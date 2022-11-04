ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Marlins assistant GM Oz Ocampo sees Miami's potential

MIAMI — (AP) — Oz Ocampo already sees a similarity between the Miami Marlins and the two teams that just played in the World Series. Miami’s new assistant general manager — who came to the Marlins from Houston — cites a stat that suggested that the World Series champion Astros and NL champion Philadelphia Phillies had the two most effective starting rotations in baseball this season.
