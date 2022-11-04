Carlos Correa signed a three-year, $105.3 million deal with the Minnesota Twins last offseason after failing to secure a long-term extension. But, the contract had multiple opt-outs and he is exercising the first one this winter, which means the star shortstop is officially a free agent. While the Twins will definitely be in the mix to re-sign the Puerto Rican, there should also be many other ballclubs shooting their shot with one of the best all-around players at his position in the Majors.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 8 HOURS AGO