How to save money for college, trade school
INDIANAPOLIS — Parenting is a cool experience for Martina Gaughan. "You just get to watch like a little person form into a new human," she said. And decision making for that human can sometimes feel like a group effort. "Grandparents have opinions, neighbors have opinions, friends have opinions," Gaughan...
Indianapolis using $7.8 million to build supportive housing units
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis will be investing $7.8 million in building more than 100 supportive housing units. “The solution to homelessness is housing, and we continue to invest in that approach even as we take on new and unforeseen challenges brought on by the pandemic," said Mayor Joe Hogsett. "Today, that comes in the form of the City’s largest single investment to date into boosting our stock of permanent supportive housing.”
Riley Children's Foundation launches year-end giving campaign
INDIANAPOLIS — The Riley Children's Foundation launched their year-end campaign Monday and you can help. 13News is proud to be part of it by telling you the stories of Riley families like the Breitbarths and their 1-year-old-son, Grant. Doctors diagnosed Grant with a rare genetic disease after a newborn...
'It felt like a death' | Brown County voters reject school referendum
NASHVILLE, Ind. — Eight Indiana school districts had issues on the ballot Tuesday and voters in three of those communities rejected referendums to support their schools. In Brown County, school leaders warned of major cuts if the levy failed. Voters narrowly rejected the referendum by 333 votes. Now parents and school leaders are worried about what's next.
warricknews.com
Republican wins Indiana Senate seat representing Lake County
Two experienced politicians competing in a redrawn district generated some of the most excitement, and anguish, of any Indiana Senate contest anywhere in the state this year. In the end, it appears that District 1 voters decided to award Lake County Councilman Dan Dernulc, R-Highland, a four-year term representing Highland, Griffith, Dyer, Schererville, St. John, unincorporated Calumet Township and southwestern Merrillville.
14news.com
Gov. Holcomb declares Winter Weather Awareness Week in Indiana
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - This week is Winter Weather Awareness Week in Indiana. Governor Eric Holcomb declared this week as a way to remind Hoosiers to prepare for the potential hazards that come with winter weather. The Indiana Department of Transportation are offering a few tips including, slow down and...
Decision 2022 Live Blog: Polls now open across central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — On Tuesday, Indiana voters are returning to the polls to elect one U.S. senator, nine U.S. representatives, secretary of state, treasurer of state and auditor of state, as well as hundreds of local lawmakers. There are also a host of school board candidates and several school referendums...
Current Publishing
Lawrence firefighters rally with community for those in need
Since 1988, the Lawrence Fire Dept. has conducted a local food and toy drive for local families in need during the holidays. The initiative, called Lawrence Firefighters Family Assistance Program, provides families in need with gasoline, fresh food and pantry staples, new toys and furniture. The program operates at no administrative cost, meaning 100 percent of the donations are used to fund the items given to families.
Christmas Gift + Hobby Show returns to fairgrounds for 73rd year
INDIANAPOLIS — The annual Christmas Gift + Hobby Show returns to the fairgrounds this week, marking its 73rd year. This festive marketplace features more than 300 vendors, a holiday entertainment stage and even pictures with Santa. The five-day event runs through Sunday, Nov. 13 at the Indiana State Fairgrounds...
Ryan Mears wins reelection as Marion County prosecutor
INDIANAPOLIS — Democrat Ryan Mears was reelected Tuesday night as Marion County prosecutor, beating his Republican challenger, Cyndi Carrasco. Carrasco ran a campaign critical of Mears, claiming he was not sufficiently holding criminals accountable. She also criticized Mears following the mass shooting at a west side FedEx facility in 2021, stating the red flag law should have been applied, and honed in on Mears' policy of not prosecuting low-level marijuana cases.
Jennifer McCormick considers run for Indiana governor
INDIANAPOLIS — Jennifer McCormick, who served as Indiana's superintendent of public instruction, is considering a run for governor. McCormick was the superintendent of public instruction from 2017 through 2021, when Gov. Eric Holcomb signed a bill eliminating McCormick's elected position and creating an appointed secretary of education position in its place.
Apply now to get a stimulus payment for up to $1,700
money fanned out in handPhoto by Jinyun (Creative Commons) According to Governor Mills, Maine residents are grappling with the increased costs as a result of pandemic-driven inflation, ranging from higher energy costs to increased prices of everyday goods. One way to help is through a stimulus payment for $850 to over 800,000 residents. (source)
Indianapolis Recorder
Indiana Health SystemsJoin Forces to get REaL Data
Chief physician executive, Eskenazi Health Center Forest Manor. Indiana University Health, Eskenazi Health and Community Health Network launched the “We Ask Because We Care” campaign last month. The campaign highlights why it is important for health care organizations to gather patient information on race, ethnicity and language (often referred to as “REaL” data) and how it helps ensure that everyone receives the highest level of care.
readthereporter.com
Why are Medicare Advantage plans paying for utilities?
Private Medicare Advantage plans offer a lot of extra benefits that are filling up all the ad time on your TV during the last three months of the year. When I explain to people that the benefits being touted are real, they seem shocked. The ads have a scam quality to them, but the benefits are legitimate. The catch is that not all plans have the same benefits. The benefits you see on TV may not be available in Indiana at all.
Inside Indiana Business
Endangered INdiana: Stinesville Buildings
What the former center of Indiana’s limestone industry is doing to save its once-bustling downtown. Around INdiana Reporter Mary-Rachel Redman has more in this week’s Endangered INdiana.
WTHR
Riley giving campaign starts today
Doctors diagnosed Grant with a rare genetic disease after a newborn screening. He was actually the first baby in Indiana diagnosed with Pompe disease.
Democrat Mrvan holds onto northwest Indiana congressional seat
INDIANAPOLIS — Democrat Frank Mrvan won reelection to his northwestern Indiana congressional seat on Tuesday, surviving an expensive campaign in which Republicans made their first serious challenge in decades for the longtime Democratic stronghold. National Republicans had targeted first-term incumbent Mrvan for defeat as part of their push toward...
WIBC.com
A Thanksgiving Dinner in Kokomo for All
KOKOMO — An elementary school in Kokomo is inviting you to enjoy a Thanksgiving feast next week. The Thanksgiving Dinner, which will be held at Taylor Elementary School, is open to all. Principal and head event coordinator Matthew Nuttall says it is a community affair that especially benefits those in need.
abc57.com
Missing taxpayer refund check inquiry
Indiana residents who haven't yet received their automatic taxpayer refund check but think they should have need to contact the state. The taxpayer checks, two separate checks totaling $325, were sent out in May and over the summer. The department of revenue now asking that rather than calling the office,...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Howard County, IN
Howard County is the perfect location to explore if you want to see and experience some of Indiana's top attractions. Howard County was previously known as Richardville County, a name that honored the last "akima" of the natives in the area, Jean Baptiste Richardville. In Howard County, Indiana, numerous towns...
WTHR
Comments / 2