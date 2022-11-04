Read full article on original website
Related
iheartoswego.com
Marie J. Korta – November 6, 2022
Marie J. Korta, 73, of The Villages, Florida, and a former resident of Liverpool, NY died Sunday November 6, 2022 in the Generation Senior Living, FL, after a long illness. Marie was born in Fulton the daughter of Josephine Francesconi of Fulton, and the late John Francesconi. Marie received her...
iheartoswego.com
Oswego Cinema 7 11/11/2022 - 11/17/2022
Black Adam (PG-13), Black Panther 2 (PG-13), Del Toro's Pinocchio (PG), Lyle Lyle Crocodile (PG), Menu (R), One Piece Film Red (PG-13), Smile (R), Spirited (PG-13), Ticket To Paradise (PG-13)
Katie Iles: Skaneateles native became doctor, remembered for positive energy, kindness, drive
Katie Iles, 1991-2022: Skaneateles native became doctor, remembered for positive energy, kindness, drive. Editor’s note: This is a weekly feature on syracuse.com to celebrate and examine interesting lives lived in Central New York. Bright and talented from the start, Kathleen “Katie” Iles was always ahead of the pack....
iheartoswego.com
Ramonda Huff Writes New Version of Nutcracker for Oswego Players
The Oswego Players is producing a new spin on the classic tale of the Nutcracker written by Oswego County resident Ramonda Huff. Drosselmeyer’s Nutcracker is directed by Amy C. Metz. It is based on the story by ETA Hoffman “The Nutcracker and the Mouse King” and Tchaikovsky's “Nutcracker Ballet.
iheartoswego.com
Covid Cancels 10th Mountain Div. Band Fulton Veterans Day Concert
A number of Fulton Community Band members, as well as director Carol Fox have tested positive for Covid-19 in the past few days. These positive test results have led to the cancellation of the annual Veterans Day concert with the 10th Mountain Div. Band, originally scheduled for 7:00 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 12, in the G. Ray Bodley High School auditorium.
iheartoswego.com
Aqua Spa Float Center Launches Microneedling, Meet the Estheticians Night
Meet The Estheticians Night at Aqua Spa will provide the community with the chance to learn more about its newest offerings including Dermal Needling. The event takes place at 120 E First Street in Oswego on November 9 at 7pm. According to Aqua Spa Owners Terry LeRoi & Tammy Wilkinson,...
iheartoswego.com
Debra L. Mulcahey – November 3, 2022
Debra L. Mulcahey, 63, of Oswego died Thursday November 3, 2022 in St. Joseph Hospital, after a long illness. Debra was the daughter of the late Merle and Suzanne (Merritt) Pitcher. Debra was a loving stay at home mom, where she enjoyed caring and nurturing her children and grandchildren. Debra...
30-year-old missing from Clifton Springs Hospital
Monahan left Clifton Springs Hospital against medical advice and has not been seen or heard from since. It is believed he may be in Wayne County area or the City of Rochester.
Owner of Tiki Bar destroyed by fire vows that they will reopen in the spring
Baldwinsville, N.Y. — One of the owners of the Tiki Bar at Cold Springs Harbor said the bar will be open again in the spring despite the significant damage caused by a fire Tuesday. Around 10:46 a.m., fire crews rushed to the bar on Hayes Road inside a marina...
A sleepless 24 hours in Central NY: 5 mobile home fires, an apartment fire, acres of woods catch fire
Central Square, N.Y. — Volunteer firefighters in Oswego and Onondaga counties kept busy this weekend battling multiple outdoor fires, five mobile home fires and a fire at an apartment building. The calls were so constant that some fire departments are calling out for more people to volunteer. Many of...
iheartoswego.com
Barbara L. Ayers – November 3, 2022
Barbara L. Ayers, 79, of Oswego passed away on November 3, 2022. Born in Oswego, she was the daughter of the late Charles Sr. and Mary (LaVere) Murabito. Barbara was a teacher’s aide at St. Mary’s School and Leighton Elementary for many years. She also worked as a clerk at Oswego Price Chopper.
iheartoswego.com
Mexico Students Explore A Day In The Life Of Lake Ontario
A total of 150 Mexico Middle School students in early October spent about four hours exploring and investigating Lake Ontario plus one of its tributaries, the Little Salmon River. A dozen Department of Environmental Conservation staff joined grade seven science teachers Mrs. Alicia Archer and Mrs. Hope Pelton to present...
WHEC TV-10
Missing 16-year-old last seen in Manchester
MANCHESTER, N.Y. Deputies need your help finding a missing teen from Ontario County. Rylin Elizabeth Shaw was last seen walking out of her home in Manchester early Wednesday morning. The 16-year-old was wearing a sweatshirt, sweatpants, and a glittery backpack. If you have any information on where she might be,...
iheartoswego.com
Mayor Michaels Salutes 2022 Fulton Veteran Of The Year
Mayor Deana Michaels recently offered her personal congratulations to Mike Miller as Fulton’s 2022 Veteran of the Year. “Mike Miller is the latest in a line of outstanding Fulton veterans who are examples of exemplary service to our country and the honor they bring to entire community,” said Mayor Michaels. “I applaud Mike’s selection by the Fulton Veterans Council as this year’s Veteran of the Year.”
flackbroadcasting.com
Investigators: Lewis County man pronounced deceased on scene of motorcycle accident
CROGHAN- A North Country man died in a fatal motorcycle accident earlier this week in Lewis County. It happened shortly before 5:00 p.m. Wednesday on the Long Pond Road, town of Croghan. According to investigation via the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, Michael K. Brennan, 63, of Croghan, NY was operating his 2005 Harley Davidson bike.
Overdoses spike in Onondaga County, some people did not respond to Narcan
Syracuse, N.Y. — More than 16 people have overdosed in 24 hours in Onondaga County, health officials said. The Onondaga County Health Department issued a warning Thursday afternoon about the overdoses. Some people overdosing did not respond to Narcan, a drug used to treat narcotic overdoses in an emergency...
Over 16 overdoses in Onondaga County in the last 24 hours
ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In the last 24 hours, 16 or more overdoses have occurred in Onondaga County. According to the Onondaga County Health Department, on November 3, their overdose tracking system notified them of these overdoses and in some of the instances, the person who overdosed did not respond to the administration of […]
Contractor jailed, faces 21 charges for failing to do work, writing bad checks, troopers say
Alexandria Bay, N.Y. — A Jefferson County contractor was arrested Monday on a 21-count indictment that accuses him of defrauding customers, troopers said. The owner of Bedrock Property Management, Cameron P. Hasner, 34, of Watertown, issued bad checks for goods and services and failed to start and finish work he was hired to do, according to a news release Monday from the State Police.
iheartoswego.com
Jeffrey Andrew Aldrich – November 6, 2022
Jeffrey Andrew Aldrich, aka Hairbag, 64, of Oswego passed away on November 6, 2022 in Syracuse. Born in Oswego, he was the son of Floyd and Mary Lou (Perry) Stanford. Jeff was a lineworker at Nestle. He enjoyed being by the water, watching the beautiful Oswego sunsets, and going camping.
iheartoswego.com
Harbor View Square Receives 2022 NYSAFAH Award
The New York State Association for Affordable Housing (NYSAFAH) recently announced its 2022 Awards for Excellence in Affordable Housing winners ahead of its annual awards reception on Wednesday, November 2. NYSAFAH’s awards celebrate extraordinary achievements in design, development, and advocacy for affordable housing amid a crushing housing crisis that is...
Comments / 0