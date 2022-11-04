Photo gallery from the Division 2 district final between No. 3 Notre Dame Prep and No. 1 Detroit Country Day

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The Oakland Press
Photo gallery from the Division 1 volleyball regional semifinal between Lakeland and Clarkston
Clarkston swept Lakeland 25-22, 25-21, 25-18 to win the Division 1 regional semifinal played at Lakeland on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. The Wolves advance to Thursday’s final against Grand Blanc.
The Oakland Press
Photo gallery from the Division 2 regional semifinal between Hazel Park and Livonia Clarenceville
Hazel Park was playing in its first regional semifinal since 2013, visiting Livonia Clarenceville for a Division 2 postseason match on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. The Vikings took the match to four sets, before falling to the host Trojans, 25-15, 27-25, 24-26, 25-13.
The Oakland Press
Cross Country finals roundup: Rochester’s Cook finishes third; Oxford girls take sixth, WLN eighth
Rochester’s Lucy Cook was third overall, while Oakland County team champion Oxford finished sixth in the Division 1 state finals at Michigan International Speedway, led by a top-20 finish by sophomore Mallory Bigelow, and three runners in the top 70. Walled Lake Northern finished eighth (271 points), Farmington was...
The Oakland Press
Hazel Park’s historic season ends with regional semifinal loss to Clarenceville
LIVONIA — Everything Hazel Park coach Sherry Rietz had been preaching to her Vikings for four seasons came to fruition in the middle of the second set of Tuesday’s regional semifinal match. Already down one set to host Livonia Clarenceville, and behind 7-0 in the second set, the...
The Oakland Press
No. 2 Northville knocks out No. 8 Mercy with four-set win in regional semifinals
LINCOLN PARK — With the season on the line, powerhouse programs Northville and Farmington Hills Mercy clashed on Tuesday night at Lincoln Park High School. The Mustangs came out and won the first two sets over Mercy, both of which were back-and-forth affairs. The Marlins were able to take...
The Oakland Press
Adams’ boys soccer title continues run of fall success for Highlander athletic program
COMSTOCK PARK — It only took a few key-strokes, but Brian Hassler made the edit before he even fully left the field at Comstock Park. Change a ‘5’ to a ‘6,’ and the Rochester Adams athletic director had amended his department’s Twitter account bio to read ‘16 team state champs’ rather than 15, updated to include the boys soccer team’s championship win just minutes earlier.
The Oakland Press
University of Michigan Men’s Glee Club ‘The Friars’ to perform in Waterford Twp.
Tuesday Musicale of Greater Pontiac announces that their Fall Fundraiser will be held on Sunday, Nov. 20 at 3 p.m. in the sanctuary of the Central United Methodist Church, 3882 Highland Road in Waterford Township. This year’s program will feature The Friars, an a cappella subset of the University of...
The Oakland Press
Helping hands: Higher Hopes! to host annual Thanksgiving meal program; Dine out fundraiser set in Clarkston; Coat drives kick off
Nonprofit Higher Hopes! plans to provide 1,000 Detroit area families with full Thanksgiving meals through its 9th annual “1,000 Turkeys, 10,000 Smiles” program, according to a press release. The meal kits include a turkey, sides and dessert, with enough to feed 12 to 16 people. The families have...
The Oakland Press
Things ran smoothly on Election Day in Oakland County
Aside from a few isolated incidences that were quickly resolved and did not stop any residents from casting their ballots, there were no widespread election issues reported in Oakland County on Tuesday, according to state and local election officials. Jake Rollow, Michigan Department of State spokesperson, said the office did...
The Oakland Press
Oakland County sees 60% voter turnout during Tuesday’s midterm elections
Over 60% of Oakland County’s registered voters cast ballots in Tuesday’s midterm elections. According to the Oakland County Elections Division, 634,441 ballots were cast across the county with a turnout of 60.75%. The county has 1,044,291 registered voters. A countywide public transit millage highlighted ballots across the county...
The Oakland Press
John James records narrow win over Carl Marlinga in 10th District Congressional race
Late returns from the City of Eastpointe made it close but a Republican will now represent most of Macomb County in Congress. John James, 41, of Farmington Hills, pulled out a narrow win over Carl Marlinga, 76, a Sterling Heights Democrat. James, a company executive and Army veteran, recorded a narrow victory by a 48.8% to 48.3% margin. Minor party candidates Andrea Kirby of the Working Class Party drew 1.8%, or 5,905 votes, and Mark Saliba of the Libertarian Party received 1.1%, or 3,524 votes.
The Oakland Press
Southfield voters approve advisory question on deer cull
Voters in Southfield overwhelmingly approved an advisory question in Tuesday’s election on reducing the deer population. A total of 32,259 people cast a vote on the proposed deer cull, with 19,909 approving and 12,350 rejecting it, according to the Oakland County Clerk’s Office. The “yes” votes represent about 61% of the total.
The Oakland Press
Detroit man accused of rape and related crimes in Pontiac
A Detroit man accused of rape in Pontiac on Aug. 30 is scheduled for arraignment and a pretrial hearing Nov. 15 in Oakland County Circuit Court. Steve Allen Dener, 50, is charged with three counts of criminal sexual conduct, assault with intent to do great bodily harm, unlawful imprisonment and felonious assault for the alleged incident against an adult female at her home in the 47000 block of Woodward Avenue.
The Oakland Press
Youth Theatre to present ‘Newsies Jr.’ at The Hawk
The Farmington Hills Youth Theatre will present Disney’s “Newsies Jr.” the musical Nov. 10-13 at The Hawk Community Center in Farmington Hills. The show, a 60-minute version of the 2012 Broadway musical, features a Tony Award-winning score by Alan Menken and Jack Feldman and a book by Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein. More than 160 area youth will be featured in the production, across two casts. Performances will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Nov. 10-11; and at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 12-13. Tickets are $12 in advance or $15 at the door. For more information or to purchase tickets online, visit bit.ly/hawktickets.
The Oakland Press
Live election results from Oakland County
Oakland County has provided live results for the Nov. 8, 2022 midterm election. To view the latest election results, check this page.
The Oakland Press
Voters OK new Royal Oak millages for parks, senior services
A millage to fund parks and a second millage for senior services gained voter approval with comfortable margins in Royal Oak. Out of more than 31,730 votes cast for the 0.7-mill parks proposal, 71 percent of voters approved the measure Tuesday, according to unofficial county tallies. The millage also includes about $133,000 in annual funding for the city’s animal shelter.
The Oakland Press
Arrest made in Farmington shooting
Charges have been filed against a Farmington Hills man in connection with a shooting last week outside a Farmington residence. Matthew Miquel Jones, 40, was arrested Nov. 5 by Farmington Public Safety detectives and members of the Detroit Fugitive Apprehension Team. He’s charged with assault with intent to murder, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a felon, and is held in the Oakland County Jail with bond set at $1 million cash or surety.
The Oakland Press
Attorney for slain Oak Park jeweler is fourth murder suspect
Attorney Marco M. Bisbikis, 38, is accused of murder and will appear for a court hearing next week with three co-defendants charged in what police say was a targeted hit on Oak Park jeweler Daniel Hutchinson. Bisbikis of Novi, a managing partner at a personal injury law office in Southfield,...
The Oakland Press
Motorists be warned: State police to have extra troopers out on I-696 tonight
Motorists driving on Interstate 696 Tuesday night had better be on their best behavior or prepare to be ticketed or face arrest. That’s because Michigan State Police plans to have extra troopers on the lookout for drivers displaying dangerous or inattentive habits. “The post is continuing its strategic goal...
The Oakland Press
Great Lakes Water Authority appoints Jody Caldwell and Jordie Kramer to executive roles
Jody Caldwell, P.E. was named chief planning officer and Jordie Kramer was named chief organizational development officer at Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA). Suzanne R. Coffey, GLWA CEO, made the announcement. Caldwell had been serving as interim chief planning officer since August 2021. He continues his role of championing GLWA’s...
Comments / 0