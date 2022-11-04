Cops searching for 5 who tried to rob deli at gunpoint, fled before anyone could comply

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Police are searching for five men or boys who tried to rob a Bronx deli at gunpoint on Monday.

One member of the group brandished a gun and demanded property around 6:30 p.m. at Aden Deli & Grocery on the corner of Eastchester Road and Hammersley Avenue in Baychester, according to authorities.

Before anyone handed anything over, the would-be robbers fled into a four-door Hyundai and sped off, officials said.

No one was injured or had their property stolen during the incident.

Police are asking anyone with information on the attempted robbery to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Anonymous tips can also be submitted at the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips.