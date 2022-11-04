ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse basketball opens season with victory over Lehigh

Syracuse, N.Y. — After struggling through large portions of its two exhibition games, the Syracuse Orange put together a strong effort in a 90-72 win over Lehigh in the 2022-23 season-opener at the JMA Wireless Dome on Monday night. Syracuse’s roster might feature six freshmen, but the Orange leaned...
Jim Boeheim Gets Career Win No. 1,100

Syracuse basketball opened the 2022-23 season with a 90-72 win over Lehigh. The win was significant because it pushed head coach Jim Boeheim's win total to 1,100. There would have been a formal celebration for this achievement, which is the second most in men's college basketball history, except ...
Former Syracuse University Athletic Director dies at 84

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Former Syracuse University Athletic Director Jake Crouthamel has died at the age of 84. He came to Syracuse as the Athletic Director in 1979 and stayed until 2005. Crouthamel was with Syracuse for the building of the dome, the formation of the Big East Conference,...
Florida State vs. Syracuse predictions, spread & injury report for 11/12

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Syracuse football dropped their third game in a row last Saturday against the Pittsburgh Panthers, and our experts cashed their spread prediction for that game here. The good news is that Syracuse already has six wins and is bowl eligible, but they’ll want to bounce back after three straight losses.
Dino Babers provides little update on Garrett Shrader, says QB has an injury the team is ‘sensitive to’

Syracuse, N.Y. — Dino Babers put on his best poker face Monday when asked about Syracuse football’s starting quarterback heading into its final home game of the season. Redshirt junior Garrett Shrader, who started the first eight games of the season for SU, has now missed six-straight quarters of play with an undisclosed injury. The only injury Babers has ruled out is a concussion.
