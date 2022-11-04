Read full article on original website
Melissa Nichols
5d ago
That had to be traumatizing to the kids. She definitely looks older than 54 sounds like she needs to get some help.
Reply
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major supermarket chain opens another new store location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersCleveland, NC
Baker Mayfield's solid day might just create more problems than it solvesEugene Adams
Lexington: Rob’s speed shop host second annual car show in support of Davidson County Toys for TotsThe Modern TimesLexington, NC
Young Black Americans Most Likely To Adopt Cryptocurrency According To SurveyJus4NetCharlotte, NC
Prison: Drugs, snacks, $20 cigarettes and sex.Jamel El AminCharlotte, NC
Related
WBTV
Police make arrest in connection with Gaston County bank robbery
BELMONT, N.C. (WBTV) - Police have arrested a man after he allegedly attempted to rob a bank in Gaston County late last month. According to the Belmont Police Department, the attempted robbery happened in the early afternoon on Oct. 31 at the State Employees Credit Union (SECU) located in the 7200 block of Wilkinson Boulevard.
wccbcharlotte.com
Union County Sheriff: Parent Brings Gun To School Campus
MARVIN, N.C. — Deputies say that they were called to a dispute between parents about child custody when a firearm fell to the ground. Officials state that the incident happened at Marvin Elementary School’s soccer field over the weekend and that the gun allegedly belonged to Paul Mobley, 28 of Charlotte.
wccbcharlotte.com
CMPD Arrests Homicide Suspect Wanted For Fatal Shooting
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A suspect is now in custody charged in connection with a homicide in the 4100 block of Dinglewood Avenue on June 25, 2022. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police arrested Rayshawn Strong, 26, on Tuesday on a 1st Degree Murder warrant. CMPD says Strong is accused of killing Donna Howard,...
WCNC
Mecklenburg County judge significantly reduces bond for man charged with recent rape
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Warning: This story contains disturbing details of an alleged sexual assault. A Mecklenburg County judge significantly reduced the bond of a man charged with raping a woman, despite a prior attempted rape charge and recent history of failing to show up in court. Following 29-year-old Octavis...
wccbcharlotte.com
Repeat Offender Accused Of Raping Woman Walking Home In NW Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A repeat offender is locked up, accused of brutally raping a woman as she walked home in Northwest Charlotte. Critics say he shouldn’t have been on the streets, after being accused of several previous violent assaults. Octavius Wilson now has a $2 million bond, but...
North Carolina grand jury indicts family accused of making 9-year-old live in dog kennel, sheriff’s office says
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A grand jury has indicted three people accused of forcing a young boy to live in a dog cage for months. Detectives testified before a grand jury on Monday before the panel returned a total of 19 indictments against Shelley Barnes, Jonathan Starr and Sarah Starr. Jonathan Starr, the boy’s […]
richmondobserver
Student accused of bringing machete to Rockingham Middle
ROCKINGHAM — Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a call involving a student at a local school early Monday afternoon. Kylie DeWitt, public information officer for Richmond County Schools, confirmed that a student left the campus of Rockingham Middle School and returned around 1:15 p.m. with a garden machete.
wccbcharlotte.com
Rock Hill Man Arrested after Burning Child
ROCK HILL S.C. — Tonight, a Rock Hill man is behind bars after pouring hot water on a 3-year-old as punishment. Kenneth Okorie is charged with unlawful conduct toward a child. Rock Hill Police say they responded to a complaint from the child’s mother Saturday, November 5. Police say...
WCNC
Man charged with rape got out of jail on attempted rape charge after failing to appear in court
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The man police believe opportunistically raped a woman in Charlotte over the weekend was already awaiting trial for a separate attempted rape last year. Note: This story discusses a sexual assault. Reader discretion is advised. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police charged 29-year-old Octavis Wayne Deandra Wilson with multiple sexual...
1 taken to hospital for shooting call on I-485 ramp, MEDIC says
CHARLOTTE — One person was taken to the hospital after paramedics were called to an Interstate 485 ramp for a shooting, MEDIC confirmed. Channel 9 was out at the scene around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, on the I-485 inner loop at Arrowood Road. According to MEDIC, one person was taken...
iredellfreenews.com
Iredell County Sheriff’s Office asks public to help identify suspect in motor vehicle break-in
The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help identify a suspect in motor vehicle break-in in western Iredell County. On Wednesday, October 26, deputies responded to Taylorsville Highway for a report of a breaking and entering of a Motor Vehicle, Sheriff Darren Campbell said in a news release. The suspect gained access to the vehicle by breaking out the window. A purse containing the owner’s debit cards and other identifying information was stolen from the vehicle, according to the news release.
wccbcharlotte.com
Victims Identified in Wrong-Way Crash on I-85 in Cabarrus County
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — Four people have died after a wrong-way accident in Cabarrus County. The crash happened after 7 p.m. on Wednesday. The North Carolina Highway Patrol says the accident happened on I-85 in the southbound lane near mile marker 61 in Kannapolis. Troopers say, a 2016 Nissan...
Man from Rock Hill accused of scalding 3-year-old girl with hot water as form of punishment
ROCK HILL, S.C. — A three-year-old girl received second-degree burns this weekend after allegedly being burned by a man as a punishment, police in Rock Hill said Monday. According to the Rock Hill Police Department, officers met with the girl and her mother after the girl was burned in their Celanese Road apartment on Saturday.
Inmate escapes from correctional center in Lexington, police say
LEXINGTON, N.C (WGHP) — The NC Department of Corrections is investigating after they say an inmate escaped from a correctional center in Lexington. Lexington Police Department tweeted that Johnny Porche escaped from the correctional center on Thomason Street in Lexington early Monday morning. They ask that if anyone has any information or sees Porche, do […]
North Carolina man charged with felony after posting woman’s private image: Sheriff
The woman, in this case, said that she had only shared this image with Richard Eric Speagle, 52, of Taylorsville, and no one else would have had access to the image.
4 killed in wrong-way crash on I-85 in Cabarrus County, troopers say
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Four people were killed in a suspected wrong-way crash on Interstate 85 in Kannapolis, highway patrol said. The crash involved six vehicles, highway patrol told Channel 9. It happened around 7 p.m. Tuesday on I-85 South, just south of Lane Street. Troopers said a 2006 Nissan...
Inmate arranged drug deals from the inside in multiple North Carolina counties: DOJ
An inmate arranging drug deals from the inside in Catawba and Lincoln counties was sentenced Monday, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced.
WBTV
Authorities find missing Gaston County woman
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Gaston County are no longer searching for a missing woman reported on Sunday night, officials said. According to the Gaston County Police Department, Dorrie Beth Collins, 67, was last seen on Sunday evening around 5:15 p.m. near the 4000 block of Pinto Lane, which is just off Freedom Mill Road near Crowders Mountain State Park.
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Rockingham PD receive donations for Christmas shopping programs
ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has recently received $4,600 to go toward its Shop with a Deputy program. The RCSO posted photos to its Facebook page Monday of young Emma G. Watts delivering a $1,200 check to Sheriff Mark Gulledge. Watts, daughter of Sgt. Richie Watts,...
wccbcharlotte.com
West Charlotte SWAT Standoff
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After 8 hours, a SWAT standoff in West Charlotte has ended. It happened at a home on Credenza Road, near Elderly Road. Officers responded to a domestic disturbance call around 4 am. Police found the suspect barricaded inside a home with a weapon. After 8 hours...
Comments / 19