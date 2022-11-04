ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Josh Allen Tommy John surgery fears surface for Bills after reports of UCL injury

The Buffalo Bills were hit with a worrying injury update to Josh Allen after the star quarterback sustained an elbow ailment late during the Week 9 loss vs. the New York Jets. While initial reports were optimistic that Allen had avoided serious injury, NFL insider Chris Mortensen indicated that the star QB is now being evaluated for a potential ulnar collateral ligament injury.
‘What’s next?’: Lakers icon Magic Johnson just can’t stop winning after another epic championship achievement

LAFC bagged the MLS Cup title in tremendous fashion on Saturday after some last-minute heroics courtesy of star forward Gareth Bale. Los Angeles Lakers icon Magic Johnson joined the hordes of LAFC fans that celebrated the epic title win. For Johnson, this turned out to be the fourth championship he’s won in four different professional sports.
‘Bar none better than anyone’: The unsung Astros hero whose prep game is unmatched

The Houston Astros are atop the baseball world after they defeated the Philadelphia Phillies, 4-2, in the 2022 edition of the Fall Classic. The Astros were able to redeem themselves after falling short in the 2019 and 2021 World Series, losing to the Washington Nationals and Atlanta Braves, respectively. And it’s all thanks to the […] The post ‘Bar none better than anyone’: The unsung Astros hero whose prep game is unmatched appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Talent is hard to find’: Scott Boras hints at Cody Bellinger’s Dodgers’ future amid struggles

It was not long ago that Cody Bellinger was regarded as one of the best all-around players in baseball. But his downfall has been swift and now there are genuine questions as to whether the Los Angeles Dodgers will tender the 27-year old a contract. Agent Scott Boras recently shared his thoughts on Bellinger’s struggles […] The post ‘Talent is hard to find’: Scott Boras hints at Cody Bellinger’s Dodgers’ future amid struggles appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mariners’ stance on Trea Turner, Xander Bogaerts will catch J.P. Crawford’s attention

Could the Seattle Mariners be in the market for one of the top free agent shortstops? Although J.P. Crawford is Seattle’s shortstop of the future, MLB Network’s Jon Morosi said the Mariners may still pursue middle infield options such as Trea Turner or Xander Bogaerts. “I don’t believe that free agent is going to be […] The post Mariners’ stance on Trea Turner, Xander Bogaerts will catch J.P. Crawford’s attention appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Braves bring back familiar face in trade with Rangers

The Atlanta Braves made an early offseason trade with the Texas Rangers on Wednesday, agreeing to offload veteran right-hander Jake Odorizzi in exchange for LHP Kolby Allard. The Braves announced the deal to bring Allard back to Atlanta on Wednesday, officially ending Odorizzi’s tenure with the team after just half a season. As for Allard, […] The post Braves bring back familiar face in trade with Rangers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Will Dodgers make $19.65 million Tyler Anderson move?

The Los Angeles Dodgers are expected to extend the $19.65 million dollar qualifying offer to LHP Tyler Anderson, per Jon Heyman. However, LA has not officially extended the offer, and the deadline to do so is November 10th. Prior to the 2022 season, Tyler Anderson was a journeyman. He had...
Farhan Zaidi all but confirms Aaron Judge pursuit for Giants

San Francisco Giants fans buckle up, as Farhan Zaidi recently hinted that the team will fully pursue Aaron Judge. Zaidi revealed that no player is out of San Francisco’s reach financially in free agency, per Alex Pavlovic. “From a financial standpoint nobody is out of our capability” Zaidi said. “It’s about mutual interest and how […] The post Farhan Zaidi all but confirms Aaron Judge pursuit for Giants appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Astros reveal Alex Bregman, Martin Maldonado health updates after World Series win

The Houston Astros revealed a pair of injury updates on Alex Bregman and Martin Maldonado following their World Series victory, per Mark Berman. Bregman reportedly suffered a fractured left index finger on a slide in the 8th inning of World Series Game 6. The third baseman remained in the game and will not require surgery […] The post Astros reveal Alex Bregman, Martin Maldonado health updates after World Series win appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rumor: Tigers looking to pair Javier Baez with former Cubs All-Star teammate

The MLB rumors are beginning to swirl as the hot stove heats up, with the latest team of interest being the Detroit Tigers. The Tigers, who endured their sixth straight losing season, aren’t looking to just sit back this offseason. After shelling out large contracts to starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez and infielder Javier Baez last […] The post Rumor: Tigers looking to pair Javier Baez with former Cubs All-Star teammate appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mets GM Billy Eppler’s stern warning to other MLB teams about ‘aggressive’ free agency

The Hot Stove season marks the beginning of a new campaign, as MLB teams look to either build off of a successful season or try to hit the jackpot with a huge free agent addition that elevates the team to another level. Alas, the New York Mets find themselves in a position of wanting to sustain last year’s 101-win performance and deciding whether it’s worth it to fork over millions to aging, if elite, veterans to meet that goal.
Cardinals’ ‘number 1 priority’ in MLB free agency, revealed

It’s the end of an era for the St. Louis Cardinals. After 19 seasons of being assured of above-average to elite defense behind the plate to go along with clutch hitting, Yadier Molina has decided to call it quits after the Cardinals got swept by the Philadelphia Phillies in the NL Wild Card round. Molina […] The post Cardinals’ ‘number 1 priority’ in MLB free agency, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 best destinations for Jacob deGrom in free agency

Jacob deGrom recently opted out of his New York Mets contract and is set to hit free agency. The Mets’ ace is one of the best pitchers in baseball when healthy. Although injuries have been a concern for deGrom, he will still draw plenty of interest on the open market. With deGrom entering the later […] The post 3 best destinations for Jacob deGrom in free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Carlos Correa free agency: 3 best destinations for star shortstop

Carlos Correa signed a three-year, $105.3 million deal with the Minnesota Twins last offseason after failing to secure a long-term extension. But, the contract had multiple opt-outs and he is exercising the first one this winter, which means the star shortstop is officially a free agent. While the Twins will definitely be in the mix to re-sign the Puerto Rican, there should also be many other ballclubs shooting their shot with one of the best all-around players at his position in the Majors.
This Marlins star pitcher’s trade could jumpstart MLB’s hot stove

The Miami Marlins feature a wealth of young starting pitching and a lack of offense. As a result, one of their better pitchers is reportedly on the trade block, per Jon Heyman. Heyman reports that Miami almost traded Pablo Lopez to the New York Yankees ahead of the 2022 MLB trade deadline. Lopez is reportedly available once again this offseason.
Status of Carlos Correa’s contract talks with the Twins as free agency begins

The 2022 season didn’t exactly pan out the way the Minnesota Twins were hoping it would, and they are headed back to the drawing board this offseason trying to figure out how to get themselves back into the playoffs after missing them entirely this season. The biggest item on their to-do list revolves around whether […] The post Status of Carlos Correa’s contract talks with the Twins as free agency begins appeared first on ClutchPoints.
