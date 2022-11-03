ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

RadarOnline

‘He Seems Lost’: Tom Brady Falling Apart Without Gisele By His Side As $400 Million Divorce Speeds Ahead

Tom Brady has been showing signs of stress while his estranged supermodel model wife Gisele Bündchen is living her best life, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Brady seemed off as his Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Steelers in Pittsburgh on October 16.The normally mellow, seven-time Super Bowl champ was seen berating his teammates and looked generally haggard. “It didn’t look like he wanted to be out there,” Brady’s onetime rival Ben Roethlisberger said on his podcast. “At one point, I looked down there and said, ‘There’s no way he’s enjoying this. No way.’ It just didn’t look...
NBC Sports

Deebo's hilarious one-liner after reading 49ers' contract offer

Aside from the Jimmy Garoppolo saga that saw the veteran quarterback go, well, nowhere, the biggest storyline from the 49ers' offseason was Deebo Samuel's contract. The drama finally ended on July 31 when Samuel agreed to a three-year extension worth $73.5 million. Samuel and his agent, Tory Dandy of Creative...
BlueDevilCountry

Future Duke player, UNC commit play for No. 1 team

Roselle Catholic High School (N.J.), featuring 2023 Duke basketball commit Mackenzie Mgbako plus 2023 UNC basketball commit Simeon Wilcher, sits atop this week's preseason MaxPreps High School Basketball Rankings. Mgbako, who transferred to Roselle from Gill St. Bernard's School (N.J.) for his ...
DURHAM, NC
ng-sportingnews.com

CFL playoffs 2022: Matchups, schedule, odds for 109th Grey Cup

It's November and the CFL playoffs are about to get underway as the hunt for the Grey Cup begins this upcoming weekend. The postseason field is set with the top three clubs in the West and East divisions locked in and set to begin their march to Grey Cup glory.
ng-sportingnews.com

How to watch Celtics vs. Knicks: Start time, TV channel and live stream for 2022 Saturday NBA game

The Celtics and Knicks will meet in New York on Saturday night for an early-season Atlantic Division matchup. Boston kicked off the 2022-23 season with three straight wins, but the Celtics then dropped three of their next five games, including two overtime losses to the Cavaliers. While the team's performance hasn't been consistent overall, Jayson Tatum (30.9 points, 8.5 rebounds, 4.1 assists per game) and Jaylen Brown (24.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists per game) have been terrific.
BOSTON, MA
profootballnetwork.com

NFL Week 9 Predictions and Picks Against the Spread With Jonathan Taylor, Cooper Kupp, and D’Andre Swift Question Marks

Here’s the final, updated look at our NFL Week 9 predictions and picks for the remaining 12 games, with the 49ers, Broncos, Browns, Cowboys, Giants, and Steelers on byes. The following betting odds are for picks against the spread and moneylines based on DraftKings Sportsbook — snag $200 by betting $5 as a new user with your newfound knowledge!
TENNESSEE STATE
ng-sportingnews.com

Week 9 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions on Geno Smith, Caleb Huntley, Garrett Wilson & more with RotoBaller’s “Who to Start?” tool

Fantasy football owners are missing players from the Giants, Cowboys, Steelers, Browns, 49ers, and Broncos this week, knocking out no fewer than one starting QB, seven starting RBs, six starting WRs, and four starting TEs. In other words, sleepers and waiver-wire streamers will be at a premium this week. Fortunately, the experts at RotoBaller are allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to help with your tough Week 9 fantasy lineup decisions.
ng-sportingnews.com

NBA games today: Why Monday's schedule features all 30 teams with start times 15 minutes apart ahead of Election Day

NBA fans are in for a treat on Monday night. For the first time this season, the NBA will have a full slate of games that features all 30 teams across 15 different matchups. Fans will be able to catch all 15 games for free on the NBA App for just this one night, as the league has staggered the schedule to maximize watchability with each contest tipping off 15 minutes apart.

