ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pontiac, MI

Photo gallery from the Division 2 district final between No. 3 Notre Dame Prep and No. 1 Detroit Country Day

By Tim Arrick
The Oakland Press
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Oakland Press

Adams’ boys soccer title continues run of fall success for Highlander athletic program

COMSTOCK PARK — It only took a few key-strokes, but Brian Hassler made the edit before he even fully left the field at Comstock Park. Change a ‘5’ to a ‘6,’ and the Rochester Adams athletic director had amended his department’s Twitter account bio to read ‘16 team state champs’ rather than 15, updated to include the boys soccer team’s championship win just minutes earlier.
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI
The Oakland Press

Things ran smoothly on Election Day in Oakland County

Aside from a few isolated incidences that were quickly resolved and did not stop any residents from casting their ballots, there were no widespread election issues reported in Oakland County on Tuesday, according to state and local election officials. Jake Rollow, Michigan Department of State spokesperson, said the office did...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Oakland County sees 60% voter turnout during Tuesday’s midterm elections

Over 60% of Oakland County’s registered voters cast ballots in Tuesday’s midterm elections. According to the Oakland County Elections Division, 634,441 ballots were cast across the county with a turnout of 60.75%. The county has 1,044,291 registered voters. A countywide public transit millage highlighted ballots across the county...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

John James records narrow win over Carl Marlinga in 10th District Congressional race

Late returns from the City of Eastpointe made it close but a Republican will now represent most of Macomb County in Congress. John James, 41, of Farmington Hills, pulled out a narrow win over Carl Marlinga, 76, a Sterling Heights Democrat. James, a company executive and Army veteran, recorded a narrow victory by a 48.8% to 48.3% margin. Minor party candidates Andrea Kirby of the Working Class Party drew 1.8%, or 5,905 votes, and Mark Saliba of the Libertarian Party received 1.1%, or 3,524 votes.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Southfield voters approve advisory question on deer cull

Voters in Southfield overwhelmingly approved an advisory question in Tuesday’s election on reducing the deer population. A total of 32,259 people cast a vote on the proposed deer cull, with 19,909 approving and 12,350 rejecting it, according to the Oakland County Clerk’s Office. The “yes” votes represent about 61% of the total.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
The Oakland Press

Detroit man accused of rape and related crimes in Pontiac

A Detroit man accused of rape in Pontiac on Aug. 30 is scheduled for arraignment and a pretrial hearing Nov. 15 in Oakland County Circuit Court. Steve Allen Dener, 50, is charged with three counts of criminal sexual conduct, assault with intent to do great bodily harm, unlawful imprisonment and felonious assault for the alleged incident against an adult female at her home in the 47000 block of Woodward Avenue.
PONTIAC, MI
The Oakland Press

Youth Theatre to present ‘Newsies Jr.’ at The Hawk

The Farmington Hills Youth Theatre will present Disney’s “Newsies Jr.” the musical Nov. 10-13 at The Hawk Community Center in Farmington Hills. The show, a 60-minute version of the 2012 Broadway musical, features a Tony Award-winning score by Alan Menken and Jack Feldman and a book by Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein. More than 160 area youth will be featured in the production, across two casts. Performances will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Nov. 10-11; and at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 12-13. Tickets are $12 in advance or $15 at the door. For more information or to purchase tickets online, visit bit.ly/hawktickets.
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
The Oakland Press

Live election results from Oakland County

Oakland County has provided live results for the Nov. 8, 2022 midterm election. To view the latest election results, check this page.
The Oakland Press

Voters OK new Royal Oak millages for parks, senior services

A millage to fund parks and a second millage for senior services gained voter approval with comfortable margins in Royal Oak. Out of more than 31,730 votes cast for the 0.7-mill parks proposal, 71 percent of voters approved the measure Tuesday, according to unofficial county tallies. The millage also includes about $133,000 in annual funding for the city’s animal shelter.
ROYAL OAK, MI
The Oakland Press

Arrest made in Farmington shooting

Charges have been filed against a Farmington Hills man in connection with a shooting last week outside a Farmington residence. Matthew Miquel Jones, 40, was arrested Nov. 5 by Farmington Public Safety detectives and members of the Detroit Fugitive Apprehension Team. He’s charged with assault with intent to murder, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a felon, and is held in the Oakland County Jail with bond set at $1 million cash or surety.
FARMINGTON, MI
The Oakland Press

Attorney for slain Oak Park jeweler is fourth murder suspect

Attorney Marco M. Bisbikis, 38, is accused of murder and will appear for a court hearing next week with three co-defendants charged in what police say was a targeted hit on Oak Park jeweler Daniel Hutchinson. Bisbikis of Novi, a managing partner at a personal injury law office in Southfield,...
OAK PARK, MI
The Oakland Press

Motorists be warned: State police to have extra troopers out on I-696 tonight

Motorists driving on Interstate 696 Tuesday night had better be on their best behavior or prepare to be ticketed or face arrest. That’s because Michigan State Police plans to have extra troopers on the lookout for drivers displaying dangerous or inattentive habits. “The post is continuing its strategic goal...
ROSEVILLE, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy