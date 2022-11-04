Read full article on original website
cleveland19.com
Cleveland neighbors rush to save woman’s life from house fire
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland neighbors are being hailed as heroes for saving a woman from a house fire. The fire happened Monday near 71st Street and Ottawa Road in Cleveland. Miss Vanessa, who is wheelchair bound, was stuck inside of her home when a huge fire erupted. Christopher Baldwin,...
cleveland19.com
Mentor police to use plain-clothed officers, unmarked cars to curb holiday crimes
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The city of Mentor’s police department will soon implement additional crime prevention measures heading into the holiday months. Plain-clothed officers will be used to patrol specific retail stores and unmarked cars will perform surveillance in parking lots during the season initiative. Mentor police started the...
cleveland19.com
High fire risk in Ohio / Wildfire breaks out at wooded area in Mentor
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Mentor Fire Department dispatched crews to a wildfire that originated early Wednesday morning in Lake County. The fire activity was first reported at the Painesville and Mentor border at around 5:30 a.m. near the intersection of Heisley Road and Pinecone Drive. Firefighters remained on scene...
cleveland19.com
Police evacuate Summit County school due to bomb threat
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - An elementary school was evacuated Tuesday morning after officials received a bomb threat over voicemail. According to Bath Township officials, Bath Elementary School officials received the message at 5:25 p.m. on Monday. Bath Township police said “out of an abundance of caution, students, faculty and...
Mentor Police to use unmarked cars, regularly dressed officers to fight theft
For the eighth year, Mentor Police are planning on using unmarked cars and plain-clothed officers to fight retail theft this holiday season.
cleveland19.com
Plea expected from man accused in deadly drunk driving crash in Solon
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 27-year-old Euclid man is expected to plead guilty in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Court Wednesday for driving drunk and causing a crash which killed his girlfriend. The deadly accident happened on July 1. Solon police said they pulled over Augustin Thompkins for a...
Multiple families sue Avon Lake day care where child suffered broken leg
The FOX 8 I-Team has uncovered new fallout from abuse of a child caught on camera in an Avon Lake day care.
cleveland19.com
Vermilion mother and son lose two dogs, all belongings in house fire
VERMILION, Ohio (WOIO) -A Vermilion family is picking up the pieces after they lost everything in an instant. Their house went up in flames around 3 a.m. on Nov. 5. The mother and son were able to escape, but three of their pets didn’t make it. Nicole Skinner said...
cleveland19.com
24-year-old Canton man dies after ATV overturns on roadway
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Troopers investigated a deadly late-night incident involving an ATV in Tuscarawas County. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the ATV crash occurred on Somerdale Road near Sattler Bottom Road at approximately 9:45 p.m. on Tuesday. Crash investigators said a 24-year-old Canton man died at the...
cleveland19.com
Patients concerned East Cleveland dialysis center is temporarily closing
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Dialysis patients at Fresenius Kidney Care in East Cleveland are worried about the center closing in less than a month. Fresenius Medical Care said this location is temporarily closing because of short staffing. Rev. Terry Paul has been a patient at this facility for nearly three...
cleveland19.com
Bay Village police look for driver involved in hit and run accident
BAY VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are asking for help in locating the driver who ran a red light and struck an 11-year-old boy’s bike in the crosswalk. Bay Village police said the accident happened around 4:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2. According to police, the driver of a...
cleveland19.com
New information on Tuesday’s massive fire in Cleveland’s Warehouse District
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland firefighters released new information Wednesday on yesterday’s massive fire at the Bridgeview Apartments in the Warehouse District. The fire started around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in the W. 9th Street building and smoke and flames could be seen for miles. According to Cleveland Fire Lt....
cleveland19.com
Local fire departments suspend search for missing Lake Erie kayaker
AVON LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Fire departments working to locate a missing kayaker on Lake Erie have suspended their search, according to the Avon Lake Fire Department (ALFD). On Saturday, the department said they received a call regarding a man unable to re-board his kayak after falling out. The Sheffield...
cleveland19.com
Residents demand help after bricks fly off Cleveland apartment building
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A brick and concrete slab falling off a Cleveland apartment building was caught on video early Thursday morning, leaving those who live there fearing for their own safety. Yolanda Harrison lives at the apartment on Madison Avenue in Cleveland. “As you can see it’s pretty much...
wqkt.com
Ashland-area Amish men fined for violating Ohio’s new buggy safety law
Eleven Ashland-area Amish men were recently fined for violating Ohio’s buggy safety law. The law, which went into effect at the end of August, requires all animal-drawn buggies to display a yellow flashing light while they are being operated on public roadways. Violating the law is a minor misdemeanor punishable by up to a $150 fine. The vast majority of the 11 men in Ashland County pleaded no contest to the charge, citing their religious beliefs, and left their fines unpaid.
ideastream.org
Voters quash Parma, Nordonia school levies, approve those in North Olmsted, Rocky River
As voter concerns about inflation continue to grow, several attempts to get new funding for school districts in Northeast Ohio fell flat, including in Parma and Nordonia Hills City School District. However, elsewhere, voters were more charitable, with plenty of school levy renewals passing and some other new-dollar requests getting approved.
cleveland19.com
Duo break into Cleveland business, steal computer, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men are accused of breaking into a West Side business, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspects. Police said the suspects pried open the door of a business in the 5200 block of Clark Avenue on Oct. 30. They stole a computer...
cleveland19.com
Residents lose hope after city of Cleveland fails to place speed detectors at frequent car crash site
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Back in September, the city of Cleveland gave a potential solution to the reckless driving happening on Cleveland’s west side. Earlier that month, Nora Rodriguez and her neighbors on West 81st Street called 19 News after getting fed up with drivers speeding down their street and disregarding stop signs.
Crews respond after field catches fire in Lake County
PAINESVILLE, Ohio — The City of Mentor confirmed to 3News that Painesville City Fire Department responded to a wind-driven brush fire in Painesville on Wednesday morning. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. According to the...
cleveland19.com
Driver charged with OVI for fiery Summit County crash that injured ODOT worker
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Summit County Sheriff’s Office said the driver of a dump truck who was involved in a May 12 crash and explosion on I-77 will face criminal charges. Following a months-long investigation, Gregory Pree was booked at the Summit County Jail on charges that include...
