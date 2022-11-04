The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help identify a suspect in motor vehicle break-in in western Iredell County. On Wednesday, October 26, deputies responded to Taylorsville Highway for a report of a breaking and entering of a Motor Vehicle, Sheriff Darren Campbell said in a news release. The suspect gained access to the vehicle by breaking out the window. A purse containing the owner’s debit cards and other identifying information was stolen from the vehicle, according to the news release.

IREDELL COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO