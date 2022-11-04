Read full article on original website
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Bradley County (Bradley County, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Bradley County on Monday afternoon. Tennessee Highway Patrol stated that the accident happened on Interstate 75 at around 2:00 p.m.
WDEF
Man seriously injured in Westside shooting
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are investigating a shooting on the Westside. It happened in the 800 block of West 14th Street Court after midnight. A 64 year old man suffered life-threatening gunshot wounds. But police do not have many details of the shooting yet. If you have any...
WDEF
Weekly CPD crime briefing
Chattanooga, TN (WDEF) – During this week’s Chattanooga Police crime briefing, Chief Celeste Murphy shared the department has seen success in their robbery initiative. The CPD traveled to 30 different local business as part of the robbery initiative this week to educate owners and employees on what to look for and how to react in the case of robbery.
WTVC
2 teens shot in Chattanooga Sunday night
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Two teenagers are recovering after they were shot in Chattanooga Sunday night, according to Chattanooga Police. A little after 7 p.m., officers responded to reports of shots fired at the 200 block of West 38th Street. Officers found no victims at the scene. A little while...
WTVC
Dunlap homeowner loses substantial amount of tools and equipment in garage fire Tuesday
DUNLAP, Tenn. — The Dunlap Volunteer Fire Department battled a large fire at a detached garage Tuesday morning. Volunteer firefighters responded at 11:16 a.m. to a fire on Elm Street. They say the fire was not discovered until it was well advanced and the garage was totally destroyed. Firefighters...
WTVC
Crash shuts down I-75 northbound lanes near Ooltewah exit Sunday night
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — According to the TDOT Smartway cameras, a crash is being reported on I-75 northbound near the Ooltewah exit. Crews have all northbound lanes blocked as EMS and law enforcement arrive on the scene. We have reached out to the Tennessee Highway Patrol for more information. WATCH:
Young woman found dead after vanishing from Walmart in Tenn.; 2 in custody
Chelsie Autum Walker, 24, was last seen October 29 at the Walmart in Madisonville, according to Madisonville police.
WTVCFOX
Man charged with raping, kidnapping in woman in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A woman who met a man while he was serving hot dogs to people near but not inside Chattanooga's Community Kitchen says he took her clothes, raped her, and held her against his will at his apartment for several hours. Chattanooga Police arrested 66-year-old Kenneth Jones,...
WDEF
Two teens shot in Alton Park
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are investigating the shooting of two teenagers last night in Alton Park. But almost all the details at TBD. Police got a call about shots fires around the Bethlehem Center on West 38th Street around 7:15 on Sunday night. But they didn’t find any...
6-year-old Georgia boy dead after finding gun he thought was ‘toy’ behind his home, police say
GORDON COUNTY, Ga. — A 6-year-old Georgia boy was killed after he found a gun at his apartment complex and accidentally shot himself in the head, police said. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Calhoun Police said they responded to reports of someone shot on...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Police Briefs for November 7
The following information is courtesy of the East Ridge Police Department. 22-015233- 3725 Fountain Avenue- Vandalism- The caller advised a glass door was found broken. On scene the front door to the business office was found vandalized. The building was checked and appeared to have not been entered. The property responsible was contacted and responded. There are no suspects and no video of the incident.
WDEF
Fight Flu TN Event held in Chattanooga
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Hamilton County Health Department held a free flu shot event Wednesday morning to combat rising flu numbers in Tennessee. Department personnel gathered early at Orchard Knob Baptist Church to administer free flu shots to willing residents over the age of 18. The department’s...
WTVC
Cleveland, Chattanooga Christmas Village Holiday Market
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Shannon Wright talks about two amazing events are coming up with Touch The Sky Events! Don't miss out on the Cleveland Christmas Village Holiday Market on Nov 12-13 at the Greenway Park and Pavilion! The following weekend is the Chattanooga Christmas Village Holiday Market on Nov 19-20 at Camp Jordan Arena.
bbbtv12.com
HIGH-SPEED CHASE IN CUMBERLAND COUNTY IN WESTEL LEADS TO METH BUST
On Friday evening November 4th, an officer was conducting a traffic stop on Westel Road at Church Loop. After running the tag, and it not coming back on file, the officer approached the maroon sedan, and the driver took off at a high rate of speed. The officer pursued the driver who headed down Westel Road approaching speeds of 108 MPH and turned right onto HWY 70 East. The driver passed a car on a double yellow line in a curve, almost causing a head-on collision with oncoming traffic. After other officers successfully deployed stop sticks, both driver-side tires deflated reducing the vehicle’s speed and finally stopping. The driver got out of the sedan and ran on foot for approximately 300 yards until he was apprehended.
WATE
Two people in custody after remains of missing woman found in Monroe County
MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A missing woman’s remains were found Sunday in a remote location in Monroe County, according to Sheriff Tommy Jones. The woman has been identified as 24-year-old Chelsie Walker, of Madisonville, who was reported missing to the Madisonville Police Department on Oct. 31 at a Walmart. The Madisonville Police Department Detective Division began investigating and later found evidence that she was last seen in Tellico Plains, Tenn.
eastridgenewsonline.com
ERPD Arrests Oct. 31-Nov. 6
PROBATIONARY CAPIAS (POSS OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA) Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s) ALIAS CAPIAS (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CAN. FORFEITURE CAPIAS (DRIVING ON REVOKED 2ND) BARBEREE, JUSTIN DWAYNE. 401 WOOD CREEK DR ROSSVILLE, 30741. Age at Arrest: 31 years old. Arresting Agency: East Ridge. ALIAS CAPIAS (FORGERY) POSSESSION...
wrganews.com
Updated: Calhoun Police Investigating Child death from Gunshot Wound
According to a report by the Gordon Gazette, the Calhoun Police Department has identified the 6-year-old killed from a gunshot wound early Saturday morning, November 5 as Zi Zi Olmstead. No additional information on the shooting has been released, and the Calhoun Police Department confirms the investigation is still active.
american-rails.com
Tennessee Christmas Train Rides (2022)
Tennessee has held a long history with the iron horse, dating back to the Nashville & Chattanooga, which first entered service on February 11, 1854. This system later became the modern Nashville, Chattanooga & St. Louis, the state's most well-known railroad along with the Louisville & Nashville. At its peak,...
WTVC
Chattanooga Police investigating Sunday morning homicide; One teenager shot multiple times
The Chattanooga Police Department (CPD) is investigating a homicide which they say took place early Sunday morning. Police were called to the scene in the 600 block of Block Street. When they got there, CPD says one teenager was found with multiple gun shot wounds. He was taken to a...
NTSB renews push for seat belt requirements on school buses following deadly 2020 crash
WASHINGTON D.C. — The federal agency in charge of investigating transportation accidents is renewing its push for lap and shoulder seat belt requirements on all school buses that stems from a 2020 deadly crash in southeast Tennessee. A school bus collided with a utility truck in Decatur, Tennessee in...
