Sports world reacts to Ted Cruz attending Astros’ World Series parade
The Houston Astros are in celebration mode. The team won the World Series for the second time in franchise history on Saturday, defeating the Philadelphia Phillies in six games. It was a big win for many, including World Series MVP Jeremy Peña as well as notable bettor Mattress Mack. Let’s not forget the great Dusty Baker, who became the third black manager to win a World Series.
MLB world reacts to Houston Astros winning World Series
For the second time in six years (and the second time in franchise history), the Houston Astros are World Series champions. Houston took down the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6 on Saturday night at Minute Maid Park. The Astros trailed 2-1 in the series, but they threw a no-hitter...
Phillies legend: Jill Biden jinxed team in World Series
Throughout the Philadelphia Phillies World Series run, one of their most prominent supporters was Dr. Jill Biden, First Lady of the United States. However, Phillies legend Lenny Dykstra believes that Biden may have the reason that the Phillies ultimately came up short to the Houston Astros in the World Series.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. reveals if he’d ever sign with the Yankees
While Toronto Blue Jays‘ first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. isn’t set for free agency until at least the 2026 season, he’s already seemingly crossed one prominent team off his list. The 23-year-old Guerrero Jr. was recently asked for his thoughts on the New York Yankees, and he revealed in strong terms he has no desire to suit up for them. Héctor Gómez of Z101 Digital relayed that Saturday:
MLB world praises Dusty Baker after long-awaited World Series win
The Houston Astros are World Series Champions. That means that for the first time in his long and decorated career as a manager, Dusty Baker is a World Series champion. By most objective standards, Baker is one of the greatest managers in MLB history. Through the 2022 season, his record is 2,093-1,790. Baker ended the 2022 regular season tenth all-time in both games managed and games won as a manager. But unlike everyone above him on both lists, Baker didn’t have a World Series championship. But after his Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 of the 2022 World Series on Saturday night, that is no longer the case.
NFL world reacts to big Josh Allen injury update
The Buffalo Bills fell to the New York Jets on Sunday in a closely played but frustrating matchup. Quarterback Josh Allen was prone to frustration as well, as the NFL MVP candidate was forthright and honest about the situation after the game. Unfortunately for Allen and the Bills, their troubles might have only just begun.
Bettor earns record payday for Astros’ World Series win
When the Houston Astros clinched the World Series on Saturday night, the happiest person in Minute Maid Park wasn’t one of Houston’s players or even manager Dusty Baker, who finally earned a long-awaited championship. No, the happiest person in Houston was Jim McIngvale. Or, as he’s more commonly known — Mattress Mack.
MLB world reacts to major Shohei Ohtani update
The question of whether the Los Angeles Angels will trade superstar two-way player Shohei Ohtani has been floated a lot in recent months. The team has made it clear that there was no sign of dealing the 2021 AL MVP, even as rumors ramped up around the trade deadline this year.
