompted large waves to pound over the sand — dragging some of it back to the sea. Lipszyc saw how city workers were rescuing wooden lifeguard stations.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
iheart.com

Men rearrested for indecent exposure at Miami-Dade detention centers

Miami, FL - Two South Florida inmates have been charged after they purposely pleasured themselves in front of correction officers at detention centers in Miami-Dade County. Authorities say Jonathan Reyes was booked on cocaine and weapons charges on November 2nd at the Miami-Dade County Pre-Trial Detention Center in Allapattah. A...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Police investigating shooting in North Miami

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – Police are investigating a shooting that happened in North Miami on Wednesday morning. According to authorities with the North Miami Police Department, officers responded to a shooting around 11 a.m. near the 1100 block of Northwest 133rd Street. Police said a vehicle was spotted fleeing...
NORTH MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Car hits column in front porch of SW Miami-Dade home

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver careened into a home in Southwest Miami-Dade. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash along the 8500 block of Southwest 98th Avenue, just after 8:30 p.m., Sunday. The car involved hit a column in the house’s porch, leaving extensive...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Fugitive arrested for 3 attempted murders in South Beach

MIAMI – Arthur Brooks, a convicted felon, was on probation when he hid behind shrubs and fired his weapon once on Ocean Drive in South Beach, according to the Miami Beach Police Department. Brooks, who was wearing Jordan 5 “Black Grape” sneakers, injured Derrick Mitchell who then returned fire...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Will Hurricane Nicole hit Fort Lauderdale? Here’s the latest forecast track

Fort Lauderdale and all of Broward County are outside the forecast cone of uncertainty for Tropical Storm Nicole, but the entire region is forecast to feel effects including potentially damaging storm surge, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is expected to make landfall somewhere near Port St. Lucie overnight Wednesday into Thursday. A hurricane warning is in effect from ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

What’s closed, canceled, open due to Tropical Storm Nicole

With the impending storm impacting South Florida, a number of schools and services have announced closures while some will remain open. Broward County Public Schools and Miami-Dade County Public Schools announced Tuesday that schools and district offices would be closed Wednesday. All before and after-school activities are also canceled, as...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Sandbag distributions held across South Florida amid Nicole preps

(WSVN) - In anticipation of Subtropical Storm Nicole making landfall in South Florida, cities in Miami-Dade and Broward County will begin distributing sandbags in multiple locations on Tuesday. Miami Springs. A sandbag filling station will open Tuesday from 10 a.m. until sans runs at the Miami Springs Community Center (1401...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Oxygen

Ex-School Cop Allegedly Stalked, Shot Her Ex-Boyfriend, A Miami Cop

Yessenia Sanchez, 32, is accused of shooting her ex, Miami-Dade police officer Damian Colon, in the head after using an app installed on his phone in order to stalk him. A Miami police officer remains in critical condition after allegedly being shot in the head by his estranged former girlfriend, who officials say stalked him prior to pulling the trigger.
MIAMI, FL

