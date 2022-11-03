Read full article on original website
Related
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Has “An Idea” Who Will Dethrone Roman Reigns As Champion
WWE has been making plans for the inevitable title loss for Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Reigns captured the Universal Championship in August 2020 and unified the gold with the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 38. Louis Dangoor of Give Me Sport reports that Triple H has “an idea” as...
ewrestlingnews.com
Roman Reigns Defeats Logan Paul To Retain Undisputed WWE Universal Championship
Roman Reigns is still your Undisputed WWE Universal Champion after defeating Logan Paul in a very hard fought battle at the WWE Crown Jewel 2022 pay-per-view event. In the main event of the show, Reigns was able to defeat Paul in a match that went well over 30 minutes and featured lots of spots and nearfalls. The Usos, Jake Paul, Solo Sikoa and others got involved near the end of the match, but it was Reigns who was able to pick up the win after hitting Paul with a Superman punch and a spear.
ewrestlingnews.com
Update On WWE’s Plans To Return To Saudi Arabia
WWE’s Crown Jewel pay-per-view event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia was an incredible success. A new report has some news about when the company will be returning to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. According to a new report from Pwinsider, the current plan is for WWE to return in May...
ewrestlingnews.com
The Final Card For Tonight’s PWG DINK Event
PWG is slated to present its DINK event tonight at the Globe Theatre in Los Angeles, California. You can check out the updated lineup for the show below:. PWG World Championship: Daniel Garcia (c) vs. Jonathan Gresham. Lio Rush vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey. Bandido, Aramis & Komander vs....
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Survivor Series Gets First WarGames Match
The first WarGames match was announced for Survivor Series 2022 on Monday night’s episode of WWE RAW. It was announced that Bianca Belair, Asuka and Alexa Bliss will team up against Bayley, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, and Nikki Cross. While Damage CTRL has one spot left to fill on their team, the trio of Belair, Asuka, and Bliss still have two more partners to find.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Crown Jewel Results: Omos vs. Braun Strowman
Omos vs. Braun Strowman was booked at this year’s WWE Crown Jewel event. The following is the play-by-play coverage of the match:. Omos beat him down in the early going. There were a lot of strikes thrown. Omos powerslamed Strowman with one arm. Braun with a botched clothesline that sent Omos to the floor. Braun went for his running train spot, but Omos tackled him. Omos missed a splash in the corner and Braun hit the running slam for the win.
ewrestlingnews.com
Report – Drew McIntyre Worked WWE Crown Jewel With The Flu
According to a report from Pwinsider, WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre worked Saturday’s Crown Jewel pay-per-view event with a very bad case of the flu. Over the past several days, McIntyre has been ‘extremely sick’ but insisted on working his match with Karrion Kross no matter what. McIntyre...
ewrestlingnews.com
The Overnight Ratings For WWE SmackDown Are In
According to Spoiler TV, the go-home edition of Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX had a significant viewership increase from last week’s episode. Friday’s episode brought in 1.970 million viewers in both hours, which is up from last week’s 835,000 viewers. Of course, last week’s episode aired on FS1 due to the World Series coverage on FOX.
ewrestlingnews.com
Laredo Kid’s Replacement For PWG DINK Revealed
The official Twitter account of Pro Wrestling Guerrilla (PWG) sent out a tweet this weekend, announcing that MLW’s Arez will be replacing Laredo Kid at its PWG DINK event, which takes place later tonight (Sunday). Laredo Kid was originally set to join Black Taurus and Latigo in a Trios...
ewrestlingnews.com
Matt Cardona Talks His Role In “The Last Match,” How Difficult It Was
Matt Cardona has been everywhere in the world of indie wrestling these days, but he’s also got another role – performing lead in The Last Match. Cardona has taken to the stage in the lead role of the musical production. Recently, he spoke about his role during an appearance on the Notsam Wrestling podcast.
ewrestlingnews.com
Backstage News On The Original Plans For Brock Lesnar & Bobby Lashley’s Third Match
Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley had their first match in January when Lashley beat Lesnar to win the WWE Title at the 2022 Royal Rumble pay-per-view event. They wrestled for the second time at the WWE Crown Jewel pay-per-view event from Saudi Arabia on Saturday, with Lesnar going over as he pinned Lashley, who had him in The Hurt Lock.
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW Fight Forever Will Reportedly Be Added To Xbox Game Pass On Day 1
A new report suggests that fans may be able to play the upcoming AEW Fight Forever game on Xbox Game Pass. The first AEW console game will be available on Game Pass the day it releases, and game journalist Mike Straw has seemingly confirmed the news. For those unaware, Xbox...
ewrestlingnews.com
VIDEO: Nick Jackson Surfaces For The First Time Since AEW All Out Fight
Nick Jackson was seen out in public for the first time since the AEW All Out 2022 backstage fight, as he was in attendance at Sunday night’s NBA game between the LA Clippers and the Utah Jazz. At one point during the game, he was seen on the court tossing t-shirts to the crowd.
ewrestlingnews.com
Nick Aldis Suspended By The NWA, Pulled From Hard Times 3 PPV
On Sunday, former NWA World Champion Nick Aldis announced that he was giving notice to the National Wrestling Alliance ahead of his contract expiring. The promotion announced today that Aldis is now suspended. NWA COO Joe Calli confirmed that Aldis is under contract through December 31. Aldis was scheduled to...
ewrestlingnews.com
Brock Anderson Recalls Debut On AEW Dynamite, Praises Cody Rhodes
Brock Anderson took a look back at his AEW debut during a recent podcast appearance. Anderson and Cody Rhodes beat QT Marshall and Aaron Solow on an episode of Dynamite in Anderson’s first AEW match. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. His debut match in...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE’s Live Event Schedule Through The End Of March Revealed
WWE has announced multiple new live events, which will take the company through March of 2023. During Saturday’s WWE Crown Jewel pay-per-view event, the company’s schedule for live events up to the first of April was revealed. You can check out the full schedule below:. * Nashville, TN:...
ewrestlingnews.com
A New Match Announced For This Week’s Episode Of WWE NXT
We’ve got a new match announced for this week’s episode of WWE NXT. The company announced on Monday that Axiom will face off against JD McDonagh on Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT. You can check out the official announcement below:. Axiom is proving to be one of...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE News: Omos Returns To Native Nigeria, Drew McIntyre Is In India
Following their stint in Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel, WWE Superstars Omos and Drew McIntyre continue their globe-trotting. Omos returned to his native Nigeria for a surprise visit with his family. TMZ shared video of the giant, which you can check out below:. Both Omos and Apollo Crews are set...
ewrestlingnews.com
Chris Jericho Talks Calling Out Lamar Jackson On AEW Dynamite, More
AEW wrestler and current ROH World Champion Chris Jericho recently spoke with ESPN’s Sedano & Kap to talk about a variety of professional wrestling topics. The Ocho discussed the differences between himself and his on-screen character, and calling out Lamar Jackson on AEW Dynamite. You can check out some...
ewrestlingnews.com
Freddie Prinze Jr. Rips Some Of The Booking In WWE & AEW These Days
During the latest edition of his “Wrestling With Freddie” podcast, former WWE creative team writer Freddie Prinze Jr. commented on his issues with the creative direction for Bryan Danielson in AEW these days, as well as the segment on Monday’s episode of RAW involving The Miz and Mustafa Ali, which he called “cringeworthy.”
Comments / 0