ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
95.7 KEZJ

90-year-old Idaho Woman Celebrates Successful Hunt Near Malta

MALTA, Idaho (KLIX)-An Idaho woman recently celebrated another successful hunt near Malta since she started hunting 81 years ago. The 90-year-old Mildred Bryant of New Plymouth scored a mule deer buck on a recent hunting trip in the Magic Valley, according to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game. Bryant was featured by Idaho Fish and Game after she made her recent hunting trip to a friends ranch in Cassia County and shot a 3.4 buck at 224 yards. Her daughter and grandson helped her prepare for the hunt, “It was quite exciting,” she said. “We loaded up the buck and hauled it back to the shop to hang. Then gutted it out. We had some that night," she told Idaho Fish and Game. She had hoped to do the hunt sooner in 2021 for her 80th anniversary, but due to unforeseen circumstances it was pushed back. Bryant shot her first deer when she was 9-years-old growing up in Oregon. Bryan recounts her father wasn't very happy with her when she took his rifle without permission in defiance while he went into town without her, “My dad was so mad at me. He could’ve blistered my butt, but he didn’t. I remember I was starting to bawl, because I thought he wasn’t going to listen to me. But I needed to get the deer home.” Bryant said her latest buck's head will go right next to the 4x4 buck she shot 50 years ago. Read more about Bryant's story with Idaho Fish and Game HERE.
MALTA, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

City of Nampa installs its Christmas tree

NAMPA, Idaho — Nampa's Christmas tree was erected in front of the Nampa Train Depot around noon on Monday. The tree was transported and installed without incident, although the weather was a concern earlier in the day. The installation of the tree was the first step in preparations for Nampa's Christmas Tree Lighting event, scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 26. at 5:15 p.m.
NAMPA, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Runaway 12-year-old girl found safe

BOISE, Idaho — A missing 12-year-old girl, Stacie, has been found safe, according to the Boise Police Department (BPD). Stacie was last seen near the Albertsons on State and Glenwood, wearing a beige peacoat-style jacket, blue jeans and white Vans. She is described as being 4’11”, around 82 pounds, with brown eyes and short braids.
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Woman dies after being struck by car in Garden City

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — A 78-year-old woman was killed on Tuesday after being hit by a car on Chinden Boulevard near Millstone Road, Garden City Police said. According to a news release by police, a preliminary investigation into the accident discovered the woman lost items from the bed of her truck and went to retrieve them from the road. When she entered the road, she was hit by a car traveling westbound and then another car collided with the car that hit the woman.
GARDEN CITY, ID
MIX 106

Boise Police Chase Looks Like Real Life GTA Scene [Video]

You don't need to be a video game expert to know what GTA is. The long-standing video game franchise has, for years, been the game of cops and robbers. Players can run around a city in a real-life simulation--be law abiding citizens or more often than not, cause some problems, steal some cars, and get chased by police officers. Oh, the thrill.
BOISE, ID
KIVI-TV

Slushy morning commute Wednesday, snow continues through the day

Early this morning both rain and snow have arrived to Idaho thanks to a wave of low pressure moisture moving into the region. The chance of precipitation in the Treasure Valley is 100% today with the majority of the system clearing out of the area by 6PM tonight. The moisture will come down in the form of both rain and snow, so prepare for both. Temperatures will only be in the 30s today....pretty dang chilly!
BOISE, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

On Election Day, these federal officers in Idaho protect the right to vote

Election integrity isn’t something that the men and women at the U.S. Department of Justice offices in Idaho take lightly. In fact, it’s a pillar in its very creation. “The Department itself was founded after Reconstruction to protect and empower African-Americans to use their right to vote,” said Josh Hurwit, the 32nd presidentially appointed U.S. Attorney for the District of Idaho. “And so that's just a core part of our mission that applies to all Americans. And we hope to have a really successful and peaceful Election Day.”
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Idaho Republican Gov. Brad Little easily wins second term

BOISE — Idaho Gov. Brad Little won a second term on Tuesday. The 68-year-old Republican governor who shepherded the state through the COVID-19 pandemic easily turned aside challenges from Democratic candidate Stephen Heidt and independent candidate and antigovernment activist Ammon Bundy in the deeply conservative state. “To me, the election results today translate into giving us a mandate to keep our state on the path of incredible and unprecedented success,”...
BOISE, ID
uiargonaut.com

Our View: Bundy’s actions make for a dangerous governor

Let’s look at the views and past events of Ammon Bundy. The elections are here, and questionable candidates are on the ballot as per usual. Ammon Bundy is a candidate running for the position of governor in Idaho. During the primaries he ran as a Republican candidate but lost to incumbent Brad Little. Following the primaries, Bundy decided to run as an independent This means his name was still on the ballot, but he didn’t have access to the resources of the Republican party.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise firefighters prevent interior damage in house fire

BOISE, Idaho — Firefighters quickly worked to halt flames on the exterior of a home on West Foxfire Street Thursday night, the Boise Fire Department announced. In photos posted by Boise Fire on social media, flames are seen engulfing the side of the home, including a fence and the edge of the roof. The department said firefighters kept the fire from extending to the interior of the house.
BOISE, ID
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho voters to decide whether Legislature can call itself back into session

The Idaho Legislature would be able to call itself back into session if voters approve a proposed amendment to the Idaho Constitution that appears on the Nov. 8 general election ballot.   The amendment is known as Senate Joint Resolution 102, or SJR 102, and it will take a majority of voters to approve the amendment […] The post Idaho voters to decide whether Legislature can call itself back into session  appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise, ID
16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Boise local news

 https://www.ktvb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy