The Houston Astros are World Series Champions. That means that for the first time in his long and decorated career as a manager, Dusty Baker is a World Series champion. By most objective standards, Baker is one of the greatest managers in MLB history. Through the 2022 season, his record is 2,093-1,790. Baker ended the 2022 regular season tenth all-time in both games managed and games won as a manager. But unlike everyone above him on both lists, Baker didn’t have a World Series championship. But after his Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 of the 2022 World Series on Saturday night, that is no longer the case.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO