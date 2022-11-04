Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Destination Turning Stone Resort Casino - A Fun Destination in Central NY for Fun and EntertainmentDan PfeiferVerona, NY
The peculiar Spirits at the VERY haunted Chase Manor of Auburn, New York.Ridley's WreckageAuburn, NY
Rents as low as $600 a month make this one of the most affordable cities in New YorkBeth TorresSyracuse, NY
Related
Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim on freshman guard Judah Mintz: ‘We’re focused on the things he can do’
Syracuse, N.Y. – Judah Mintz experienced some opening-night jitters in full view of the 17,000-plus fans at the JMA Wireless Dome. Less than 2 minutes into Syracuse’s season opener against Lehigh, the freshman point guard found himself ahead of the field and headed for a breakaway layup.
Cicero-North Syracuse playing its best soccer heading into state Final Four
The Cicero-North Syracuse boys soccer team seems to be peaking at just the right time, heading into its first state Final Four in program history. The Northstars got off to a slow start this season, but have won their last eight matchups - only giving up one goal during that run.
What players, coaches are saying heading into Section III football championships
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Section III football championships are right around the corner, and on Monday players and coaches from the 12 participating teams got together at Syracuse University’s JMA Wireless Dome for a walkthrough. The Class A, D and 8-man championships are scheduled for Friday, and the...
Syracuse will be taking and possibly making more free throws this season. It’s ‘a point of emphasis’
Syracuse, N.Y. – Last season, Syracuse relied on 3-point shots to score most of its points. The Orange had four guys who could make 3s on a relatively consistent basis. The makeup of that roster meant Syracuse would take a lot of 3s and therefore infrequently visit the free-throw line.
Where are Section III athletes going to college? (fall 2022 update)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Section III is loaded with student-athletes with dreams of playing at the next level. As the NCAA’s early signing period nears, hundreds of athletes have already committed to play their sport at colleges and universities around the country.
Class A football championship predictions, preview: West Genesee vs. Fayetteville-Manlius
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Section III football championships begin Friday, and the Class A title game between Fayetteville-Manlius and West Genesee should be a good one. These teams know each other very well, having played at least once in each of the last five seasons. >> Section III football...
Six Section III schools bumped to Class AAA playoffs in 7 sports: ‘It’s a disaster’
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A handful of Section III schools have been reshuffled to compete in a new postseason division. And in some cases, the organizers of those sports are going into the reorganization very reluctantly.
Jesse Edwards, Joe Girard lead Syracuse over Lehigh in season opener (Donna Ditota’s quick hits)
There’s nothing quite like the first game of the college basketball season, when anything and everything seems possible.
Sean Tucker has looked less explosive this season. The numbers back that up (Tucker Tracker)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Anyone watching Syracuse football this season will tell you something has seemed off about Sean Tucker. The running back says he’s healthy. SU coach Dino Babers backed that up again Monday, stating Tucker is “full speed, and he’s our starting tailback.”
Judah Mintz will join a select group of Syracuse freshmen to start at the point from Day 1
Syracuse, N.Y. – Jason Hart. Jonny Flynn. Brandon Triche. Judah Mintz nodded as each name was ticked off. The list consisted of Syracuse point guards who had started from Day 1 at Syracuse.
Syracuse basketball opens season with victory over Lehigh
Syracuse, N.Y. — After struggling through large portions of its two exhibition games, the Syracuse Orange put together a strong effort in a 90-72 win over Lehigh in the 2022-23 season-opener at the JMA Wireless Dome on Monday night. Syracuse’s roster might feature six freshmen, but the Orange leaned...
Jim Boeheim Gets Career Win No. 1,100
Syracuse basketball opened the 2022-23 season with a 90-72 win over Lehigh. The win was significant because it pushed head coach Jim Boeheim's win total to 1,100. There would have been a formal celebration for this achievement, which is the second most in men's college basketball history, except ...
8-Man football championship predictions, preview: Frankfort-Schuyler vs. Morrisville-Eaton
Syracuse, N.Y. — We have reached championship weekend in Section III football, and Morrisville-Eaton and Frankfort-Schuyler are the last teams standing in 8-Man. >> You vote: Which teams will win Section III football titles this weekend? (poll)
localsyr.com
Former Syracuse University Athletic Director dies at 84
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Former Syracuse University Athletic Director Jake Crouthamel has died at the age of 84. He came to Syracuse as the Athletic Director in 1979 and stayed until 2005. Crouthamel was with Syracuse for the building of the dome, the formation of the Big East Conference,...
Which Syracuse team that James Southerland played on was the best? One was ‘really crazy’ (podcast)
Syracuse, N.Y. ― James Southerland’s career at Syracuse spanned some of the school’s best years. He played on teams that were ranked No. 1 in the country and earned No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament in both 2010 and 2012. As a senior, he helped the Orange to the 2013 Final Four.
Florida State vs. Syracuse predictions, spread & injury report for 11/12
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Syracuse football dropped their third game in a row last Saturday against the Pittsburgh Panthers, and our experts cashed their spread prediction for that game here. The good news is that Syracuse already has six wins and is bowl eligible, but they’ll want to bounce back after three straight losses.
Former Syracuse lacrosse star Paul Gait recovering from serious injuries suffered in fall
Syracuse, N.Y. —Former Syracuse University men’s lacrosse star Paul Gait suffered serious injuries related to a fall last week. Gait fell from a platform about 20 feet off the ground while installing insulation during a winterizing process in a warehouse just outside Albany on Thursday, his brother Gary said.
Caesars Sportsbook promo: Code FULLSYR for Florida State vs. Syracuse
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. If you haven’t signed up for an account with Caesars Sportsbook, you can get started with this link. If you register for a new account during the Caesars Sportsbook promo, you can utilize code FULLSYR to unlock your sign-up bonus. All new Caesars customers receive first-bet insurance worth up to $1,250 for any sporting event, which you can use for Saturday’s Florida State vs. Syracuse football matchup.
CBA football coach won’t discuss quarterback situation ahead of championship game
Syracuse, N.Y. — Christian Brothers Academy quarterback Jordan Rae was spotted in a sling at the Section III Football Committee’s annual staging meeting on Monday morning. When asked about the quarterback, CBA coach Casey Brown said, “We’re not gonna talk about his medicals.”
Dino Babers provides little update on Garrett Shrader, says QB has an injury the team is ‘sensitive to’
Syracuse, N.Y. — Dino Babers put on his best poker face Monday when asked about Syracuse football’s starting quarterback heading into its final home game of the season. Redshirt junior Garrett Shrader, who started the first eight games of the season for SU, has now missed six-straight quarters of play with an undisclosed injury. The only injury Babers has ruled out is a concussion.
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
67K+
Followers
53K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0