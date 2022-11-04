Read full article on original website
Hall of Fame Basketball Coach Suspended Amid FBI InvestigationNews Breaking LIVELawrence, KS
KU Suspends Coach Self, Self-Imposes Other Penalties on Men's Basketball TeamEvan CrosbyLawrence, KS
Junction City man accused of selling drugs
JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on multiple allegations after a traffic stop. On November 3, 2022, a sheriff's deputy stopped a 1993 Ford F-150 pickup for an alleged traffic infraction just east of U.S. 75 Highway on 126th Road, according to Sheriff Tim Morse.
KBI agents find drugs, deplorable living conditions
JACKSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on multiple allegations as part of an an ongoing drug investigation at 513 Kansas Avenuke in Holton. At approximately 9:00a.m. Nov. 2, agents with the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and Jackson County Detectives, Deputies served a search warrant, They two...
$4500 theft: Suspect allegedly stole man's checkbook
RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged theft in Manhattan. Just before 2p.m. Tuesday, officers filed a report for theft by deception and forgery in the 1300 block of Pierre Street in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. A 39-year-old man and Community First Bank...
WIBW
Search warrant leads to arrest of Topeka man
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 34-year-old Topeka man was arrested on Tuesday after TPD officers located drugs while serving a search warrant. According to officials, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit served a search warrant Tuesday, November 8 in the 1000 block of SW Plass Ave. in relation to an ongoing investigation. Over the course of the search warrant, officers located marijuana as well as drug paraphernalia.
Sheriff: Kansas homeowner robbed at gunpoint by 2 suspects
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an armed robbery and asking the public for help to identify suspects. Just before 5:30a.m. Tuesday, the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center was notified of an armed robbery at a residence in the 3500 block of SE Croco Road, according to Deputy Abigail Christian.
Man dies after exchange of gunfire with Kansas officers
KANSAS CITY —One person is dead after an overnight officer-involved shooting in Kansas City, Kansas. Just after midnight, police were investigating a stolen vehicle in the 2700 block of Wood Street when they encountered a suspicious vehicle parked in the area, according to a media release. Upon inspection, they...
Police find meth, marijuana with children at Kan. home
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two women on drug allegations. On Friday, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 2500 Block SE Wisconsin Avenue related to an ongoing investigation, according to Police Lt. Ronnie Connell. While conducting the search warrant, officers...
RCPD: Firearm stolen from residence in Manhattan
RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a reported firearm theft in Manhattan. Just after 4p.m. Monday, officers filed a report for theft in the 2000 block of Judson Street in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Dept. activity report. A 20-year-old man reported his Glock 34 with a...
Shawnee Co. resident robbed at gunpoint, looking for 2 suspects
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two men accused of robbing another man at gunpoint. The sheriff’s office reported it received a call just before 5:30 a.m. Tuesday from a resident in the . The individual reported two men robbed them at gunpoint. The resident said he did not recognize […]
RCPD: Safe with cash taken from Dairy Queen
RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a business burglary in Manhattan. Just after 8:30a.m. Tuesday, officers filed a report for burglary and criminal damage to property in the 1000 block of N. 3rd St. in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. Dairy Queen reported the...
Kansas man accused of domestic battery
ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a domestic incident and have a man in custody. On Sunday police arrested 27-year-old Caleb S. Cannon of Atchison in the 1200 Block of North 4th Street, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. He is being held on requested charges of domestic battery;...
Kansas bank robbery suspect captured after chase, crash
JOHNSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect after a bank robbery and attempted bank robbery on Monday. Just after 1p.m., police responded to the Bank Midwest in the 14700 block of 119th Street for an attempted bank robbery, according to a media release from Olathe Police. Officers...
KC-area officer's gun belt prevented injury in gunfight
KANSAS CITY —A Kansas City-area man faces felony charges after he fired a shot at a police officer, whose gun belt stopped the round and prevented injury to the officer, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Ryland E. Polson, 30, faces Assault 1st Degree and Unlawful Use...
Police warn of ‘Felony Lane Gang’ committing burglaries in Kansas
DOUGLAS COUNTY – As the holiday shopping season approaches, detectives with the Lawrence Police Department warn the public to be on guard for members of the “Felony Lane Gang." The FLG typically travels in groups committing auto burglaries, then using the stolen credit/debit cards or checks to make...
Kansas City officer appeals conviction in man's shooting death
KANSAS CITY (AP) — A former Kansas City police detective convicted of shooting and killing a Black man in 2019 is asking that his conviction be overturned or that he be given a new trial. Jackson County Circuit Judge Dale Youngs convicted Eric DeValkenaere in March of involuntary manslaughter...
$10,000 sculpture missing from Shawnee Co. yard
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A missing sculpture, valued at $10,000, is missing from a Shawnee County yard and deputies want to find it. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the 150-pound sculpture of a bat and is appealing to the public for help finding the item. The bat has a 10-foot wing span. According […]
KC-area man attempted to flee with officer in the backseat
KANSAS CITY – A Kansas City-area man who attempted to flee in a stolen vehicle while an officer in the back seat was attempting to get him out of the car was sentenced in federal court this week for illegally possessing firearms and heroin to distribute, according to the United State's Attorney.
Kansas deputies find man hiding in barn wielding a sword
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on multiple charges after. Just after 4a.m. Thursday, the Shawnee County Emergency Communication Center received a 911 call of an unknown person with a flashlight had been near the caller’s barn in the 10000 block of SW Auburn Road, according to a media release.
KVOE
Lyon County attempted murder suspect to undergo mental evaluation after being deemed not competent to stand trial
Instead of preparing for trial, a Lyon County attempted murder suspect is headed to an extended mental evaluation. As part of a hearing Tuesday, Lyon County Chief Judge Jeff Larson said 38-year-old Phillip Trump was not competent to stand trial and ordered a 90-day treatment process at Larned State Security Hospital. Larned’s chief medical officer will then report on whether Trump attains competency for the purpose of standing trial.
Explosive device injured woman outside Kansas home
ATCHISON COUNTY—Authorities are investigating after an explosive device injured a woman outside a home in Atchison. Just before 9:30p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 800 block North 9th Street in Atchison where an explosion had occurred, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. First responders found a 59-year-old woman in...
