1,550-unit multifamily, mixed-use project receives zoning, annexation approval from Round Rock officials

City leadership unveils new Basil Anthony Moreau Buda Welcome Center in downtown
City leadership held a grand opening Nov. 5 for the new Basil Anthony Moreau Buda Welcome Center in downtown. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) The Buda Destination Services Department, Buda Area Chamber of Commerce and other city leadership gathered Nov. 5 for the grand opening of the Basil Anthony Moreau Buda Welcome Center in downtown. Located at 303 Main St., Buda, the new center was the city’s former library before the 2014 voter-approved bond issued $21 million for a new city hall and library.
Lakeway City Council approves hotel occupancy tax funds for 2023 Special Olympics Texas
Lakeway City Council approved $200,000 in hotel funds for Special Olympics Texas during their Nov. 7 meeting. (Taylor Cripe/ Community Impact) Lakeway City Council approved $200,000 in hotel occupancy funds for the Special Olympics Texas 2023 Winter Games in February during a special meeting on Nov. 7. The vote passed...
Hutto officials approve funding for Megasite infrastructure projects
Hutto City Council approved funding for an electric substation and a spine road at the Megasite on Nov. 3. (Carson Ganong/Community Impact) An assortment of infrastructure improvements are on the way to support industrial development at Hutto's Megasite—an approximately 1,400-acre tract of land on Hwy. 79 earmarked for industrial development.
Georgetown Planning and Zoning Commission approves several project plans and plats
Construction and site plans for new development continue to flow through the Georgetown Planning and Zoning Commission. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) The Georgetown Planning and Zoning Commission held a regular meeting Nov. 1. Several site plans, plats, wastewater permits and other routine requests were presented. Here are the following projects...
Fuse Workspace coming soon to Dripping Springs
Bringing co-working spaces and conference rooms with on-site amenities to the area, Fuse Workspace is set to open in early 2023. (Courtesy Fuse Workspace) Fuse Workspace is set to open in early 2023 at 13341 W. Hwy. 290 near Belterra. Services offered include daily and monthly co-working passes, hourly meeting...
Spherion Staffing & Recruiting now offering services to Round Rock businesses
Spherion Staffing & Recruiting opened its first Round Rock office at 3001 Joe DiMaggio Blvd., Ste. 650 B, on Nov. 1. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Spherion Staffing & Recruiting opened its first Round Rock office at 3001 Joe DiMaggio Blvd., Ste. 650 B, on Nov. 1. The franchise location is locally owned by Lati Bouraima. Bouraima said Spherion is unique in its industry as a community partner through plans for involvement with local activities and initiatives. 512-717-4614. www.spherion.com.
Early voting turnout almost hits 40% in Hays County
About 38.95% of Hays County voters have submitted their ballots ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm election. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) With early voting in the books and Election Day ahead, approximately 38.95% of registered Hays County voters have cast their ballots for the 2022 midterm election as of Nov. 4, according to the Texas Secretary of State website. Out of the 255,397 Hays County residents, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, there are 167,750 residents registered to vote—or about 65.68%.
Jack Allen's Kitchen coming to Hutto's Co-Op District; officials talk future of development
The Co-Op District is a 35-acre mixed-use development on Hwy. 79 in Hutto. (Carson Ganong/Community Impact) With construction in progress on several businesses in Hutto's Co-Op District, Hutto City Council met with representatives from developer MA Partners on Nov. 3 to discuss the development's future. The Co-Op District is a...
BIZ BRIEF: Horseshoe Bay bank gets new name
Grand Bank of Texas in Horseshoe Bay is now Cadence Bank. The name change comes after the October 2021 merger of BancorpSouth and Cadence Bancorporation. A system integration between the two was completed in October of this year. Cadence Bank, 9650 FM 2147 in Horseshoe Bay, is now the sixth-largest...
Round Rock City Council OKs vehicle purchase for fleet after EVs delayed due to supply chain issues
Following a supply-chain-driven delay of electrical vehicles approved for purchase in February, Round Rock City Council approved a purchase agreement for conventional gas-powered vehicles Nov. 3. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Following a supply-chain-driven delay of electrical vehicles approved for purchase in February, Round Rock City Council approved a purchase agreement for...
It'Sugar relocating to bigger location in Northwest Austin
It'Sugar, a retail chain carrying oversized candy, will move into a bigger location to offer greater variety of candy. (Courtesy Pablo Mason/It'Sugar) It’Sugar, a retail chain offering classic and oversized candy, apparel, accessories and novelty gifts at 11621 Rock Rose Ave., Ste. 100, Austin, will move to a bigger 4,000-square-foot location across the street next to Hat Creek Burgers in early January. The new space will carry everything the existing location carries with more candy. 737-292-2272. www.itsugar.com.
Early voting in Travis County shows decrease from 2018 midterms
Election Day is Nov. 8, and polls close at 7 p.m. (Community Impact staff) Early voter turnout for Travis county is at 37.19% as of Nov. 7 with 309,782 voting in person and 18,859 mail ballots received so far, according to Travis County election officials. Early voting for Travis County,...
StretchLab now offering 25-, 50-minute assisted stretch sessions in Cedar Park
Assisted-stretching fitness center StretchLab is now open at 800 W. Whitestone Blvd., Ste. B2, Cedar Park. (Courtesy StretchLab) StretchLab is preparing to hold a grand opening for its new location at 800 W. Whitestone Blvd., Ste. B2, Cedar Park, in mid-January. The business, which offers 25-minute and 50-minute assisted-stretching sessions—has...
Builders FirstSource to relocate from Buda to larger facility in Kyle
The new Builders FirstSource will be located near Cedar Supply along the I-35 S. Frontage Road. (Rendering courtesy city of Kyle) The nation’s largest manufacturer and supplier of building materials, Builders FirstSource, will relocate its lumber yard and building supply distribution facility from Buda to a larger facility in Kyle, according to a statement from the city of Kyle Department of Economic Development.
Highway 290, Old Bee Caves Road closure to begin Monday
The closure begins at 8:30 a.m. Monday and will continue through 5:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19.
Leander welcomes new city engineer
Emily Truman began the position as Leander's new city engineer Oct. 24. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact) Emily Truman, Leander’s new engineer, began her position Oct. 24 replacing previous engineer Ross Blackketter. “I am pleased to have her on board,” Executive Director of Infrastructure Dan Grimsbo said at the meeting.
New affordable housing community breaks ground in Southwest Austin
Bridge at Estancia will offer 318 affordable housing units, and the project will invest more than $70 million in the area. (Courtesy The NRG Group) Construction has started on a 318-unit affordable housing community in Southwest Austin that will offer housing for residents earning 60% or below the area median income, which is $66,180 for a family of four, according to the Travis County website.
Waxing the City opens Cedar Park location, offering hair removal, specialty services
Waxing the City opened its Cedar Park location in The Parke retail center Oct. 26. (Courtesy Waxing the City) Waxing the City opened a Cedar Park location on Oct. 26 in The Parke retail center. Located at 5001 183A Toll, Ste. L-300, Cedar Park, the business offers full-body hair removal...
PetSmart holds grand opening Nov. 4 after closure due to March tornado
The pet store closed in late March, after an EF-2 tornado damaged several businesses on a tear through southeast Round Rock.(Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) The PetSmart location at 2601 S. I-35 held a grand opening Nov. 4 that began at 9 a.m. and will run through 9 p.m. The pet store closed in late March, after an EF-2 tornado damaged several businesses on a tear through southeast Round Rock. As part of the grand opening, customers can claim a prepackaged goodie bag while supplies last. 512-218-1816. www.petsmart.com.
School districts boost measures to prevent fentanyl use in students in Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto
Area school districts are prioritizing efforts to reduce the use of fentanyl among students. (Courtesy Drug Enforcement Administration) Following a record year for overdose deaths in Travis County and the recent deaths of four students from fentanyl overdoses in Hays CISD, local school districts and organizations are taking steps to keep students and staff alike safe from overdoses.
