White House provides update on status of Brittney Griner coming home

The White House has released an update about Brittney Griner‘s detainment in Russia. On Oct. 25, Jake Sullivan, the National Security Advisor, provided a statement that said the United States is still making efforts to bring home the basketball legend. The statement comes after Griner’s appeal was denied by...
People

American Woman Sarah Krivanek Will Be Released from Russian Penal Colony in 10 Days: 'She's a True Fighter'

Krivanek feared for her life in Russian imprisonment. Now, days ahead of her scheduled release, conditions appear to be improving One week ago, Sarah Krivanek, an American woman who was sentenced to one year and three months in a Russian penal colony for a domestic abuse incident with a Russian man in Moscow, was facing prison "conflicts" that left her feeling she would not survive until her release date on Nov. 7.  Krivanek, from Fresno, California, is one of two known American women imprisoned in Russia. The other...
FRESNO, CA
MarketRealist

Fox News' Co-Anchor John Roberts Has Another Health Scare — Update

Fox News co-anchor John Roberts was missing in action at the beginning of October 2022 and it appears his absence may have been attributed to another health issue. At the beginning of 2022, the journalist revealed that he had a pacemaker implanted after having been hospitalized for a heart procedure, reports USA Today.
americanmilitarynews.com

WNBA star Brittney Griner gets visit from US Embassy members amid incarceration in Russia

Incarcerated WNBA star Brittney Griner received a visit from United States representatives Thursday in Russia, where she’s serving a nine-year sentence on a drug conviction. Members of the U.S. Embassy met with Griner, whom Russian officials say had vape canisters with cannabis oil inside her luggage when she was arrested in February at a Moscow airport.
Newsweek

Biden Tells Democrat Her Lack of Enthusiasm Is 'Contagious'

U.S. President Joe Biden told a Democratic representative that her lack of enthusiasm is "contagious" on Thursday afternoon. While speaking in Albuquerque, New Mexico, about his administration's plans to tackle student debt relief, Biden looked toward New Mexico Democratic Representative Teresa Leger Fernandez and asked if they were currently in her district. Fernandez, who represents New Mexico's 3rd Congressional District, said "no" in response.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

