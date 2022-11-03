ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Judge rules Rick Caruso can be deposed in suit against insurer

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xHZcd_0iy4I09x00

Mayoral candidate Rick Caruso will have to sit for a deposition within 60 days as part of an insurance company’s defense of a lawsuit brought by companies owned by the billionaire businessman involving coverage provided in a separate case that resulted in a multimillion-dollar settlement concerning condominium unit damage, a judge ruled Thursday.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Jon R. Takasugi granted the motion to compel Caruso’s deposition that was brought by Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Insurance Brokers of California. The judge also ruled that the contents will be kept confidential between the parties. The plaintiffs, including Caruso Affiliated Holdings LLC, filed the negligence action against Gallagher & Co., their former insurance broker, in April 2021. Gallagher funded the defense and a $22.25 million settlement of a separate case involving luxury condominiums Caruso built at his Americana at Brand shopping center in Glendale.

The Caruso companies allege there are significant gaps in coverage for the Excelsior at Americana at Brand condominium development, resulting in considerable expenses to Caruso when residents of the project sued over leaking showers and mold.

The plaintiffs’ attorneys objected to the Caruso deposition request, arguing in their court papers that as the Gallagher should first seek “less intrusive” means of getting the information they expected Caruso to divulge by deposing others, including those who would be most knowledgeable about the issues.

The judge disagreed.

“Gallagher seeks information which either directly concerns communications which only Mr. Caruso could speak to, or decisions which he participated in,” Takasugi wrote.

In addition, a former Caruso executive has said Caruso made the final decisions about whether or not to purchase the insurance policies, according to Takasugi.

Gallagher & Co. lawyers maintained in their court papers that Caruso communicated with the insurer’s president, Scott Firestone, about insurance options and that therefore the insurer was entitled to question Caruso about those discussions.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
US News and World Report

U.S. Supreme Court's Kagan Blocks Jan. 6 Panel From Getting Arizona Republican's Records

(Reuters) -U.S. Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan on Wednesday temporarily blocked the congressional committee investigating last year's U.S. Capitol attack by then-President Donald Trump's supporters from obtaining Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward's phone records while the court further assesses the dispute. Ward, a Trump ally, had asked the Supreme...
ARIZONA STATE
Reuters

U.S. Supreme Court rejects Trump request over seized documents

Oct 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday rejected former President Donald Trump's bid to have an independent arbiter vet classified documents that were seized by the FBI from his Florida home as part of his legal battle against investigators probing his handling of sensitive government records.
FLORIDA STATE
SFGate

California sheriff found guilty of corruption

A special civil jury in Northern California found a former longtime sheriff guilty on all six counts of corruption and willful misconduct in a case involving the issuing of concealed-carry weapons permits in exchange for campaign donations. Laurie Smith resigned from her post as sheriff of the Santa Clara Sheriff's...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
abovethelaw.com

Solicitor General Calls Out Stunning Lack Of Women Arguing Supreme Court Cases

This court is going to hear from 27 advocates in this sitting of the oral argument calendar and two are women even though women today are 50 percent or more of law school graduates. And I think it would be reasonable for a woman to look at that and wonder, is that a path that’s open to me, to be a Supreme Court advocate?
Deadline

Alec Baldwin Loses Bid To Be Removed From ‘Rust’ Script Supervisor Lawsuit; Punitive Damages Remain On Table – Update

UPDATED with latest: A Los Angeles Superior Court judge on Tuesday ruled that Rust script supervisor Mamie Mitchell can pursue her negligence and other claims against Alec Baldwin, who fired a loaded gun on the New Mexico set of the indie Western last year that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza. The ruling comes as the Santa Fe District Attorney continues to scrutinize the police report about the fatal shooting, which occurred on October 21, 2021 at Bonanza Creek Ranch. Related Story Aaron Eckhart Stepping In For Alec Baldwin On Spy Action Thriller 'Chief Of Station' – AFM Related Story 'Rust' Movie...
LOS ANGELES, CA
SFGate

California businesses are leaving the state at double the rate of previous years

The rate of California businesses leaving the state more than doubled in 2021, leading a new analysis to posit that the state may be “risking its economic future.”. There were 153 companies that relocated headquarters in 2021, more than double the 75 that left in 2020 and more than triple the 46 that exited in 2018, according to a recent report from the Hoover Institution at Stanford University. The conservative think tank said economics was the primary cause of relocation, citing other states’ lower regulation, lower taxes, and lower cost of living.
CALIFORNIA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Supreme Court considers legality of race-based admission in colleges

(The Center Square) – The U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments Monday in potentially landmark cases that question whether colleges and universities’ race-based admissions policies can remain in place. The Supreme Court ruled in 2003 that colleges may consider race in admissions to help diversify their campuses. Now,...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
thecentersquare.com

Inslee-appointed former judge condemns Washington Supreme Court racism ruling

(The Center Square) — The recent Washington Supreme Court ruling that judges must presume that racial bias was a factor in a jury's decision in a civil case when one litigant makes that claim is a blatant example of judicial activism and creates an impossible standard for defendants to overcome, according to Mafé Rajul a former King County Superior Court judge.
WASHINGTON STATE
Advocate

Miss USA Can Reject Trans Contestants, Appeals Court Rules

An appeals court ruled on Wednesday that requiring the Miss USA pageant to allow transgender women to compete would violate its first amendment right to communicate “the ideal vision of American womanhood.”. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in a two-to-one decision that forcing the organization to...
OREGON STATE
HeySoCal

Hertzberg, Horvath vie for LA County board seat

State Sen. Bob Hertzberg and West Hollywood City Councilwoman Lindsey Horvath will vie Tuesday for an open seat on the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, a small but powerful board still struggling to find solutions for a rampant homelessness problem and public safety concerns. Hertzberg, D-Van Nuys, topped a...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
22K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy