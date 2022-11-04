Elon Musk on Wednesday said brands and advertisers that want to remain verified on Twitter will need to pay $8 monthly to keep their blue badges, just like everyone else. Why it matters: Musk believes making verification badges accessible to anyone willing to pay will "level the playing field," but knowing how important advertisers are for Twitter's business, he still offered to personally pay for brands if they're "hellbent on not paying."

2 HOURS AGO