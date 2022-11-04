ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean County, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
105.7 The Hawk

Here are the Election Day 2022 results affecting Monmouth and Ocean County races

The polls have closed and the votes have and are continuing to be counted from Election Day 2022. Here are the preliminary rolling results of the local elections and elections that have local connections stemming from ongoing tallies from the New Jersey Division of Elections, Monmouth County Clerk's/Elections Offices, and the Ocean County Clerk's/Elections Offices.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Wow, This Diner is the Oldest Diner in New Jersey

We think of New Jersey and we know it's all about our diners. My favorite is breakfast at a diner. I love weekends and family time at our favorite diner. Is it the specialty pancakes, the sausage gravy, or the eggs? Diner food at breakfast, lunch, or dinner is always the best.
DUMONT, NJ
94.5 PST

This Extra AF Jersey Pizza Shop Hits Different

Of course, we see a ton of outrageous food posts all over the internet, but this one just hits different. I feel like while I’m scrolling online aimlessly for hours on Instagram, Twitter, or TikTok I always see the best food posts, but they’re never close. That happens to me 99% of the time, but today is that 1%.
ROSELLE PARK, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. election results 2022: Ocean County

Voters in Ocean County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have a check mark ✔ in front of their names.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Vandals hit Belmar, NJ, GOP headquarters

Local politics in one Monmouth County town is getting nasty ahead of election day. Vandals hit the Republican headquarters in Belmar over the weekend. Red spray paint was used to write the words "blood money" across a GOP banner. Red "X's" painted across the faces of the republican candidates Mark Walsifer, James McCracken and Katrina Clapsis.
BELMAR, NJ
94.5 PST

94.5 PST

Princeton, NJ
21K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

94.5 PST plays the best contemporary hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Princeton, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wpst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy