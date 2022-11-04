Photo gallery from the Division 2 district final between No. 3 Notre Dame Prep and No. 1 Detroit Country Day

The Farmington Hills Youth Theatre will present Disney’s “Newsies Jr.” the musical Nov. 10-13 at The Hawk Community Center in Farmington Hills. The show, a 60-minute version of the 2012 Broadway musical, features a Tony Award-winning score by Alan Menken and Jack Feldman and a book by Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein. More than 160 area youth will be featured in the production, across two casts. Performances will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Nov. 10-11; and at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 12-13. Tickets are $12 in advance or $15 at the door. For more information or to purchase tickets online, visit bit.ly/hawktickets.

FARMINGTON HILLS, MI ・ 6 HOURS AGO