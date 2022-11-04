ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor Momsen Praises Foo Fighters For Taylor Hawkins Tribute Show

By Katrina Nattress
 6 days ago
Taylor Momsen was one of the dozens of artists who helped pay tribute to Taylor Hawkins during the tribute show in Los Angeles in September. The Pretty Reckless singer took the stage with Dave Grohl and his Nirvana bandmates Krist Novoselic and Pat Smear, as well as Soundgarden members Kim Thayil and Matt Cameron, to play Soundgarden's "The Day I Tried To Live" and "Black Hole Sun."

During an interview with NME , Momsen spoke about the experience and praised Grohl and the Foo Fighters for putting it on.

“It was an absolute honor to be asked to sing at that,” she said. “I loved Taylor dearly. What an incredible musician and one of the best people I’ve ever met in my life.”

“It was just an extraordinarily moving night, the energy in the room was beautiful. Everyone who was there was there for the right reason, egos were checked at the door," Momsen continued. "And then, obviously, to play with some of my heroes of music was just unbelievable. I have to mention Dave and the Foos as well; the way they went about the show was so well done and so beautiful. It was a very moving evening, very emotional. I feel like Taylor would have really loved it. Dave did a wonderful job honoring his friend.”

As for The Pretty Reckless, they're gearing up to release an album of acoustic songs and covers called Other Worlds on Friday (November 4).

97.3 KBCO

