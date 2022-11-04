ADL turns down Kyrie Irving's donation: 'It’s clear that (he) feels no accountability'

The Anti-Defamation League doesn’t want Kyrie Irving’s money.

The Brooklyn Nets point guard was suspended by the team Thursday night for at least five games. That came after a press conference earlier in the day in which Irving, again, refused to apologize for posting about a documentary that contained anti-Semitic propaganda.

Irving said he takes “full responsibility” for sharing something that had “unfortunate falsehoods,” but declined to give a straightforward answer when asked if he has anti-Semitic beliefs.

“I respect and embrace all walks of life. I cannot be anti-Semitic if I know where I come from,” he said.

Just a day earlier, the Nets and Irving each pledged $500 thousand to the ADL, with Irving and the anti-hate group releasing a joint statement. But after Irving’s press conference Thursday, the organization decided against accepting the guard’s offer.

“After watching the debacle of a press conference, it’s clear that Kyrie feels no accountability for his actions. ADL cannot in good conscience accept his donation,” ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt said in a statement on Twitter responding to the suspension.

Earlier in the day, Greenblatt had ripped Irving for his remarks to the media.

That is a substantial amount of money for an organization to turn down, which speaks to their clear disbelief that Irving realizes what he’s done wrong.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram