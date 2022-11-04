ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Apple Post

Junction City man accused of selling drugs

JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on multiple allegations after a traffic stop. On November 3, 2022, a sheriff's deputy stopped a 1993 Ford F-150 pickup for an alleged traffic infraction just east of U.S. 75 Highway on 126th Road, according to Sheriff Tim Morse.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
Little Apple Post

KBI agents find drugs, deplorable living conditions

JACKSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on multiple allegations as part of an an ongoing drug investigation at 513 Kansas Avenuke in Holton. At approximately 9:00a.m. Nov. 2, agents with the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and Jackson County Detectives, Deputies served a search warrant, They two...
HOLTON, KS
Little Apple Post

$4500 theft: Suspect allegedly stole man's checkbook

RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged theft in Manhattan. Just before 2p.m. Tuesday, officers filed a report for theft by deception and forgery in the 1300 block of Pierre Street in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. A 39-year-old man and Community First Bank...
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Search warrant leads to arrest of Topeka man

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 34-year-old Topeka man was arrested on Tuesday after TPD officers located drugs while serving a search warrant. According to officials, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit served a search warrant Tuesday, November 8 in the 1000 block of SW Plass Ave. in relation to an ongoing investigation. Over the course of the search warrant, officers located marijuana as well as drug paraphernalia.
TOPEKA, KS
Little Apple Post

Man dies after exchange of gunfire with Kansas officers

KANSAS CITY —One person is dead after an overnight officer-involved shooting in Kansas City, Kansas. Just after midnight, police were investigating a stolen vehicle in the 2700 block of Wood Street when they encountered a suspicious vehicle parked in the area, according to a media release. Upon inspection, they...
KANSAS CITY, KS
Little Apple Post

Police find meth, marijuana with children at Kan. home

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two women on drug allegations. On Friday, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 2500 Block SE Wisconsin Avenue related to an ongoing investigation, according to Police Lt. Ronnie Connell. While conducting the search warrant, officers...
TOPEKA, KS
Little Apple Post

RCPD: Firearm stolen from residence in Manhattan

RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a reported firearm theft in Manhattan. Just after 4p.m. Monday, officers filed a report for theft in the 2000 block of Judson Street in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Dept. activity report. A 20-year-old man reported his Glock 34 with a...
MANHATTAN, KS
Little Apple Post

RCPD: Safe with cash taken from Dairy Queen

RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a business burglary in Manhattan. Just after 8:30a.m. Tuesday, officers filed a report for burglary and criminal damage to property in the 1000 block of N. 3rd St. in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. Dairy Queen reported the...
MANHATTAN, KS
St. Joseph Post

Kansas man accused of domestic battery

ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a domestic incident and have a man in custody. On Sunday police arrested 27-year-old Caleb S. Cannon of Atchison in the 1200 Block of North 4th Street, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. He is being held on requested charges of domestic battery;...
ATCHISON, KS
Little Apple Post

Kansas bank robbery suspect captured after chase, crash

JOHNSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect after a bank robbery and attempted bank robbery on Monday. Just after 1p.m., police responded to the Bank Midwest in the 14700 block of 119th Street for an attempted bank robbery, according to a media release from Olathe Police. Officers...
OLATHE, KS
KSNT News

$10,000 sculpture missing from Shawnee Co. yard

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A missing sculpture, valued at $10,000, is missing from a Shawnee County yard and deputies want to find it. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the 150-pound sculpture of a bat and is appealing to the public for help finding the item. The bat has a 10-foot wing span. According […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KVOE

Lyon County attempted murder suspect to undergo mental evaluation after being deemed not competent to stand trial

Instead of preparing for trial, a Lyon County attempted murder suspect is headed to an extended mental evaluation. As part of a hearing Tuesday, Lyon County Chief Judge Jeff Larson said 38-year-old Phillip Trump was not competent to stand trial and ordered a 90-day treatment process at Larned State Security Hospital. Larned’s chief medical officer will then report on whether Trump attains competency for the purpose of standing trial.
LYON COUNTY, KS
Little Apple Post

Explosive device injured woman outside Kansas home

ATCHISON COUNTY—Authorities are investigating after an explosive device injured a woman outside a home in Atchison. Just before 9:30p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 800 block North 9th Street in Atchison where an explosion had occurred, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. First responders found a 59-year-old woman in...
ATCHISON, KS
