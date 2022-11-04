Read full article on original website
WSVN-TV
Teen shot in Southwest Miami-Dade
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A teenager was shot in a Southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood. Just before 7:30 p.m., police and fire rescue responded to a shooting in the area of Southwest 113th Place and 192nd Street, Tuesday. The male teen was reportedly shot in the leg. No word on his...
Click10.com
Hurricane Nicole: State Road A1A floods in some areas of Fort Lauderdale Beach
FORT LAUDERDALE BEACH, Fla. – As Hurricane Nicole approached Florida, rain storms and the high tide flooded parts of State Road A1A on Wednesday in Fort Lauderdale Beach. Police officers closed the road from Northeast Ninth Street to Vistamar Street, just south of the Hugh Taylor Birch State Park, and feet away from the beach.
Click10.com
South Florida surfers ride the waves as Nicole heads toward Florida’s east coast
DANIA BEACH, Fla. – While it’s not the safest idea, some South Florida surfers took advantage of the waves Wednesday in Broward County as Tropical Storm Nicole heads toward Florida’s east coast. “This is some of the worst waves I’ve seen in years,” one man on Dania...
Click10.com
Sheriff: Man, tired of living in U.S., steals boat to go back to Cuba, gets arrested on way
MARATHON, Fla. – A 30-year-old Miami man was jailed in the Florida Keys after authorities say his plan to steal a commercial fishing boat in order to head back to Cuba hit a serious snag Monday. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, a Marathon man reported that his...
Click10.com
Hurricane Nicole: Hollywood Beach Broadwalk floods, water reaches businesses
HOLLYWOOD BEACH, Fla. – As Hurricane Nicole approached Florida on Wednesday, Shternie Lipszyc walked through the flooded Hollywood Beach Broadwalk. High tides and stormy weather prompted large waves to pound over the sand — dragging some of it back to the sea. Lipszyc saw how city workers were rescuing wooden lifeguard stations.
iheart.com
Men rearrested for indecent exposure at Miami-Dade detention centers
Miami, FL - Two South Florida inmates have been charged after they purposely pleasured themselves in front of correction officers at detention centers in Miami-Dade County. Authorities say Jonathan Reyes was booked on cocaine and weapons charges on November 2nd at the Miami-Dade County Pre-Trial Detention Center in Allapattah. A...
Click10.com
Hurricane Nicole: Rising water levels in canals threaten Lauderdale Isles residents
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – As Hurricane Nicole was approaching Florida, it rained for most of Wednesday in Broward County. During high tide, the water levels rose in the canals surrounding Lauderdale Isles, a waterfront neighborhood of homes in Fort Lauderdale. Usually, the water levels recede in between high tides,...
Click10.com
Parts of South Florida coast prepare for effects of Tropical Storm Nicole
DANIA BEACH, Fla. – South Florida is tracking Tropical Storm Nicole as it inches closer to Florida, and the storm is expected to really impact a portion of the coast. As Nicole looms closer, parts of South Florida’s coast are preparing for the effects. STAY INFORMED: Click here...
WSVN-TV
New video released of gunman who shot motorcyclist on I-95 in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - New video of a suspected shooter on the run was released Tuesday. Police said the man seen on video operating an orange and white dirt bike is wanted for a deadly shooting on Interstate 95. The victim was on a motorcycle when he was shot last month,...
LIVE: Hurricane warning for parts of Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast
Strong winds and heavy rain are spreading across portions of the east coast of Florida and the northwestern Bahamas on Wednesday as Tropical Storm Nicole takes aim at the Sunshine State.
Click10.com
Dania Beach finally clear as Hurricane Nicole heads toward Florida’s east coast
DANIA BEACH, Fla. – As tides continue to rise and Hurricane Nicole is expected to bring up to 4 feet of storm surge, beachgoers have finally cleared the area after surfers were seen riding the waves early Wednesday morning. Not much of the beach left in Dania as the...
Click10.com
Police investigating shooting in North Miami
NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – Police are investigating a shooting that happened in North Miami on Wednesday morning. According to authorities with the North Miami Police Department, officers responded to a shooting around 11 a.m. near the 1100 block of Northwest 133rd Street. Police said a vehicle was spotted fleeing...
WSVN-TV
Car hits column in front porch of SW Miami-Dade home
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver careened into a home in Southwest Miami-Dade. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash along the 8500 block of Southwest 98th Avenue, just after 8:30 p.m., Sunday. The car involved hit a column in the house’s porch, leaving extensive...
Click10.com
Fugitive arrested for 3 attempted murders in South Beach
MIAMI – Arthur Brooks, a convicted felon, was on probation when he hid behind shrubs and fired his weapon once on Ocean Drive in South Beach, according to the Miami Beach Police Department. Brooks, who was wearing Jordan 5 “Black Grape” sneakers, injured Derrick Mitchell who then returned fire...
Click10.com
49 violations found inside South Florida supermarket, ‘stop use’ ordered
HOMESTEAD, Fla. – An inspector was at the Presidente Supermarket in Homestead last week and issued 49 violations and citations. According to state records, a “stop use” was issued in the backroom and the supermarket was ordered to stop receiving merchandise due to a roach infestation. Meanwhile,...
Click10.com
Nicole strengthens into hurricane, Miami-Dade no longer under tropical storm watch
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Gaining strength Wednesday afternoon, Hurricane Nicole continues to bring dangerous wind to Grand Bahama Island and will approach the east coast of Florida Wednesday night. A Tropical Storm Watch was discontinued for Miami-Dade County, however there are watches and warning still in effect in Broward...
Will Hurricane Nicole hit Fort Lauderdale? Here’s the latest forecast track
Fort Lauderdale and all of Broward County are outside the forecast cone of uncertainty for Tropical Storm Nicole, but the entire region is forecast to feel effects including potentially damaging storm surge, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is expected to make landfall somewhere near Port St. Lucie overnight Wednesday into Thursday. A hurricane warning is in effect from ...
Click10.com
What’s closed, canceled, open due to Tropical Storm Nicole
With the impending storm impacting South Florida, a number of schools and services have announced closures while some will remain open. Broward County Public Schools and Miami-Dade County Public Schools announced Tuesday that schools and district offices would be closed Wednesday. All before and after-school activities are also canceled, as...
WSVN-TV
Sandbag distributions held across South Florida amid Nicole preps
(WSVN) - In anticipation of Subtropical Storm Nicole making landfall in South Florida, cities in Miami-Dade and Broward County will begin distributing sandbags in multiple locations on Tuesday. Miami Springs. A sandbag filling station will open Tuesday from 10 a.m. until sans runs at the Miami Springs Community Center (1401...
Ex-School Cop Allegedly Stalked, Shot Her Ex-Boyfriend, A Miami Cop
Yessenia Sanchez, 32, is accused of shooting her ex, Miami-Dade police officer Damian Colon, in the head after using an app installed on his phone in order to stalk him. A Miami police officer remains in critical condition after allegedly being shot in the head by his estranged former girlfriend, who officials say stalked him prior to pulling the trigger.
