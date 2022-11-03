Read full article on original website
A New Match Announced For This Week’s Episode Of WWE NXT
We’ve got a new match announced for this week’s episode of WWE NXT. The company announced on Monday that Axiom will face off against JD McDonagh on Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT. You can check out the official announcement below:. Axiom is proving to be one of...
WWE Has “An Idea” Who Will Dethrone Roman Reigns As Champion
WWE has been making plans for the inevitable title loss for Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Reigns captured the Universal Championship in August 2020 and unified the gold with the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 38. Louis Dangoor of Give Me Sport reports that Triple H has “an idea” as...
AEW Fight Forever Will Reportedly Be Added To Xbox Game Pass On Day 1
A new report suggests that fans may be able to play the upcoming AEW Fight Forever game on Xbox Game Pass. The first AEW console game will be available on Game Pass the day it releases, and game journalist Mike Straw has seemingly confirmed the news. For those unaware, Xbox...
WWE’s Live Event Schedule Through The End Of March Revealed
WWE has announced multiple new live events, which will take the company through March of 2023. During Saturday’s WWE Crown Jewel pay-per-view event, the company’s schedule for live events up to the first of April was revealed. You can check out the full schedule below:. * Nashville, TN:...
AJ Styles Admits That He Was Surprised By John Cena’s Wrestling Ability
AJ Styles and John Cena battled multiple times throughout 2016 and ended their rivalry in a classic bout for the WWE Championship at the 2017 Royal Rumble pay-per-view event. During a recent appearance on The Halftime Show, Styles revealed that he was surprised by Cena’s understanding of the dynamics of wrestling and said some of his best matches were against the leader of the Cenation. He said,
Bobby Lashley Believes His Son Can Make It In Pro Wrestling
During a recent appearance on the “SHAK Wrestling” podcast, WWE Superstar Bobby Lashley commented on his TNA World Championship match with Kurt Angle back in 2015, which is a bout the latter has openly admitted made him decide against retirement at the time. Additionally, the Almighty One commented...
Brock Anderson Recalls Debut On AEW Dynamite, Praises Cody Rhodes
Brock Anderson took a look back at his AEW debut during a recent podcast appearance. Anderson and Cody Rhodes beat QT Marshall and Aaron Solow on an episode of Dynamite in Anderson’s first AEW match. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. His debut match in...
John Cena Wrestling At WWE WrestleMania 39?
Although John Cena’s last match at a premium live event was at WWE SummerSlam 2021 in a loss to Roman Reigns, he is expected to return to in-ring action in 2023. Cena made his last appearance on WWE TV in June to celebrate his 20th anniversary with the company on RAW and was introduced by Vince McMahon.
Chris Jericho Talks Calling Out Lamar Jackson On AEW Dynamite, More
AEW wrestler and current ROH World Champion Chris Jericho recently spoke with ESPN’s Sedano & Kap to talk about a variety of professional wrestling topics. The Ocho discussed the differences between himself and his on-screen character, and calling out Lamar Jackson on AEW Dynamite. You can check out some...
Roman Reigns Being Advertised For SmackDown, Other Stars To Appear
The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns will be appearing on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown. According to several fans located in the area, Roman is being advertised for the blue brand this Friday. Local ads in Indianapolis (the site of this week’s event) indicate that Roman will be on the show.
Ric Flair Blasts WWE For Inducting ‘Bully’ JBL Into The Hall Of Fame
Ric Flair has called out WWE for allowing the induction of John ‘Bradshaw’ Layfield into the Hall of Fame despite his history of alleged bullying. JBL has faced accusations of bullying for years, with stars including Mark Henry, Matt Hardy, Daivari, Ivory, and others all having called him a bully in interviews.
The Grayson Waller Effect Segment Booked For This Week’s Episode Of WWE NXT
Grayson Waller took to Twitter over the weekend to announce that WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker and Von Wagner will be appearing on his “The Grayson Waller Effect” segment on this week’s episode of WWE NXT. You can check out the updated lineup for Tuesday night’s episode...
KSI & Mr. Beast React To Roman Reigns Referencing Them At WWE Crown Jewel
During his match with Logan Paul at Saturday’s WWE Crown Jewel pay-per-view event, Roman Reigns made references to several big YouTubers in the form of KSI & Mr. Beast. KSI is a big rival of Logan Paul. In the match, Reigns looked directly at the camera while in control...
WWE Survivor Series Gets First WarGames Match
The first WarGames match was announced for Survivor Series 2022 on Monday night’s episode of WWE RAW. It was announced that Bianca Belair, Asuka and Alexa Bliss will team up against Bayley, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, and Nikki Cross. While Damage CTRL has one spot left to fill on their team, the trio of Belair, Asuka, and Bliss still have two more partners to find.
Pete Dunne Reveals When He Knew He’d Be Getting Called Up, Talks Name Change
When Pete Dunne was called up to the main roster, he was renamed to “Butch” by then-CEO Vince McMahon. During a recent appearance on the “Out of Character with Ryan Satin” podcast, the Brawling Brutes member commented on when he knew he was going to be called up to the main roster, how he felt about his name change, and more.
The Miz Admits To Dexter Lumis Conspiracy On Hidden Camera On WWE RAW
On Monday night’s episode of WWE RAW, the storyline involving Johnny Gargano, Dexter Lumis, and The Miz continued. While The Miz further denied allegations of initially hiring Lumis to stalk him, Gargano pulled something out of his sleeve. Gargano revealed that a Hollywood agent that The Miz recently spoke to was actually a private investigator hired by himself, wearing a hidden camera.
Mia Yim Returns On WWE RAW, Joins The O.C.
On this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW, The O.C. gained a new member in a familiar face. As The O.C. faced off against The Judgement Day, a masked figure came in and attacked Rhea Ripley. It was revealed to be the returning Mia Yim. Yim was previously released...
Nick Aldis Suspended By The NWA, Pulled From Hard Times 3 PPV
On Sunday, former NWA World Champion Nick Aldis announced that he was giving notice to the National Wrestling Alliance ahead of his contract expiring. The promotion announced today that Aldis is now suspended. NWA COO Joe Calli confirmed that Aldis is under contract through December 31. Aldis was scheduled to...
Roman Reigns Hits Another Huge Milestone As WWE Universal Champion
Roman Reigns has hit another milestone as WWE Universal Champion. On Tuesday, the Tribal Chief hit the 800 day mark of his Universal Title reign. Reigns defeated Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt at Payback 2020 to capture the championship. At WrestleMania 38, Reigns unified the WWE men’s championships by defeating...
Nick Aldis Teases Joining WWE – Feud With Karrion Kross After NWA Exit
Nick Aldis has teased that he could soon be part of WWE after handing in his notice with the NWA. Aldis, a two-time NWA World Heavyweight Champion, joined the promotion in 2017 and has been arguably the promotion’s top star. Within the last week, Aldis has confirmed that he...
