China Grove, NC

Melissa Nichols
5d ago

That had to be traumatizing to the kids. She definitely looks older than 54 sounds like she needs to get some help.

WBTV

Police make arrest in connection with Gaston County bank robbery

BELMONT, N.C. (WBTV) - Police have arrested a man after he allegedly attempted to rob a bank in Gaston County late last month. According to the Belmont Police Department, the attempted robbery happened in the early afternoon on Oct. 31 at the State Employees Credit Union (SECU) located in the 7200 block of Wilkinson Boulevard.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Union County Sheriff: Parent Brings Gun To School Campus

MARVIN, N.C. — Deputies say that they were called to a dispute between parents about child custody when a firearm fell to the ground. Officials state that the incident happened at Marvin Elementary School’s soccer field over the weekend and that the gun allegedly belonged to Paul Mobley, 28 of Charlotte.
UNION COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

CMPD Arrests Homicide Suspect Wanted For Fatal Shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A suspect is now in custody charged in connection with a homicide in the 4100 block of Dinglewood Avenue on June 25, 2022. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police arrested Rayshawn Strong, 26, on Tuesday on a 1st Degree Murder warrant. CMPD says Strong is accused of killing Donna Howard,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Repeat Offender Accused Of Raping Woman Walking Home In NW Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A repeat offender is locked up, accused of brutally raping a woman as she walked home in Northwest Charlotte. Critics say he shouldn’t have been on the streets, after being accused of several previous violent assaults. Octavius Wilson now has a $2 million bond, but...
CHARLOTTE, NC
richmondobserver

Student accused of bringing machete to Rockingham Middle

ROCKINGHAM — Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a call involving a student at a local school early Monday afternoon. Kylie DeWitt, public information officer for Richmond County Schools, confirmed that a student left the campus of Rockingham Middle School and returned around 1:15 p.m. with a garden machete.
ROCKINGHAM, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Rock Hill Man Arrested after Burning Child

ROCK HILL S.C. — Tonight, a Rock Hill man is behind bars after pouring hot water on a 3-year-old as punishment. Kenneth Okorie is charged with unlawful conduct toward a child. Rock Hill Police say they responded to a complaint from the child’s mother Saturday, November 5. Police say...
ROCK HILL, SC
iredellfreenews.com

Iredell County Sheriff’s Office asks public to help identify suspect in motor vehicle break-in

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help identify a suspect in motor vehicle break-in in western Iredell County. On Wednesday, October 26, deputies responded to Taylorsville Highway for a report of a breaking and entering of a Motor Vehicle, Sheriff Darren Campbell said in a news release. The suspect gained access to the vehicle by breaking out the window. A purse containing the owner’s debit cards and other identifying information was stolen from the vehicle, according to the news release.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Victims Identified in Wrong-Way Crash on I-85 in Cabarrus County

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — Four people have died after a wrong-way accident in Cabarrus County. The crash happened after 7 p.m. on Wednesday. The North Carolina Highway Patrol says the accident happened on I-85 in the southbound lane near mile marker 61 in Kannapolis. Troopers say, a 2016 Nissan...
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Inmate escapes from correctional center in Lexington, police say

LEXINGTON, N.C (WGHP) — The NC Department of Corrections is investigating after they say an inmate escaped from a correctional center in Lexington. Lexington Police Department tweeted that Johnny Porche escaped from the correctional center on Thomason Street in Lexington early Monday morning. They ask that if anyone has any information or sees Porche, do […]
LEXINGTON, NC
WBTV

Authorities find missing Gaston County woman

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Gaston County are no longer searching for a missing woman reported on Sunday night, officials said. According to the Gaston County Police Department, Dorrie Beth Collins, 67, was last seen on Sunday evening around 5:15 p.m. near the 4000 block of Pinto Lane, which is just off Freedom Mill Road near Crowders Mountain State Park.
wccbcharlotte.com

West Charlotte SWAT Standoff

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After 8 hours, a SWAT standoff in West Charlotte has ended. It happened at a home on Credenza Road, near Elderly Road. Officers responded to a domestic disturbance call around 4 am. Police found the suspect barricaded inside a home with a weapon. After 8 hours...
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

