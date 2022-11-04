ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect arrested after shooting BB gun through truck window in Laurel

By MTN News
Q2 News
 5 days ago
Update 8:20 p.m.

A man who reportedly shot at a woman in Laurel on Thursday night has been arrested in what police are calling a "domestic dispute."

Laurel Police Capt. Travis Pitts told MTN News that the man fired a BB gun at the driver's side window of a woman who parked a vehicle in the driveway of a residence at the corner of Third Avenue and Third Street in Laurel around 5:20 p.m.

The woman was not injured. Police did not identify either her or the man.

Pitts said police initially thought the man was still in the residence, but he had apparently snuck out and was caught and arrested nearby.

Laurel police said the man could potentially face assault and weapons charges. He was booked into Yellowstone County jail.

(First report)

Laurel police are investigating a shooting Thursday night on the 300 block of Third Avenue, less than two blocks north of the police station.

Police said in a news release that a woman arrived at a residence at 5:20 p.m. and was fired at.

She was not hit nor taken to the hospital, according to police.

Police believe the suspected shooter is in the residence, and officers are asking the public to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Q2 News

