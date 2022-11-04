Read full article on original website
Wichita Eagle
ForgeRock: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
ForgeRock Inc. (FORG) on Wednesday reported a loss of $10.9 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 1 cent per share. The results beat Wall Street expectations. The...
Wichita Eagle
Atmos: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot
Atmos Energy Corp. (ATO) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $71.6 million. On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had profit of 51 cents. The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 45 cents per share.
Wichita Eagle
The Arena Group Generates Record Quarterly Revenue
The Arena Group Holdings (AREN) - Get Free Report, the New York tech-driven publisher of Sports Illustrated, TheStreet, Parade, HubPages and more, on Wednesday reported record third-quarter revenue of $66.7 million--its largest quarterly total in company history. The company generated $180 million in revenue in the first nine months of...
