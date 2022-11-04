Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KESQ
94-year-old man with dementia missing in Palm Springs
The Palm Springs Police Department is asking for the community's assistance in the search for a 94-year-old man missing in the city. William "Mike" Blackford was last seen leaving his residence on the 2100 block of E Palm Canyon in Palm Springs on Wednesday at 11 a.m., police said. Police...
KESQ
Breezy conditions remain in the wake of winter storm
Snow blankets the tops o four local mountains this morning as a cold front moves out. Rainfall totals reached a third of an inch in Palm Springs, and heavier rains in the mountains resulted in runoff that flooded the Whitewater Wash causing lots of traffic issues. Winds will remain fairly...
KESQ
Coachella Valley Firebirds take to ice for first practice at Acrisure Arena
The players of the Coachella Valley Firebirds AHL hockey team are finally skating on home ice. The team and coaches are holding their first practice Wednesday morning at the Berger Foundation Community Iceplex, part of Acrisure Arena. While the main arena is still under construction in Thousand Palms, the practice...
KESQ
Student-Athlete of the Week – Delaney Tingle
We know Palm Desert athletics is a powerhouse here in the desert, but let me tell you about the girl's tennis program. The lady Aztecs have won 17 Straight league titles dating back to 2006 and a big reason why is players leaders like Delaney Tingle. "I took this team...
