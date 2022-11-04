ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Next woman up: Gonzaga's Courtney Vandersloot's No. 21 jersey will eventually hang at the Kennel; who might be next?

By Jim Allen For The Spokesman-Review
 5 days ago
KHQ Right Now

Spokane woman recognized as one of the best photographers in the country

SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane woman is being recognized at the International Print Competition as of of the best photographers in the country. Misty Olson is a self taught photographer in Spokane. From baseball images to sunsets, Olson's talent is clear through her photos. Four of Olson's photos will be...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

School closures and delays for Tuesday, Nov. 8

SPOKANE, Wash. - With compact snow and ice of the roadways, some schools have closed or are planning for delays on Tuesday. Central Valley SD | Snow Bus Routes for Some Routes. West Valley SD | 2 Hours Late | No AM Preschool, No AM Classes Dishman.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Multiple crashes close Bigelow Gulch in both directions

SPOKANE, Wash. - Multiple crashes have closed Bigelow Gulch Road in both directions. Right now, first responders are on scene. KHQ has a crew on the way. The Washington State Department of Transportation is saying to expect delays and use other routes. This is a breaking news story and will...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

John Nowels elected Spokane County sheriff, besting underdog Wade Nelson

SPOKANE, Wash. - Undersheriff John Nowels was elected Spokane County sheriff over Wade Nelson on Tuesday. Nowels will replace outgoing Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich, who announced he would not run for re-election in February. Knezovich had held the position since 2006. He endorsed Undersheriff Nowels. During his campaign, Nelson said he...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KHQ Right Now

Shooting in downtown Spokane sends 1 to hospital

SPOKANE, Wash. - One person has been injured in a shooting in downtown Spokane and is being transported to the hospital, the Spokane Police Department confirmed. Right now, the Spokane Police Department is investigating. This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available. Check...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Multivehicle collision blocks northbound lane on Wandermere bridge

SPOKANE, Wash. - A multivehicle collision blocking the right northbound lane on US-395 at the Wandermere bridge on Monday afternoon has cleared. Last updated on Nov. 7 at 4 p.m. Multiple vehicles are involved in a collision on the North Spokane Corridor has blocked the right northbound lane on the...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

US 395 closed both directions after deadly crash

SPOKANE, Wash. - US 395 is closed in both directions after a deadly crash near Chewelah. The Washington State Department of Transportation is saying to expect significant delays. A detour will be available on SR 292 at Loon lake and SR 321. Right now, one person is dead and two...
CHEWELAH, WA
KHQ Right Now

Man accused of killing Arezu Kashify arrested in Europe

SPOKANE, Wash. - Wahid Kashify, the man accused of killing his wife in 2019, was arrested in Europe on Oct. 29, after more than three years on the run. In May of 2019, Arezu Kashify was found dead in the false bottom of a freezer in the north Spokane apartment the couple shared with their two children. The Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) submitted an extradition warrant for Wahid in June of 2019.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Crash between school bus and garbage truck leaves minor injuries

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD) is responding to a crash involving a garbage truck and school bus near Indiana and Laura. According to SVFD there are a few bumps and bruises but no one has significant injuries. All the kids were picked up by parents or taken to school.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KHQ Right Now

Two suspects arrested after body was found near Peaceful Valley

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department (SPD) have arrested two suspects for the body that was found in Peaceful Valley last month. 26-year-old John Birgen and 27-year-old Randy Slone have been arrested for first degree murder and first degree kidnapping. Birgen is a five time convicted felon including charges for assault, harassment and possession of stolen property. A third suspect is still being searched for.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Man arrested for murder in Newport

NEWPORT, Wash. - The Newport Police Department and the Pend Oreille County Sherrif's office have confirmed a fatal shooting that happened on Nov. 6 around 12:26 p.m. in Newport. 29-year-old Nathan Fry shot and killed his girlfriend, 44-year-old Jennifer Lee. Fry was taken into custody and has been booked on...
NEWPORT, WA

