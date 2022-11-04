Read full article on original website
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 10 Ohio State returns to Big Ten play in set with Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps weekend seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: Etling plays hero, No. 3 Buckeyes advance past Spartans 1-0 in Big Ten Tournament quarterfinalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State gears up for back-to-back road matchesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes earn 2-1 win over Spartans, position well for Big Ten TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
saturdaytradition.com
BTN analyst Jake Butt breaks down Payton Thorne’s performance against Illinois in Week 10
In last week’s upset over Illinois, Michigan State quarterback Payton Throne played a huge part in the Spartans’ victory. Thorne threw for 182 yards and two touchdowns. BTN analyst Jake Butt broke down Throne’s big day against the Fighting Illini. “Michigan State, specifically Payton Throne, played his...
saturdaytradition.com
CFP chair reveals why committee kept Ohio State ahead of Michigan
The Week 11 version of the CFP Playoff Rankings is here. Georgia gets the top spot, Ohio State is No. 2, Michigan is No. 3, and TCU moves up to No. 4. committee chairman Boo Corrigan explained the rationale behind keeping Ohio State ahead of Michigan, noting that Ohio State defeated Notre Dame.
saturdaytradition.com
Tom Izzo reacts to signing impressive 2023 recruiting class for Michigan State
Tom Izzo is probably in a good mood. The Michigan State head coach reacted to a strong 2023 recruiting class coming to East Lansing. Michigan State now holds the No.3 recruiting class in the nation by 247 Sports and Rivals. The Spartans received National Letters of Intent from Xavier Booker, Coen Carr, Jeremy Fears Jr. and Gehrig Normand.
saturdaytradition.com
Michael Barrett breaks down pair of interceptions vs. Rutgers: 'The feeling was amazing'
Michael Barrett got two impressive interceptions in the game In Michigan’s 52-17 domination of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. Barrett explains what happened in both plays. On the first one, Barrett was glad to make a play when his team needed it the most. “The feeling was amazing,” said Barrett....
Detroit News
Michigan State's Suzy Merchant finally has new contract, with a big raise
Suzy Merchant has completed 15 seasons as Michigan State head women's basketball coach. Throughout those 15 seasons, she had signed just one new contract: Her original one. The original contract was a rollover deal that left increases in pay mostly up to university administration. That changed June 22, when Merchant...
saturdaytradition.com
Illinois football: Barry Lunney Jr. needs to find a better mix as the Illini's play-caller
Illinois offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. has done a terrific job with the Illini offense to this point. But Saturday’s 23-15 loss to Michigan State had its share of warning signs — that if not fixed immediately — could haunt the team during its final stretch and push for a B1G West title.
Five Takeaways: Michigan State cruises to season-opening win over Northern Arizona
The Spartans open the 2022-23 men's basketball season with a home victory!
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan basketball: Juwan Howard's Wolverines are built for speed
In terms of establishing an immediate identity, Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard must have taken a page from the playbook of football coach Jim Harbaugh. Like Harbaugh’s on-field product, Howard’s on-court product showed off its speed on the first day of the season. As expected, the No. 22-ranked...
saturdaytradition.com
Tom Izzo shares public comments on Michigan Stadium tunnel incident from UM-MSU game
Tom Izzo is well acquainted with the Michigan-Michigan State rivalry as a piece of the Spartan coaching staff since 1983. Since becoming the head coach in East Lansing in 1995, Izzo has been a strong proponent and supporter of the Spartan football program. On Monday night, Izzo and MSU basketball...
saturdaytradition.com
Cade McNamara hints at undergoing surgery in post on social media
Cade McNamara posted an Instagram Story of himself undergoing surgery. McNamara posted the picture of himself in a hospital bed and captioned the story, “Here we go!” He confirmed that he was going through surgery. It is unclear how long McNamara will be out as a result of the surgery.
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN’s FPI predicts the outcome of Nebraska at Michigan
The Cornhuskers have an uphill climb as they face Michigan on Saturday. The Wolverines have laid waste to every opponent this season, winning over Rutgers on Saturday to improve to 9-0 on the season. Nebraska will face a Michigan team that is strong on both sides of the ball, including a strong defense. The Michigan run game is bolstered by RB Blake Corum, who is a top Heisman contender and has amassed over 1,100 yards this season.
saturdaytradition.com
Michael Barrett earns Rose Bowl honors following performance in Week 10
Michael Barrett and the Michigan defense outplayed Rutgers in the second half of Saturday’s game. Barrett’s performance was so good that he earned the Rose Bowl B1G Player of the Week award. Barrett had 4 total tackles and 2 interceptions. His interceptions were on back-to-back plays with his...
saturdaytradition.com
Attorney representing MSU player releases statement on tunnel incident, disputes initiation of altercation
Dave Diamond, the attorney representing Michigan State players, has released a statement concerning the altercation that happened in Ann Arbor. He would assert that in fact, it was a Michigan player who started the confrontation and would go on to provide context for his client’s case. “Newly retained counsel...
saturdaytradition.com
College Football Playoff Rankings: 4 B1G teams crack Top 25 as Michigan moves up
The College Football Playoff Rankings are getting updated ahead of Week 11 with the CFP Committee unveiling a new top 25 on Tuesday. Coming out of Week 10, there was always going to be a shake-up near the top with some wild upsets over the weekend. A trio of top-10 teams lost with No. 1 Tennessee, No. 4 Clemson and No. 6 Alabama all falling.
saturdaytradition.com
Barry Lunney Jr., Illinois agree to contract extension
Barry Lunney Jr. is in his first season as the offensive coordinator for Bret Bielema and Illinois. On Wednesday, he landed his first contract extension to remain with the Illini. According to the press release, Lunney’s new contract will keep him in Champaign through the 2025 season. The extension comes,...
saturdaytradition.com
Jett Howard sets social media buzzing with big debut during Michigan's season opener
Jett Howard arrived in Ann Arbor as a 4-star prospect and key member of Michigan’s 2022 recruiting class. Now, the son of head coach Juwan Howard looks like he could be just what the Wolverines need this season. In the season opener against Purdue Fort Wayne, Howard finished second...
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Harbaugh provides potential timeline for update on investigation into tunnel incident involving MSU
Jim Harbaugh told the press that he expects an update this week concerning the police investigation surrounding the tunnel incident involving Michigan State. “(I) was told that we’d probably hear something this week,” Harbaugh said per mlive’s Aaron McMann. Following the game in October, two Michigan defensive...
saturdaytradition.com
Brad Underwood declares Illini forward as ‘one of the best players' in the B1G
Brad Underwood had some high praise for one of his players following the win in the season opener against Eastern Illinois. He even went as far to call him one of the best players in the league. Coleman Hawkins has been with the Illinois basketball program since 2020 and has...
saturdaytradition.com
Joel Klatt explains why he put Michigan over Ohio State in Week 11's top 10 rankings
Joel Klatt may have angered some Ohio State fans this week after putting the Buckeyes underneath Michigan in his latest top 10 rankings. He explained why he decided to go that way on ‘The Joel Klatt Show’. What it came down to for Michigan was potential. Klatt stated...
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN’s FPI predicts the winner of Rutgers at Michigan State
Rutgers and Michigan State will go head-to-head and battle it out this weekend. With just two contests remaining, both the Scarlet Knights and the Spartans are on the hunt to become bowl eligible, as both schools currently stand at 4-5. The Spartans currently sit in the 5th spot in the B1G East, while Rutgers comes in right below at No. 6.
