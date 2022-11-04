Read full article on original website
LIHEAP Weather Bulletin: Black Ice Forming on Roads Across Region
Forecasters at the National Weather Service office in Reno have issued an urgent warning for motorists this evening as black ice has been reported forming on surfaces of roads and highways throughout the area. Weather experts say that afternoon temperatures were kept down thanks to abundant cloud. cover and periods...
KOLO TV Reno
Storm brings chain requirements to Reno-Sparks area
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 5:50 A.M. UPDATE: NDOT has lifted chain requirements on I-80. ORIGINAL STORY: The Nevada Department of Transportation has put chain requirements in effect as a winter storm moves into northern Nevada. Chains or snow tires are required on many highways and roads in the Reno-Sparks area including from the McCarran Boulevard exit on Interstate 80 in Sparks west to the state line. In California, chains or 4-wheel-drive with snow tires are required from the state line to Gold Run.
2news.com
Significant Storm To Bring Snow To The Valley and Sierra
A significant storm will move through the region late Sunday through Wednesday. The majority of the snow will fall in the Sierra but some of it will fall in the valley too. A Winter Storm Warning has been posted for the Sierra from Sunday afternoon through Wednesday morning at 4am. Multiple feet of snow will fall in the mountains, and visibility will be low at times. Travel is not advised. A strong area of low pressure is moving in from the west northwest, gathering moisture and has plenty of dynamics to create snow this week. A storm that sits in the ocean can gather more moisture than a storm that just travels over land. The storm is large in size, which means it will take a while to get out of here.
KTVU FOX 2
Winter storm warning in effect for Lake Tahoe region, motorists urged to avoid area
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. - A winter storm warning was in effect for the greater Lake Tahoe area on Tuesday as heavy snow fell in the region. The National Weather Service (NWS) said the warning would remain in effect through Wednesday at 10 a.m., covering cities and communities including South Lake Tahoe, Truckee, Stateline, and Incline Village.
fernleyreporter.com
NDEP to host public meeting to provide project status update on Anaconda copper mine site cleanup
The Nevada Division of Environmental Protection is hosting a public meeting to share updates on Anaconda Copper Mine Site cleanup activities. The meeting will be held on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the City of Yerington, Public Works Building (Building B), located at 14 East Goldfield Avenue (known locally as Joe Parr Way).
Early closure of state government offices due to worsening weather conditions
Reports of worsening weather conditions, dropping temperatures, and potentially dangerous road conditions have caused all State executive branch offices to close.
KOLO TV Reno
Power outages reported as storm moves through northern Nevada
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nearly 3,000 NV Energy customers were in the dark Monday morning as storm moved into northern Nevada. The utility had determined the cause of the outages, but they came as strong winds blew into the region. NV Energy hoped to have most power restored in the early morning hours.
mynews4.com
Crews knock down tractor fire on I-80 east of Sparks
STOREY COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue (TMFR) and Storey County Fire crews knocked down a tractor fire on I-80 Wednesday afternoon. The fire happened on I-80 eastbound near the Waltham exit on Nov. 9. Lanes were temporarily reduced but they have since reopened.
Watch: Brawling Bear Cubs Wrestle in California's South Lake Tahoe Snow
South Lake Tahoe local Jeff Moore recently awoke to a fresh coat of powder, which typically means today has now become a ski day. Sorry work, sorry school, call in sick, that's the rule. However, a couple of the cutest bear cubs you have ever seen squashed those plans or delayed ...
mynews4.com
I-80 eastbound at Floriston reopens after multiple crashes
TRUCKEE, Calif. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Roads have been cleared, I-80 at Floriston is back open, CHP says. Traffic on eastbound I-80 at Floriston has been shut down due to several traffic collisions and an overturned big rig Tuesday night, the California Highway Patrol Truckee says. According...
mynews4.com
Carson City Fire Department knocks down mobile home fire
CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Carson City Fire Department knocked down a mobile home fire early Sunday morning. Firefighters responded to a fire at a mobile home in the 3600 block of Sherman Lane on Nov. 6. The first firefighters that arrived found heavy fire conditions throughout the mobile home.
2news.com
Ring Camera Records Bear Playing in Reno Pond
Some Reno homeowners wanted to know why their pond was half-full two days in a row - so they set up a Ring camera and waited. The homeowners were home in bed when the bear decided to take a swim and they were alerted on their Ring app. They believe...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno man dies Sunday in North Valleys crash
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A 35-year-old Reno man died Sunday morning in a North Valleys crash, the Reno Police Department said. It was a single-vehicle crash on Military Road and Finnsech Drive where Lemmon Valley turns into Stead. Police said the vehicle was going north on Military Road at about 7:19...
cityoffernley.org
Feral Horses in the City
Fernley Animal Control has received numerous reports of feral horses in the city. As a reminder, please do not harass the horses, including petting, feeding, or capturing them. These horses are not domesticated and you could be seriously injured. Feeding or capturing feral range horses is prohibited by NRS 569.040. Please be extra vigilant, especially during nighttime hours, on our roadways as the horses have been reported near 95A, Main Street, and Farm District Road. Feral horses are under the jurisdiction of the Nevada Department of Agriculture. If you have a horse emergency, feral horses on your property, or see them in the road, please contact Wild Horse Connection's emergency line at 775-352-3944.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Winter storm warning starts Sunday afternoon for multi-day snowstorm
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — After a bit of rain to start the weekend, the storm will gear up in the Lake Tahoe Basin. The National Weather Service in Reno has a winter storm warning in effect from 4 p.m. Sunday through 4 a.m. Wednesday for up to 4 feet of snow above 7,000 feet and 1 to 2 feet below.
mynews4.com
Tahoe Truckee Unified School District closed on Tuesday
TRUCKEE, CA (News 4 & Fox 11) — All schools in the Tahoe Truckee Unified School District (TTUSD) are closed on Tuesday, Nov. 8 because of the snowfall. All school activities are canceled unless otherwise notified. School officials say this decision was made due to high confidence of heavy...
Nevada County Election Results 2022
NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Residents of Nevada County have two different candidates that they can vote on in the November general election. The Nevada County Board of Supervisors District 3 seat is on the election ballot. Residents of Truckee will also be able to vote on one City Council seat.
KOLO TV Reno
Suspect allegedly crashes into RPD vehicle in Panther Valley
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department arrested a man Monday night in Panther Valley who allegedly crashed his vehicle into a police vehicle while fleeing from them. Police went to Panther Valley Self Storage at 777 Panther Drive on a report that a man was there who may have committed burglary at the facility earlier.
FOX Reno
Dreaming of a white Election Day? Looks pretty likely for Reno-Sparks
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Most people dream of waking up on Christmas morning to a fresh coat of snow... But what about dreaming of a white Election Day?. Tuesday is the best chance for the Reno-Sparks area to pick up accumulating snow on the valley floor. Forecasters estimate up to 3 inches of snow could fall on Tuesday.
KOLO TV Reno
Reno City Council Ward 4: Meghan Ebert
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The seat for Reno City Council Ward 4 is up for grabs and first-time candidate Meghan Ebert will be on the ballot tomorrow. “I’m a wife and a mother and during the day I’m a business systems analyst,” Ebert said. Ebert is new...
