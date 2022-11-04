ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
iheartoswego.com

Marie J. Korta – November 6, 2022

Marie J. Korta, 73, of The Villages, Florida, and a former resident of Liverpool, NY died Sunday November 6, 2022 in the Generation Senior Living, FL, after a long illness. Marie was born in Fulton the daughter of Josephine Francesconi of Fulton, and the late John Francesconi. Marie received her...
LIVERPOOL, NY
iheartoswego.com

Oswego Cinema 7 11/11/2022 - 11/17/2022

Black Adam (PG-13), Black Panther 2 (PG-13), Del Toro's Pinocchio (PG), Lyle Lyle Crocodile (PG), Menu (R), One Piece Film Red (PG-13), Smile (R), Spirited (PG-13), Ticket To Paradise (PG-13)
OSWEGO, NY
iheartoswego.com

Ramonda Huff Writes New Version of Nutcracker for Oswego Players

The Oswego Players is producing a new spin on the classic tale of the Nutcracker written by Oswego County resident Ramonda Huff. Drosselmeyer’s Nutcracker is directed by Amy C. Metz. It is based on the story by ETA Hoffman “The Nutcracker and the Mouse King” and Tchaikovsky's “Nutcracker Ballet.
iheartoswego.com

Covid Cancels 10th Mountain Div. Band Fulton Veterans Day Concert

A number of Fulton Community Band members, as well as director Carol Fox have tested positive for Covid-19 in the past few days. These positive test results have led to the cancellation of the annual Veterans Day concert with the 10th Mountain Div. Band, originally scheduled for 7:00 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 12, in the G. Ray Bodley High School auditorium.
FULTON, NY
iheartoswego.com

Debra L. Mulcahey – November 3, 2022

Debra L. Mulcahey, 63, of Oswego died Thursday November 3, 2022 in St. Joseph Hospital, after a long illness. Debra was the daughter of the late Merle and Suzanne (Merritt) Pitcher. Debra was a loving stay at home mom, where she enjoyed caring and nurturing her children and grandchildren. Debra...
OSWEGO, NY
iheartoswego.com

Barbara L. Ayers – November 3, 2022

Barbara L. Ayers, 79, of Oswego passed away on November 3, 2022. Born in Oswego, she was the daughter of the late Charles Sr. and Mary (LaVere) Murabito. Barbara was a teacher’s aide at St. Mary’s School and Leighton Elementary for many years. She also worked as a clerk at Oswego Price Chopper.
OSWEGO, NY
iheartoswego.com

Mexico Students Explore A Day In The Life Of Lake Ontario

A total of 150 Mexico Middle School students in early October spent about four hours exploring and investigating Lake Ontario plus one of its tributaries, the Little Salmon River. A dozen Department of Environmental Conservation staff joined grade seven science teachers Mrs. Alicia Archer and Mrs. Hope Pelton to present...
MEXICO, NY
WHEC TV-10

Missing 16-year-old last seen in Manchester

MANCHESTER, N.Y. Deputies need your help finding a missing teen from Ontario County. Rylin Elizabeth Shaw was last seen walking out of her home in Manchester early Wednesday morning. The 16-year-old was wearing a sweatshirt, sweatpants, and a glittery backpack. If you have any information on where she might be,...
MANCHESTER, NY
iheartoswego.com

Mayor Michaels Salutes 2022 Fulton Veteran Of The Year

Mayor Deana Michaels recently offered her personal congratulations to Mike Miller as Fulton’s 2022 Veteran of the Year. “Mike Miller is the latest in a line of outstanding Fulton veterans who are examples of exemplary service to our country and the honor they bring to entire community,” said Mayor Michaels. “I applaud Mike’s selection by the Fulton Veterans Council as this year’s Veteran of the Year.”
FULTON, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Over 16 overdoses in Onondaga County in the last 24 hours

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In the last 24 hours, 16 or more overdoses have occurred in Onondaga County. According to the Onondaga County Health Department, on November 3, their overdose tracking system notified them of these overdoses and in some of the instances, the person who overdosed did not respond to the administration of […]
Syracuse.com

Contractor jailed, faces 21 charges for failing to do work, writing bad checks, troopers say

Alexandria Bay, N.Y. — A Jefferson County contractor was arrested Monday on a 21-count indictment that accuses him of defrauding customers, troopers said. The owner of Bedrock Property Management, Cameron P. Hasner, 34, of Watertown, issued bad checks for goods and services and failed to start and finish work he was hired to do, according to a news release Monday from the State Police.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
iheartoswego.com

Jeffrey Andrew Aldrich – November 6, 2022

Jeffrey Andrew Aldrich, aka Hairbag, 64, of Oswego passed away on November 6, 2022 in Syracuse. Born in Oswego, he was the son of Floyd and Mary Lou (Perry) Stanford. Jeff was a lineworker at Nestle. He enjoyed being by the water, watching the beautiful Oswego sunsets, and going camping.
OSWEGO, NY
iheartoswego.com

Harbor View Square Receives 2022 NYSAFAH Award

The New York State Association for Affordable Housing (NYSAFAH) recently announced its 2022 Awards for Excellence in Affordable Housing winners ahead of its annual awards reception on Wednesday, November 2. NYSAFAH’s awards celebrate extraordinary achievements in design, development, and advocacy for affordable housing amid a crushing housing crisis that is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy