Related
Wave 3
Democratic candidate Morgan McGarvey named Kentucky 3rd District congressman
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Democratic senator Morgan McGarvey will become the next Kentucky 3rd District congressman after being declared the winner in the city’s midterm elections. The Associated Press called the race around 8:45 p.m. “What an amazing night this is,” McGarvey said in his victory speech. “What a...
Kentucky voters reject constitutional amendment on abortion
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky voters rejected a ballot measure aimed at denying any constitutional protections for abortion, handing a victory to abortion-rights supporters who have seen access to the procedure eroded by Republican lawmakers in the deeply red state. The outcome of Tuesday’s election highlighted what appeared to...
wkyufm.org
Republicans flip Kentucky’s last Democratic-held legislative seat in the central time zone
When the Kentucky General Assembly convenes January 3rd, there will be no Democrats serving counties in the central time zone. The change comes after the defeat of two-term Representative Patti Minter. Minter was first elected to the Bowling Green-based 20th House district in 2018, filling the seat occupied for more than forty years by former House Speaker Jody Richards.
Only U.S. House seat held by Kentucky Democrats up for grabs
The retirement of Kentucky's only Democrat in Congress put the state's most competitive House seat up for grabs Tuesday.
WLKY.com
Election results: 2022 midterm elections in Kentucky and Indiana
Tuesday was Election Day for the November midterms. Several major races in Kentucky and Indiana were decided by voters: from Louisville's next mayor to a highly-contested U.S. Senate seat to controversial amendments. Here's how things shaped up in both states:. Mobile users: Click here to view results. Louisville mayor: Craig...
WHAS 11
Live Kentucky election results: Track key races county-by-county
See a breakdown of Kentucky's votes and track key races and issues on the ballot as results come in. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. for the 2022 Kentucky Midterm Election. REWATCH OUR LIVE COVERAGE:. Download the WHAS11 News app to receive election alerts as the...
WLKY.com
Amendment 2 on abortion rights in Kentucky: Watch live results
Controversial Amendment 2, a measure to change Kentucky's constitution in regard to abortion, remains in limbo Tuesday night. The amendment would change language in the state constitution to make it clear that neither abortion nor government funding for the procedure would be a right. Currently, there is a near total...
kychamberbottomline.com
Republicans expand supermajorities in state House and Senate, but both constitutional amendments fall short on Election Day
Republicans saw huge wins in state elections Tuesday, picking up seats in both the state House and state Senate. However, with few results still rolling in, the priorities they put to the voters in the form of constitutional amendments have likely both failed on the ballot. With some counties still...
wkms.org
Kentucky state race results for 2022 general election
View state race results on this page. View live election results for key contests in Kentucky. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Kentucky election guide: Thomas Massie vs. Matt Lehman
Incumbent Thomas Massie easily won the Republican primary this May, and will face off against Democratic candidate Matthew Lehman and Independent Ethan Osborne.
hazard-herald.com
How the Kentucky Governor’s Salary Compares to Other States
It is generally true that you don't get into politics for the paycheck. Even though politicians have significant power and clout, as well as the ability to affect the lives of thousands, even millions, of Americans, elected officials make significantly less than most CEOs with that kind of influence. Annual...
Both Constitutional Amendments fail; voters retain governor’s call of special sessions, affirm choice
Statewide results — with some 85% of votes reported just after midnight — indicate that voters have rejected both Constitutional Amendments on the ballot. This means that Constitutional Amendment #1 was defeated. It would have amended the state Constitution to allow the General Assembly to call itself into special session. Currently, only the governor can call a special legislative session, and that it the way it will remain. The measure also would have changed the effective date of new laws.
wymt.com
Scattered election complaints coming into the Kentucky attorney generals office
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - With election day a little more than half in, some Kentucky counties have started reporting complaints to the Attorney General’s office. As of early Tuesday, 93 pre-election day complaints and 101 election-day complaints had been called into the election fraud hotline. You can find a...
WLKY.com
Long lines at the polls: Some Kentucky voters waited an hour or more to vote
Despite Kentucky having three days of early voting for this election, the lines were longer than ever at some polling places on the final day to cast a ballot. Check out the long lines in Bullitt County in the player above. People were wrapped around the parking lot at Paroquet Springs conference center. Some told us they waited more than two hours to fill out their ballot.
In Kentucky, conservatives warn of 'Roe v. Wade 2.0'
Kentucky progressives are hoping for a repeat of Kansas’ upset vote on Tuesday.
spectrumnews1.com
Kentuckians vote down lengthy ballot measure that would give more power to legislature
KENTUCKY — Voters of Kentucky appeared to reject a ballot amendment that would have empowered lawmakers to call themselves into special sessions on their own volition. Kentucky voters rejected a ballot measure that would have given more powers to the Republican-dominated legislature. The majority of voters chose "no" on...
Arkansas voters split on recreational marijuana decision
Updated Story: Arkansas voters reject recreational marijuana WEST MEMPHIS, Ark.– Could Arkansas legalize recreational marijuana? That was the big question Tuesday night. Issue 4 has been a hot-button topic since Arkansas legalized medical marijuana in 2016. So far, the polls show 57 percent of voters are against the statewide proposal to legalize marijuana with almost 43 percent […]
WLKY.com
Democratic senatorial nominee Charles Booker travels the state urging voters to go to the polls
Ky. — U.S. Senate Democratic nominee Charles Booker has been traveling across Kentucky for the past two days urging voters to head to the polls. He started the day in Pikeville and returned home to Louisville Saturday night to meet with supporters near the early voting location at the Expo Center.
VERIFY: Are the claims made on Amendment 2 in political ads true?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — With Election Day only one day away, you've likely seen an increase of political ads on television. Some of the ads are urging Kentucky voters to vote either 'yes' or 'no' on Amendment 2, which deals directly with abortion access and whether you believe there's a constitutional right to one in the state.
WTVQ
Hundreds of Kentucky medical providers urge ‘no’ vote on Amendment 2
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Over the weekend, more than 400 medical providers released a letter opposing Amendment 2, an anti-abortion amendment appearing on the Kentucky ballot. In the letter, the medical providers said making abortion unconstitutional will compromise care for women who are dealing with pregnancy complications, like fetal...
