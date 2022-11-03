Colt Cabana made his return to AEW television this week, as he took on current ROH World Champion Chris Jericho in an open challenge match. Despite being seen as a one-off appearance, Cabana’s return on AEW Dynamite this week was done in order to boost backstage morale. AEW President Tony Khan made the decision himself, according to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Cabana was given the spotlight after months away from AEW TV because he is very well-liked within AEW and has many friends in the locker room. Because Cabana is still under contract with the promotion, he could still be used on AEW television even if it isn’t a long-term plan.

2 DAYS AGO