WWE Planning A Special Presentation For Logan Paul At WWE Crown Jewel
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul will serve as the main event of today’s WWE Crown Jewel pay-per-view event. Fightful Select reports that there was an active plan to have a UFC-style “locker room look in,” with Logan Paul preparing in his locker room and Reigns in his locker room preparing as well.
WWE Crown Jewel 2022 Results, Viewing Party & More
Welcome to the live results watch page for WWE CROWN JEWEL 2022 pay-per-view!. The event is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. ET with the kickoff, followed by the main show starting at 12 p.m. Follow along here throughout the show for the results of each match as well as...
The Final Card For Tonight’s PWG DINK Event
PWG is slated to present its DINK event tonight at the Globe Theatre in Los Angeles, California. You can check out the updated lineup for the show below:. PWG World Championship: Daniel Garcia (c) vs. Jonathan Gresham. Lio Rush vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey. Bandido, Aramis & Komander vs....
News On Ticket Sales For Several Upcoming AEW Events
You can check out some updated ticket sale numbers for several upcoming AEW events below, courtesy of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter:. Tonight’s live episode of AEW Rampage in Atlantic City, NJ has 2,855 tickets out. There was a late surge in ticket sales this past week. Next week’s episode...
Roman Reigns Defeats Logan Paul To Retain Undisputed WWE Universal Championship
Roman Reigns is still your Undisputed WWE Universal Champion after defeating Logan Paul in a very hard fought battle at the WWE Crown Jewel 2022 pay-per-view event. In the main event of the show, Reigns was able to defeat Paul in a match that went well over 30 minutes and featured lots of spots and nearfalls. The Usos, Jake Paul, Solo Sikoa and others got involved near the end of the match, but it was Reigns who was able to pick up the win after hitting Paul with a Superman punch and a spear.
The AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament Brackets Revealed
We’ll see the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament kicking off on next week’s episode of Dynamite. On this week’s episode of AEW Rampage, the official brackets for the eight-man tournament were announced. The finals will take place at AEW Full Gear, with the winner earning themselves a World Championship match at the ‘Winter Is Coming’ themed episode of AEW Dynamite.
Watch: Off-Air Bray Wyatt Interacts With Fans After WWE Crown Jewel Segment
Bray Wyatt may have been all business at WWE Crown Jewel, but the former Universal Champion showed off his lighter side after his segment. On the show, Wyatt again spoke about his past and the darkness within him, and was once more interrupted and taunted by Uncle Howdy. In fan...
Laredo Kid’s Replacement For PWG DINK Revealed
The official Twitter account of Pro Wrestling Guerrilla (PWG) sent out a tweet this weekend, announcing that MLW’s Arez will be replacing Laredo Kid at its PWG DINK event, which takes place later tonight (Sunday). Laredo Kid was originally set to join Black Taurus and Latigo in a Trios...
The Grayson Waller Effect Segment Booked For This Week’s Episode Of WWE NXT
Grayson Waller took to Twitter over the weekend to announce that WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker and Von Wagner will be appearing on his “The Grayson Waller Effect” segment on this week’s episode of WWE NXT. You can check out the updated lineup for Tuesday night’s episode...
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown (11/4/22)
WWE taped tonight’s episode of SmackDown last week from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO. Here is what’s on tap for the show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – Liv Morgan vs. Sonya Deville in a No DQ match as the opener. – LA...
Big E. Appears At NASCAR Race, News On Rhea Ripley, SmackDown, Bray Wyatt, More
You can check out the latest edition of WWE’s “Top 10” below. This episode looks at the top ten badass Rhea Ripley moments:. “Watch the coolest, most villainous moments of Rhea Ripley’s career.”. You can check out this week’s episode of “SmackDown In Three Minutes” video...
Sammy Guevara Knew Eight Years Ago He’d Beat Bryan Danielson
Sammy Guevara and Bryan Danielson will square off once again on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. This time, the Spanish God and the American Dragon will face one another in a two-out-of-three falls match. Guevara shared a message on Twitter that he’s been looking to beat Bryan since...
More News On Colt Cabana’s Return On AEW Dynamite
Colt Cabana made his return to AEW television this week, as he took on current ROH World Champion Chris Jericho in an open challenge match. Despite being seen as a one-off appearance, Cabana’s return on AEW Dynamite this week was done in order to boost backstage morale. AEW President Tony Khan made the decision himself, according to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Cabana was given the spotlight after months away from AEW TV because he is very well-liked within AEW and has many friends in the locker room. Because Cabana is still under contract with the promotion, he could still be used on AEW television even if it isn’t a long-term plan.
The Overnight Ratings For WWE SmackDown Are In
According to Spoiler TV, the go-home edition of Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX had a significant viewership increase from last week’s episode. Friday’s episode brought in 1.970 million viewers in both hours, which is up from last week’s 835,000 viewers. Of course, last week’s episode aired on FS1 due to the World Series coverage on FOX.
WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results For November 4, 2022
Welcome to EWrestlingNews’ WWE Friday Night SmackDown results for November 4, 2022!. No Disqualification Match: Liv Morgan vs. Sonya Deville. Morgan hits ObLIVion on Deville on a stack of chairs for the win. Winner: Liv Morgan. Megan Morant interviews Emma backstage, but is interrupted by Xia Li. Li pokes...
AEW’s Thunder Rosa Set For Meet & Greet This Weekend
All Elite Wrestling has announced that AEW Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa and the Lucha Bros are set for a meet and greet this weekend in Texas. This will be Rosa’s first appearance for anything AEW-related since taking time off in August for a back injury. Toni Storm currently holds the interim title. The announcement reads:
WWE News: Cold Open For Crown Jewel, SmackDown Video Highlights
WWE have released the opening video for today’s Crown Jewel 2022 pay-per-view event. The video features WWE’s Global Ambassador Titus O’Neil:. WWE have also released some additional highlights from this week’s episodes of SmackDown and NXT Level Up. You can check those out below:. You can...
Brock Lesnar Squeaks Out A Victory Over Bobby Lashley At WWE Crown Jewel
Brock Lesnar squeaked out a victory over Bobby Lashley at the WWE Crown Jewel 2022 pay-per-view event. The match, which opened the show, featured Lashley destroying Lesnar early on. The Almighty One hit multiple spears and even applied the Hurt Lock on Lesnar, but Lesnar was able to spring off the corner and landed on top of Lashley to get a pinfall.
Breaking News – Logan Paul Suffers Multiple Injuries At WWE Crown Jewel
Logan Paul and Roman Reigns put on an absolute clinic in the main event of WWE’s Crown Jewel pay-per-view event on Saturday. Love him or hate him, you’ve got to give Paul a ton of credit for putting in the work and showing a ton of charisma and athleticism.
WWE Crown Jewel Results: The Usos vs. Ridge Holland & Butch
Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. Ridge Holland & Butch was booked at this year’s WWE Crown Jewel event. The following is the play-by-play coverage of the match:. The Usos got the early jump on Butch and beat him down. Holland got the hot tag and took out The Usos with right hands. Holland stepped on Jimmy’s hand while on the steel steps. Ridge with a powerslam to Jey for 2.
