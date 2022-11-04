ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFM: Brian Beckman, Dianne Ferrandez and Jasmin McSweeney Join IFTA Board

By Patrick Frater
Variety
Variety
 5 days ago

Brian Beckmann of Arclight Films, Caroline Couret-Delegue of Film Seekers, Diane Ferrandez (AGC Studios), Jeffrey Greenstein (Millennium Media), George Hamilton (Protagonist Pictures), Jasmin McSweeney (NZ Film Commission) and Lise Romanoff of Vision Films have been newly elected to the board of the Independent Film & Television Alliance.

The organization represents the independent sector before governments and international bodies and also provides entertainment industry services to independent companies. It is also the producer of the American Film Market .

The AFM, which is underway in Santa Monica, California, and runs to Sunday 6 Nov., 2022, is one of the film industry’s key rights sales markets of the year. The market also represents the biggest annual fund-raising event for IFTA. This year’s market is its 43rd iteration.

The newcomers join Clay Epstein of Film Mode Entertainment, who is currently serving the second year of his two-year term as chairperson, J.D Beaufils (VMI Worldwide), David Fannon (Screen Media), Jason Buckley (Lakeshore Entertainment), Lisa Gutberlet (Blue Fox Entertainment), Nat McCormick (The Exchange), Michael Ryan (GFM Animation), and Rob Williams (Participant Media).

“We are once again honored to have so many uniquely talented members on our board, who each represent various positions, product, business models, and perspectives within the industry,” said Epstein in prepared remarks. “Together they will play a pivotal role in our year-round efforts to serve and represent the Independents of our industry worldwide.”

“AFM 2022 is especially significant because it is the independents’ market – founded by Independents, focused on their business, and operating without government support,” IFTA said.

