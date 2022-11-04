Magnolia Just Released the Most Adorable Toy Apartment Building That Makes For the Perfect Holiday Gift

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year. It’s finally time to deck the halls, throw up your favorite holiday decor , and get to purchasing gifts for your family. Now that we’re in full holiday mode, all we want to do is make our homes a festive, warm, and welcoming space for all to enjoy. Now, your little ones can enjoy that same home feeling with their own play house thanks to this enchanting building from Hearth & Hand with Magnolia .

The toy apartment building provides hours of fun thanks to its life-like design. It’s crafted from wood to make the set durable and safe for little ones. The building also has green, white, and black colors to give it additional details. The apartment resembles a traditional building but also has a storefront on the bottom level, perfect for play, pretend shopping, and errands. The front of the toy shows all of its features, and then the backside has an opening where your child can place furniture and figures inside.

Hearth & Hand With Magnolia Toy Apartment Building

The toy apartment building does require some assembly, so if you are planning on this being a gift from Santa, allow extra time to make sure it’s properly put together before the big day. The building stands at just over two feet and weighs over 17 pounds, which makes it suitable for children three and over.

This adorable gift won’t last long — last year, the brand’s dollhouse sold out during the holiday season. So don’t wait. Get yours now, so it’s under the tree in time for Christmas morning fun.