Next woman up: Gonzaga's Courtney Vandersloot's No. 21 jersey will eventually hang at the Kennel; who might be next?

Spokane woman recognized as one of the best photographers in the country
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane woman is being recognized at the International Print Competition as of of the best photographers in the country. Misty Olson is a self taught photographer in Spokane. From baseball images to sunsets, Olson's talent is clear through her photos. Four of Olson's photos will be...
School closures and delays for Tuesday, Nov. 8
SPOKANE, Wash. - With compact snow and ice of the roadways, some schools have closed or are planning for delays on Tuesday. Central Valley SD | Snow Bus Routes for Some Routes. West Valley SD | 2 Hours Late | No AM Preschool, No AM Classes Dishman.
Multiple crashes close Bigelow Gulch in both directions
SPOKANE, Wash. - Multiple crashes have closed Bigelow Gulch Road in both directions. Right now, first responders are on scene. KHQ has a crew on the way. The Washington State Department of Transportation is saying to expect delays and use other routes. This is a breaking news story and will...
John Nowels elected Spokane County sheriff, besting underdog Wade Nelson
SPOKANE, Wash. - Undersheriff John Nowels was elected Spokane County sheriff over Wade Nelson on Tuesday. Nowels will replace outgoing Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich, who announced he would not run for re-election in February. Knezovich had held the position since 2006. He endorsed Undersheriff Nowels. During his campaign, Nelson said he...
Opened in 1997 to protect women from local serial killer, 'Hope House' faces possible closure
SPOKANE, Wash. - After nearly 25 years, a safe haven for women in Spokane, that opened during a local serial killer’s reign, may close due to a lack of funding. “The women in the shelter decided to call it Hope House, because that’s what they got from the shelter, was hope,” Bridget Cannon said.
Shooting in downtown Spokane sends 1 to hospital
SPOKANE, Wash. - One person has been injured in a shooting in downtown Spokane and is being transported to the hospital, the Spokane Police Department confirmed. Right now, the Spokane Police Department is investigating. This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available. Check...
The Post Falls Police Department asking for help locating a missing person
POST FALLS, Idaho. - The post falls Police Department is asking for help locating a missing person. Jared Dale Abbott was last seen on Oct. 24 wearing a dark colored windbreaker jacket, jeans and work boots. He is 5'9" and weighs 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Jared...
Multivehicle collision blocks northbound lane on Wandermere bridge
SPOKANE, Wash. - A multivehicle collision blocking the right northbound lane on US-395 at the Wandermere bridge on Monday afternoon has cleared. Last updated on Nov. 7 at 4 p.m. Multiple vehicles are involved in a collision on the North Spokane Corridor has blocked the right northbound lane on the...
Jackknifed semis cleared from I-90 eastbound near Fancher Road after hours of standstill traffic
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - After multiple hours of standstill traffic, a Washington State Patrol official told NonStop Local KHQ that a semi crash on I-90 eastbound is now clear. Last Updated: Nov. 7 at 10:30 p.m. We're continuing to track a crash on eastbound I-90 tonight that's now going on...
US 395 closed both directions after deadly crash
SPOKANE, Wash. - US 395 is closed in both directions after a deadly crash near Chewelah. The Washington State Department of Transportation is saying to expect significant delays. A detour will be available on SR 292 at Loon lake and SR 321. Right now, one person is dead and two...
Man accused of killing Arezu Kashify arrested in Europe
SPOKANE, Wash. - Wahid Kashify, the man accused of killing his wife in 2019, was arrested in Europe on Oct. 29, after more than three years on the run. In May of 2019, Arezu Kashify was found dead in the false bottom of a freezer in the north Spokane apartment the couple shared with their two children. The Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) submitted an extradition warrant for Wahid in June of 2019.
Crash between school bus and garbage truck leaves minor injuries
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD) is responding to a crash involving a garbage truck and school bus near Indiana and Laura. According to SVFD there are a few bumps and bruises but no one has significant injuries. All the kids were picked up by parents or taken to school.
Two suspects arrested after body was found near Peaceful Valley
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department (SPD) have arrested two suspects for the body that was found in Peaceful Valley last month. 26-year-old John Birgen and 27-year-old Randy Slone have been arrested for first degree murder and first degree kidnapping. Birgen is a five time convicted felon including charges for assault, harassment and possession of stolen property. A third suspect is still being searched for.
2 arrested in connection to man's murder near Peaceful Valley, police searching for 1 more
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department (SPD) has arrested 26-year-old John Birgen and 27-year-old Randy Slone, on first degree murder charges, involved with the body found near Peaceful Valley in October. Court documents are revealing new details about the killing of 51-year-old Andy Hernandez. According to the documents, three...
Man arrested for murder in Newport
NEWPORT, Wash. - The Newport Police Department and the Pend Oreille County Sherrif's office have confirmed a fatal shooting that happened on Nov. 6 around 12:26 p.m. in Newport. 29-year-old Nathan Fry shot and killed his girlfriend, 44-year-old Jennifer Lee. Fry was taken into custody and has been booked on...
