Charlotte, NC

ESPN1530 On Demand: Molly Cotten, On The Carolina Panthers.

By Mo Egger
 6 days ago

The Bengals play the Panthers on Sunday. The Panthers call Charlotte home. So does Molly Cotten. She's with 730 The Game in that other "Queen City." So we called her to talk about the Panthers. And her lack of any kind of memory of Tony Pike. Listen...

