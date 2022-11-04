Quality Journalism for Critical Times Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gave a triumphant speech at the Tampa Convention Center on Tuesday night, basking in his 19-point victory over Democrat Charlie Crist. “We faced the tasks, we took the hits, we weathered the storms, and we stood our ground. We did not back down. We had the conviction to guide us, and […] The post FL Gov. Ron DeSantis’ victory speech: ‘We reject woke ideology’ appeared first on Florida Phoenix.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO