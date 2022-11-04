ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

saturdaytradition.com

CFP chair reveals why committee kept Ohio State ahead of Michigan

The Week 11 version of the CFP Playoff Rankings is here. Georgia gets the top spot, Ohio State is No. 2, Michigan is No. 3, and TCU moves up to No. 4. committee chairman Boo Corrigan explained the rationale behind keeping Ohio State ahead of Michigan, noting that Ohio State defeated Notre Dame.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Tom Izzo reacts to signing impressive 2023 recruiting class for Michigan State

Tom Izzo is probably in a good mood. The Michigan State head coach reacted to a strong 2023 recruiting class coming to East Lansing. Michigan State now holds the No.3 recruiting class in the nation by 247 Sports and Rivals. The Spartans received National Letters of Intent from Xavier Booker, Coen Carr, Jeremy Fears Jr. and Gehrig Normand.
EAST LANSING, MI
Detroit News

Michigan State's Suzy Merchant finally has new contract, with a big raise

Suzy Merchant has completed 15 seasons as Michigan State head women's basketball coach. Throughout those 15 seasons, she had signed just one new contract: Her original one. The original contract was a rollover deal that left increases in pay mostly up to university administration. That changed June 22, when Merchant...
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan basketball: Juwan Howard's Wolverines are built for speed

In terms of establishing an immediate identity, Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard must have taken a page from the playbook of football coach Jim Harbaugh. Like Harbaugh’s on-field product, Howard’s on-court product showed off its speed on the first day of the season. As expected, the No. 22-ranked...
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Cade McNamara hints at undergoing surgery in post on social media

Cade McNamara posted an Instagram Story of himself undergoing surgery. McNamara posted the picture of himself in a hospital bed and captioned the story, “Here we go!” He confirmed that he was going through surgery. It is unclear how long McNamara will be out as a result of the surgery.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN’s FPI predicts the outcome of Nebraska at Michigan

The Cornhuskers have an uphill climb as they face Michigan on Saturday. The Wolverines have laid waste to every opponent this season, winning over Rutgers on Saturday to improve to 9-0 on the season. Nebraska will face a Michigan team that is strong on both sides of the ball, including a strong defense. The Michigan run game is bolstered by RB Blake Corum, who is a top Heisman contender and has amassed over 1,100 yards this season.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Michael Barrett earns Rose Bowl honors following performance in Week 10

Michael Barrett and the Michigan defense outplayed Rutgers in the second half of Saturday’s game. Barrett’s performance was so good that he earned the Rose Bowl B1G Player of the Week award. Barrett had 4 total tackles and 2 interceptions. His interceptions were on back-to-back plays with his...
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

College Football Playoff Rankings: 4 B1G teams crack Top 25 as Michigan moves up

The College Football Playoff Rankings are getting updated ahead of Week 11 with the CFP Committee unveiling a new top 25 on Tuesday. Coming out of Week 10, there was always going to be a shake-up near the top with some wild upsets over the weekend. A trio of top-10 teams lost with No. 1 Tennessee, No. 4 Clemson and No. 6 Alabama all falling.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Barry Lunney Jr., Illinois agree to contract extension

Barry Lunney Jr. is in his first season as the offensive coordinator for Bret Bielema and Illinois. On Wednesday, he landed his first contract extension to remain with the Illini. According to the press release, Lunney’s new contract will keep him in Champaign through the 2025 season. The extension comes,...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN’s FPI predicts the winner of Rutgers at Michigan State

Rutgers and Michigan State will go head-to-head and battle it out this weekend. With just two contests remaining, both the Scarlet Knights and the Spartans are on the hunt to become bowl eligible, as both schools currently stand at 4-5. The Spartans currently sit in the 5th spot in the B1G East, while Rutgers comes in right below at No. 6.
EAST LANSING, MI

