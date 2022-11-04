ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twitter Mass Layoffs Expected To Begin Shortly, As Elon Musk Starts His Overhaul

By Bruce Haring
 5 days ago
Getty Images

Twitter has reportedly sent out a company-wide email warning its estimated 7,500 employees that layoffs will start Friday.

The culling is not unexpected, as new Twitter owner Elon Musk has said repeatedly that the company needed a reduction in force and had too large a management layer. He began the culling process immediately after taking over, firing top executives and bringing in his own team from Tesla to supervise the remaining staff during the transition.

The New York Times is reporting that Twitter employees received the email of doom today, warning them of the impending axing.

Workers were instructed to go home and not return to the offices on Friday as the cuts proceeded. The message, came from a generic address and was signed “Twitter.” The email did not specify the number of cuts, but previous reports have indicated it will be in the thousands.

“In an effort to place Twitter on a healthy path, we will go through the difficult process of reducing our global work force,” the email said. “We recognize that this will impact a number of individuals who have made valuable contributions to Twitter, but this action is unfortunately necessary to ensure the company’s success moving forward.

“Given the nature of our distributed workforce and our desire to inform impacted individuals as quickly as possible, communications for this process will take place via email. By 9AM PST on Friday Nov. 4th, everyone will receive an individual email with the subject line: Your Role at Twitter. Please check your email, including your spam folder.

“If your employment is not impacted, you will receive a notification via your Twitter email.

“If your employment is impacted, you will receive a notification with next steps via your personal email.

“If you do not receive an email from twitter-hr@ by 5PM PST on Friday Nov. 4th, please email xxxxxxxx.

“To help ensure the safety of each employee as well as Twitter systems and customer data, our offices will be temporarily closed and all badge access will be suspended. If you are in an office or on your way to an office, please return home.

“We acknowledge this is an incredibly challenging experience to go through, whether or not you are impacted. Thank you for continuing to adhere to Twitter policies that prohibit you from discussing confidential company information on social media, with the press or elsewhere.

“We are grateful for your contributions to Twitter and for your patience as we move through this process.”

Musk’s early days as the Twitter owner have been controversial. Employee petitions and ad-hoc organizations that are attempting to pressure advertisers have already appeared. Musk also has stirred passions among the blue check set, saying he’ll begin charging them for their beloved mark of excellence.

Employees are already noticing the change in culture. On Thursday, Musk rescinded Twitter’s “Days of Rest,” which are monthly days off so employees can rest and recharge. Instead, pictures are emerging of employees sleeping at their desks in an effort to meet Musk’s strict deadlines on revamps of the site.

Related
Deadline

Elon Musk Says Twitter Is Losing $4M A Day & Says Layoffs Will Save $400M A Year – Update

UPDATED with latest Elon Musk comments: If nothing else, it’s apparent that Elon Musk enjoys using the social media network he recently bought for $44 billion. The self-titled “Twitter Complaint Hotline Operator” announced in his sixth tweet of the day that the platform is currently losing “over $4M/day.” The revelation came by way of explaining his decision to today begin cutting what by some estimates will be 50% of the company’s approximately 7,500 employees.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Deadline

Jeff Cook Dies: Co-Founder Of Superstar Country Band Alabama Was 73

Jeff Cook, the Grammy-winning founding guitarist, keyboardist and fiddler of Alabama — one of the most successful country groups of all time, with had 33 No. 1 country hits, including 21 in a row — died Tuesday at his home in Destin, FL, a band rep to the Associated Press. He was 73. Cook had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2017. Born on August 27, 1949, in Fort Payne, AL, Cook co-founded the band as in the early 1970s with his cousins — singer-guitarist Randy Owen and bassist Teddy Gentry — and drummer Bennett Vartanian. The group spent several summers playing...
DESTIN, FL
Deadline

Whoopi Goldberg Quitting Twitter: “As Of Tonight I’m Done”

UPDATE, with video The View‘s Whoopi Goldberg announced on the show today that she’s leaving Twitter and called Elon Musk’s week-long tenure “a mess.” Goldberg made the announcement after summarizing last week’s Twitter news – the staff firings (and some rehirings), the $8 blue check fee and, finally, the banning of comedian Kathy Griffin for using Elon Musk’s name as a parody account. “I’m getting off today because I just feel like it’s so messy, and I’m tired of now having certain kinds of attitudes blocked now getting back on. So I’m gonna get out, and if it settles down enough and...
Interesting Engineering

Elon Musk's Twitter reportedly asks dozens of fired employees to return back

Elon Musk-led Twitter is now contacting dozens of its ex-employees that were laid off in the Friday mass firing to return back to work, Bloomberg has reported. Even before Musk officially took over the reins of the company, there were fears of mass layoffs, which Musk viewed as a bloated organization. Time and again, Musk has justified the need to reduce the count at the company, to keep it profitable, even though he has said that his Twitter acquisition is not about money.
Fox Business

Elon Musk scrapping Twitter's 'days of rest' from employee calendars: report

Elon Musk is reportedly scrapping Twitter's monthly, companywide day off established during the COVID-19 pandemic. Bloomberg reported that Musk has removed "days of rest" from employees' calendars, citing sources familiar with the matter. In addition, the billionaire reportedly plans to cut 3,700 jobs, or half of Twitter's workforce, cancel the social media giant's remote work policy, with some exceptions, and have staff return to the office full-time.
Vice

Elon Musk: Companies Choosing Not to Buy Ads With Me Is Killing Free Speech

Elon Musk revealed Friday that there had been a massive drop in Twitter revenue thanks to advertisers fleeing the company, which he blamed on unnamed "activists" who are "trying to destroy free speech in America." “Twitter has had a massive drop in revenue, due to activist groups pressuring advertisers, even...
TechCrunch

Elon Musk sells 19.5 million Tesla shares worth almost $4 billion

Musk did not take to Twitter to explain why he sold shares, but it’s possible the money will go toward his $44 billion deal to buy the social media platform, which went through last month. In April, Musk also sold around 9.6 million shares of Tesla stock, which at...
Abdul Ghani

Musk Wants Mass Layoffs And Charge $240 For Verification Badge

Twitter's new owner is putting pressure on the workforce: If a new feature doesn't come within a week, Elon Musk wants to fire these developers. Following his takeover of Twitter on October 28, 2022, owner Elon Musk's first steps are revealed. He is said to want to lay off 50 percent of the workforce promptly, as reported by the New York Times, citing informed sources. In addition, a development team would be given a week's deadline to implement a new feature - otherwise, they would be fired, reports Platformer.
US News and World Report

As Musk Focuses on Twitter, His $56 Billion Tesla Pay Goes to Trial

WILMINGTON, Del. (Reuters) - As Elon Musk is engulfed in his overhaul of Twitter, the entrepreneur is headed to trial to defend his record $56 billion Tesla Inc pay package against claims it unjustly enriches him without requiring his full-time presence at the carmaker. A Tesla shareholder is seeking to...
TheStreet

Elon Musk Prepares Huge Gift for Tesla Investors

Elon Musk took out the carrot. The CEO of Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report tried on October 19 to reassure the electric vehicle maker's shareholders after a completely disastrous first half of October for Tesla shares. Tesla shares have lost 16.3% since September 30, which translates into a decline...
AFP

Musk 'kills' new Twitter label, hours after launch

Twitter on Wednesday unveiled -- and then almost immediately scrapped -- a new gray "official" label for some high-profile accounts as Elon Musk struggles to revamp the highly influential platform following his $44 billion buyout. The rollout of the new official label began on Wednesday and was on the accounts of companies such as Apple or BMW and public ones such as the White House and major media outlets.
The Hollywood Reporter

Elon Musk’s Mass Twitter Layoffs Spur Legal Headaches

Elon Musk’s journey as owner of Twitter was fraught from the beginning. But, after seven months of negotiations and a lawsuit, he’s now officially in charge of the microblogging platform and is facing a new wave of headaches. There are legal threats over mass layoffs, advertisers fleeing the platform and widespread backlash after his proclamation that blue checks would cost $20 per month — which Musk lowered to $8 after a public exchange with author Stephen King (whose response was, “Fuck that, they should pay me”).
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Verge

Elon Musk has discussed putting all of Twitter behind a paywall

If Friday brought massive layoffs to Twitter, Monday brought fresh evidence that the company will never be the same. Elon Musk has discussed putting the entire site behind a paywall, Platformer has learned. Meanwhile, the company is scrambling to lure back employees who it laid off mere hours ago, and some workers say the economics behind its soon-to-relaunch Twitter Blue subscription could actually lose the company money.
