Cleveland, TN

WDEF

Man seriously injured in Westside shooting

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are investigating a shooting on the Westside. It happened in the 800 block of West 14th Street Court after midnight. A 64 year old man suffered life-threatening gunshot wounds. But police do not have many details of the shooting yet. If you have any...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Weekly CPD crime briefing

Chattanooga, TN (WDEF) – During this week’s Chattanooga Police crime briefing, Chief Celeste Murphy shared the department has seen success in their robbery initiative. The CPD traveled to 30 different local business as part of the robbery initiative this week to educate owners and employees on what to look for and how to react in the case of robbery.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

2 teens shot in Chattanooga Sunday night

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Two teenagers are recovering after they were shot in Chattanooga Sunday night, according to Chattanooga Police. A little after 7 p.m., officers responded to reports of shots fired at the 200 block of West 38th Street. Officers found no victims at the scene. A little while...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVCFOX

Man charged with raping, kidnapping in woman in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A woman who met a man while he was serving hot dogs to people near but not inside Chattanooga's Community Kitchen says he took her clothes, raped her, and held her against his will at his apartment for several hours. Chattanooga Police arrested 66-year-old Kenneth Jones,...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Two teens shot in Alton Park

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are investigating the shooting of two teenagers last night in Alton Park. But almost all the details at TBD. Police got a call about shots fires around the Bethlehem Center on West 38th Street around 7:15 on Sunday night. But they didn’t find any...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

Police Briefs for November 7

The following information is courtesy of the East Ridge Police Department. 22-015233- 3725 Fountain Avenue- Vandalism- The caller advised a glass door was found broken. On scene the front door to the business office was found vandalized. The building was checked and appeared to have not been entered. The property responsible was contacted and responded. There are no suspects and no video of the incident.
EAST RIDGE, TN
WDEF

Fight Flu TN Event held in Chattanooga

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Hamilton County Health Department held a free flu shot event Wednesday morning to combat rising flu numbers in Tennessee. Department personnel gathered early at Orchard Knob Baptist Church to administer free flu shots to willing residents over the age of 18. The department’s...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
WTVC

Cleveland, Chattanooga Christmas Village Holiday Market

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Shannon Wright talks about two amazing events are coming up with Touch The Sky Events! Don't miss out on the Cleveland Christmas Village Holiday Market on Nov 12-13 at the Greenway Park and Pavilion! The following weekend is the Chattanooga Christmas Village Holiday Market on Nov 19-20 at Camp Jordan Arena.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
bbbtv12.com

HIGH-SPEED CHASE IN CUMBERLAND COUNTY IN WESTEL LEADS TO METH BUST

On Friday evening November 4th, an officer was conducting a traffic stop on Westel Road at Church Loop. After running the tag, and it not coming back on file, the officer approached the maroon sedan, and the driver took off at a high rate of speed. The officer pursued the driver who headed down Westel Road approaching speeds of 108 MPH and turned right onto HWY 70 East. The driver passed a car on a double yellow line in a curve, almost causing a head-on collision with oncoming traffic. After other officers successfully deployed stop sticks, both driver-side tires deflated reducing the vehicle’s speed and finally stopping. The driver got out of the sedan and ran on foot for approximately 300 yards until he was apprehended.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN
WATE

Two people in custody after remains of missing woman found in Monroe County

MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A missing woman’s remains were found Sunday in a remote location in Monroe County, according to Sheriff Tommy Jones. The woman has been identified as 24-year-old Chelsie Walker, of Madisonville, who was reported missing to the Madisonville Police Department on Oct. 31 at a Walmart. The Madisonville Police Department Detective Division began investigating and later found evidence that she was last seen in Tellico Plains, Tenn.
MONROE COUNTY, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

ERPD Arrests Oct. 31-Nov. 6

PROBATIONARY CAPIAS (POSS OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA) Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s) ALIAS CAPIAS (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CAN. FORFEITURE CAPIAS (DRIVING ON REVOKED 2ND) BARBEREE, JUSTIN DWAYNE. 401 WOOD CREEK DR ROSSVILLE, 30741. Age at Arrest: 31 years old. Arresting Agency: East Ridge. ALIAS CAPIAS (FORGERY) POSSESSION...
EAST RIDGE, TN
wrganews.com

Updated: Calhoun Police Investigating Child death from Gunshot Wound

According to a report by the Gordon Gazette, the Calhoun Police Department has identified the 6-year-old killed from a gunshot wound early Saturday morning, November 5 as Zi Zi Olmstead. No additional information on the shooting has been released, and the Calhoun Police Department confirms the investigation is still active.
CALHOUN, GA
american-rails.com

Tennessee Christmas Train Rides (2022)

Tennessee has held a long history with the iron horse, dating back to the Nashville & Chattanooga, which first entered service on February 11, 1854. This system later became the modern Nashville, Chattanooga & St. Louis, the state's most well-known railroad along with the Louisville & Nashville. At its peak,...
TENNESSEE STATE

