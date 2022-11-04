ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Operation BBQ Relief delivers over 860K meals in Florida after hurricane

TAMPA, Fla. (WDAF) — After 37 days in southwest Florida, Operation BBQ Relief is returning home having reached an incredible milestone. When Hurricane Ian hit Florida, organizations from across the country made their way down to help those impacted by the storm. Operation BBQ Relief provided 865,403 meals to...
Nicole ‘very near’ hurricane strength, NHC says

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tropical Storm Nicole was near hurricane strength as it moved toward the Bahamas Tuesday night, the National Hurricane Center said. At around 10 p.m. ET Tuesday, Nicole was located about 150 miles northeast of the northwestern Bahamas and 325 east of West Palm Beach. The...
From warm and windy to a winter chill

Warm and windy pretty much sums up the day ahead. Our temperatures this morning resemble what we would see during the warmest part of the afternoon. Even though it feels nice outside now, the winds will be a nuisance. High wind alerts will be in effect through this evening. Watch...
Quiet start to the week before two disturbances

Expect a typical fall feel for the day ahead as we get the new week started. It will also be breezy and you will notice a few more clouds building into the area. A gradual increase in cloud cover will lead to our next chance of rain late tonight and tomorrow. Election Day will not be a washout but a spotty shower or storm could slow you down as you head to the polls. The best chance of rain will be between Central and Eastern Kansas. Unfortunately, it is looking like much of Western Kansas will miss out completely.
