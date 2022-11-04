Read full article on original website
Related
Twitter to permanently ban impersonators, Musk says
Elon Musk announced Sunday "Twitter accounts engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying 'parody' will be permanently suspended without warning," going forward. Why it matters: Musk said before he took over Twitter he'd "reverse the permanent ban" on former President Trump, arguing that permanent suspensions on the microblogging site "should be extremely rare."
Musk's Twitter chaos opens door for challengers
Downloads of Twitter's app have grown steadily in the first week since Elon Musk became the company's owner, but other apps — particularly Mastodon, a distributed open-source service — are starting to gain traction, too, as users begin to experiment with alternatives. Why it matters: That competitive pressure...
Facebook parent Meta laying off 13% of staff
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Wednesday said his company will cut 13% of its staff — or more than 11,000 people — in an effort to withstand any further downturn in the economy. Why it matters: It's Meta's biggest round of layoffs in its history, and it underscores...
The Recount sheds most staff and pursues fire sale
Around a dozen staffers are left at The Recount, a video news startup that launched in 2018, after the company's latest round of cuts last month, four former staffers told Axios. Driving the news: The outlet, created by veteran journalists John Battelle and John Heilemann, is trying to sell itself...
Rivals see opening in Twitter's chaos
Tech, advertising and media companies are smelling blood in the water as user enthusiasm and marketing dollars drain out of Twitter following Elon Musk’s tempestuous takeover. The big picture: The chaos Musk has uncorked is creating potential for a real shift where some other businesses wax as Twitter wanes.
Salesforce is cutting hundreds of jobs
Salesforce laid off several hundred workers from its sales team on Monday, Axios has confirmed. The big picture: Nearly all tech companies are reassessing their workforces in a slowing economy, with most imposing hiring freezes. Twitter laid off about half its workforce last week and Meta is expected to lay off thousands of employees as soon as tomorrow.
People Who Took A Financial Hit To Get Out Of Toxic Jobs, Relationships, And Homes Are Revealing Their Sacrifices
"I broke my lease — it wasn’t worth it to put myself in so much danger."
What to expect when your tech firm is downsizing
As Silicon Valley and the broader tech industry face a season of layoffs, workers are unprepared for the ordeal and management has little experience with the wrenching process. Driving the news: Meta is expected to announce large-scale job cuts as soon as Wednesday, the first ever in its history. That...
Elon Musk tells advertisers they have to pay for blue badges
Elon Musk on Wednesday said brands and advertisers that want to remain verified on Twitter will need to pay $8 monthly to keep their blue badges, just like everyone else. Why it matters: Musk believes making verification badges accessible to anyone willing to pay will "level the playing field," but knowing how important advertisers are for Twitter's business, he still offered to personally pay for brands if they're "hellbent on not paying."
Elon Musk's acquisition exceptionalism
All corporate acquisitions are at least a little messy. But what's happening at Twitter is in a class by itself. Why it matters: Elon Musk risks setting fire to $44 billion, plus to a social media platform that's become central to global discourse. Most of that money belongs to Musk,...
Watch: A conversation on expanding economic opportunity
On Nov. 16, join Axios in Washington, D.C. for an event exploring the path forward for closing economic equity gaps and expanding economic opportunity in the U.S. following the midterm elections and as the nation braces for a recession, featuring Council of Economic Advisers member Jared Bernstein, 1863 Ventures founder & managing partner Melissa Bradley and National Bankers Association President & CEO Nicole A. Elam. Register.
Axios
Washington, DC
96K+
Followers
54K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 0