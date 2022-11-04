ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

BetterMan
5d ago

lock up those republicans who voted more than once that live in The Villages, but oh the laws of Voting does not apply to them white people. And that includes every law of the Land, they should be booted out of the United States.

Debbie Fortner
5d ago

What standards govern eligibility to vote after a felony conviction? A felony conviction in Florida for murder or a sexual offense makes a person ineligible to vote in Florida unless and until the person’s right to vote is restored by the State Clemency Board.For any other felony conviction in Florida, a person is eligible to register and vote if the person has completed all terms of his or her sentence. Completion of the sentence means:Prison or jail time;Parole, probation, or other forms of supervision; andPayment of the total amount of all fines, fees, costs, and restitution ordered as part of the felony sentence.Note: Such person may alternatively apply to have his or her right to vote restored by the State Clemency Board.

Dwight Curry
5d ago

Americans who was locked up and served time and no probation no parole served there time have a right to vote!!!

10 Tampa Bay

Republican Luna defeats Lynn, will serve Florida's 13th District

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Republican candidate Anna Paulina Luna won her race against Democratic opponent Eric Lynn and will serve Florida's 13th Congressional District, unofficial election results show. Heading into the midterm election, Luna received endorsements from Gov. Ron DeSantis and former President Donald Trump. Lynn announced his concession...
FLORIDA STATE
LkldNow

Election Roundup: Voters Return Lisa Miller to School Board

Lisa Miller was re-elected to a second term on the nonpartisan Polk County School Board today, leading runoff opponent Jill Sessions 56% to 44% in a race that saw the challenger championing conservative culture war issues. Republicans won all of the local partisan races on a day when GOP candidates...
POLK COUNTY, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Voters pass St. Pete initiatives; red wave reaches Pinellas

St. Petersburg voters overwhelmingly approved two city charter amendments and ballot referendums Tuesday, while Republicans secured several local seats in the first election since state redistricting. According to the Pinellas Supervisor of Elections Office’s unofficial tallies, 424,302 eligible county voters, or 60.98%, exercised their civic duty. While ballots vary according...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Hillsborough County transportation referendum fails

TAMPA, Fla. — After what seemed like a never-ending back-and-forth over the Hillsborough County Transportation tax proposal that ended up on the November ballot, the referendum failed Tuesday night, unofficial results show. Hillsborough County voters said no to the 1% transportation tax referendum, which would have approved the raising...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Hillsborough County Commission flips red, unseating two incumbents

Nearly all seats were up for election due to redistricting. In an unexpected twist, the Hillsborough County Commission has flipped red. Two Democratic incumbents — Mariella Smith and former chair Kim Overman — suffered shocking losses after a historic red wave flooded the blue county. Before Tuesday night,...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Florida Phoenix

FL Gov. Ron DeSantis’ victory speech: ‘We reject woke ideology’

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gave a triumphant speech at the Tampa Convention Center on Tuesday night, basking in his 19-point victory over Democrat Charlie Crist. “We faced the tasks, we took the hits, we weathered the storms, and we stood our ground. We did not back down. We had the conviction to guide us, and […] The post FL Gov. Ron DeSantis’ victory speech: ‘We reject woke ideology’ appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Orlando Weekly

Anna Eskamani wins seat, proves Florida Dems need to run more progressives

The midterms were a slightly mixed bag for Central Florida progressives. Rep. Anna Eskamani held on to her state seat in a newly drawn district and newcomer Maxwell Frost rode a wave of youthful enthusiasm to the US House. However, UCF-area Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith failed to win a new district against Republican challenger Susan Plasencia. Smith had served in the state house since 2016, representing a district that includes his alma mater, the University of Central Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
