Read full article on original website
Related
Top 4 places to get a pastrami sandwich in NJ
On Election night, I had several stops including a live podcast for members of my new organization and a speech at the victory party for Ocean County. To fuel up, Jodi and I started the evening at Tigers Tale on Route 206 in Skillman. I typically don't eat before a...
Another Toms River, NJ Business Seems To Have Met An Unfortunate Fate
The rumor mill is once again swirling, and I'm just trying to find a couple of possible answers. The restaurant business is a tough one to be in both as an employee and an owner, but it seems like lately more and more restaurants and eateries are closing their doors.
105.7 The Hawk
Here are the Election Day 2022 results affecting Monmouth and Ocean County races
The polls have closed and the votes have and are continuing to be counted from Election Day 2022. Here are the preliminary rolling results of the local elections and elections that have local connections stemming from ongoing tallies from the New Jersey Division of Elections, Monmouth County Clerk's/Elections Offices, and the Ocean County Clerk's/Elections Offices.
Small boat swamped off Manasquan, NJ beach in fog last week
You might recall those very foggy mornings last week as warmer air was coming into to New Jersey. Early morning commutes were a challenge in some areas, but not as scary as if you were on the water. It's striper season and the beaches and waters off the beaches in...
Attention NJ ice cream and beer lovers: this brew is for you
Whenever these two Monmouth County establishments announce a new collaboration, you know it’s going to be a good day. More specifically, considering it’s a new beer flavor, it’s likely going to be a good night. On Wednesday, Source Brewing Company of Colts Neck and Jersey Freeze of...
Wow, This Diner is the Oldest Diner in New Jersey
We think of New Jersey and we know it's all about our diners. My favorite is breakfast at a diner. I love weekends and family time at our favorite diner. Is it the specialty pancakes, the sausage gravy, or the eggs? Diner food at breakfast, lunch, or dinner is always the best.
Lakehurst 7-Eleven Part Of Nationwide Closures
LAKEHURST – It is getting tougher and tougher to find a 7-Eleven convenience store in Ocean County. Within the last few years at least four closed their doors and now the borough’s long-time 7-Eleven has done the same. The franchise closed its Route 70 location as part of...
This Extra AF Jersey Pizza Shop Hits Different
Of course, we see a ton of outrageous food posts all over the internet, but this one just hits different. I feel like while I’m scrolling online aimlessly for hours on Instagram, Twitter, or TikTok I always see the best food posts, but they’re never close. That happens to me 99% of the time, but today is that 1%.
Why are people seeing a 6-foot teddy bear walking across NJ?
So I’m scrolling through the New Jersey subreddit and I came across a curious mystery. Reddit user preshe8it posted this question:. “What costume is this and why is this person wearing it walking down rt 24 on. 11/7/2022?”. Route 24 runs from Morris County into Essex County. The stretch...
New Taco & Tequila Bar Opens In Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
With all the closing announcements I've had to make in the last few months, a new restaurant opening in Ocean County is a refreshing change of pace. Are you a fan of fajitas? What about margaritas? Or what about tequila straight-up? Then you will love the new spot that opened...
What’s Up With the Farm Store in Toms River, NJ, It Never Seems Open
Farm Stores drive-thru grocery stores are popping up everywhere. Farm Stores is America's largest and original grocery drive-thru, according to farmstores.com. It's a franchise business with "new" locations in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, and more. The grand opening of the farm Stores drive-thru was just about two years ago for...
thelakewoodscoop.com
POLLS CLOSED: 2022 Election Results For Ocean County, Including Lakewood, Jackson Manchester And Toms River
The polls have now closed in New Jersey, where Congressional candidates have topped the ballot, unlike most other states which have either a governor or senator on top of the ballot. New Jersey’s Congressional delegation is 10-2 in favor of the Democrats, and heading into tonight, Republicans were hoping to...
Serious chocoholics: Check out the NJ Chocolate Expo this weekend
There are food festivals in New Jersey, and then there are food festivals. And if you take into account that chocolate is one of the favorite foods of so many of us in this country, there’s nothing more exciting than a chocolate festival. So If you’re a chocolate lover,...
N.J. election results 2022: Ocean County
Voters in Ocean County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have a check mark ✔ in front of their names.
Monmouth County, NJ drug dealer sentenced for role in cocaine and fentanyl trafficking ring
A Manasquan man has been sentenced to more than 15 years in prison after previously pleading guilty to his role in a drug trafficking organization dealing cocaine and fentanyl analogs, according to U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger. The now 30-year-old Richard Dobin of Manasquan was engaged in the throngs of a...
NJ Jewish Community Center evacuated due to bomb threat
A Jewish Community Center in Edison was evacuated on Wednesday after receiving a bomb threat, according to police. The JCC of Middlesex County received the threat over the phone, authorities said.
Freehold Borough – Freehold Township – Manalapan municipal election results
Residents in three western Monmouth County municipalities have elected members of their local governing body in the Nov. 8 general election. The results of the 2022 election are unofficial as of Nov. 9 and will remain unofficial until they have been certified. That process could take one week or longer.
New Jersey’s Absolute Best Fried Chicken Restaurant Has Been Revealed
There is no state in the entire nation that loves food more than we do right here in New Jersey, and we only want the best. If you love a good fried chicken, we are talking your language today. The great thing about living in the Garden State is that...
New Jersey man who cruelly looted sick girlfriend’s bank account, heads to prison
A Lacey Township man who cruelly took advantage of his then-sick girlfriend by devising a scheme to steal from her bank accounts has now received a sentence for prison, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer. It was in June of 2021 that 56-year-old Ross Miserendino was charged, in August...
Vandals hit Belmar, NJ, GOP headquarters
Local politics in one Monmouth County town is getting nasty ahead of election day. Vandals hit the Republican headquarters in Belmar over the weekend. Red spray paint was used to write the words "blood money" across a GOP banner. Red "X's" painted across the faces of the republican candidates Mark Walsifer, James McCracken and Katrina Clapsis.
94.5 PST
Princeton, NJ
21K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
94.5 PST plays the best contemporary hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Princeton, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wpst.com
Comments / 0