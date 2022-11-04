lock up those republicans who voted more than once that live in The Villages, but oh the laws of Voting does not apply to them white people. And that includes every law of the Land, they should be booted out of the United States.
What standards govern eligibility to vote after a felony conviction? A felony conviction in Florida for murder or a sexual offense makes a person ineligible to vote in Florida unless and until the person’s right to vote is restored by the State Clemency Board.For any other felony conviction in Florida, a person is eligible to register and vote if the person has completed all terms of his or her sentence. Completion of the sentence means:Prison or jail time;Parole, probation, or other forms of supervision; andPayment of the total amount of all fines, fees, costs, and restitution ordered as part of the felony sentence.Note: Such person may alternatively apply to have his or her right to vote restored by the State Clemency Board.
Americans who was locked up and served time and no probation no parole served there time have a right to vote!!!
